Transcript for Missing West Point cadet found dead, officials say

Following more breaking news from overnight to West Point cadet who had been missing since Friday has been found dead twenty year old Kate Korea was unaccounted for during a scheduled military competition on Friday. And it M four rifle was also missing soldiers in state troopers covered more than 6000. Acres of the academy grounds. The cause of death now under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.