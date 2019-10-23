Missing West Point cadet found dead, officials say

The body of 20-year-old Kade Kurita was discovered Tuesday night at the West Point military post in New York, where the four-year federal service academy is located.
Transcript for Missing West Point cadet found dead, officials say
Following more breaking news from overnight to West Point cadet who had been missing since Friday has been found dead twenty year old Kate Korea was unaccounted for during a scheduled military competition on Friday. And it M four rifle was also missing soldiers in state troopers covered more than 6000. Acres of the academy grounds. The cause of death now under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

