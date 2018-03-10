Transcript for Missing woman's body found in Smoky Mountains Park

That body of a hiker missing in the Great Smoky Mountains has been found. Using Clements had not been seen since last Tuesday. She and her daughter had become separated during a hike. At a campaign rally in Mississippi last night. The president mocked one of Brett Cavanaugh also accusers. The crowd laughed as he mimics Christine lobby Ford struggled to remember certain details surrounding the alleged sexual assault. Meanwhile reports say the FBI could wrap up its investigation of Kavanagh as early as today. The first ever test of the presidential alert system is scheduled for today 225. Million devices will receive a text message but. No action needs to be taken. The wireless alert system can only be used in the event of a nationwide emergency the test is set for 2:18 PM eastern time. But it can be postponed because of legal challenge that claims the alert amounts to an unconstitutional. Seizure of cell phones. Look space weather threats of severe storms in the southwest. Severe storms in parts of the midwest warm and humid for much of the south today.

