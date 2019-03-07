Transcript for Missing 2-year-old boy found dead in car

We stand here this morning heartbroken. And it is my deep sorrow let you all know we duplicates are precious morning just shortly after 6 o'clock. He was found in a vehicle. And he was found deceased. I can take this time did there are no signs of trauma. To nobody no obvious signs. There's nothing indicating that. We just don't know at this time. So you'll be transported here county medical Examiner's office. Where an autopsy will be performed will be waiting for the final result of that world that Americans ever term because of America. This Odyssey not a conclusion we're hoping for we held out hope against all odds that we're gonna fights are crash. We're going to be able to you know grant so successful resolution. Unfortunately that's not what happened in this case. Like Intel is. You know the outpouring of support from the community and from our partner agencies. Sort of Trojan please didn't fire department. Chief hedges and his thoughts as just an incredible. The amount of CUNY community members use the media talked about this yesterday. There was over 200 people in that area yesterday for an extended amount of time looking for us our guests including you'll. And this is not a time to point fingers or assign blame because overall heart broken and those of you that are appearance. I understand how close is its own for you personally. I can and you know we've got 245 employees and police department her. Problem you know are monitoring her pleas offer numerous Foster a two part 3540. You're veterans. You know this doesn't miss touching anyway. We're all human.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.