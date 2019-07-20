Missing 2-year-old Minnesota boy drove himself to county fair on toy tractor

Police located Kenneth shortly after he disappeared from his family's yard, but the toddler was sad he wasn't able to get on any rides.
Transcript for Missing 2-year-old Minnesota boy drove himself to county fair on toy tractor
