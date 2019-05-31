Transcript for Missouri's last abortion clinic to remain open, judge orders

Missouri's last abortion clinic allowed to stay open for now. That ruling coming down on Friday in response to Planned Parenthood asking a federal judge to intervene on Thursday. This after Missouri health officials refused to be new don't license at their Saint Louis clinic. Until doctors agreed to do interviews about what the governor is calling a series of deficiencies. No one is receiving special tree. Planned parent. Has had ample time more than two months to address the identified deficiencies. Same ion the Syrian politicians and Azeri government for weapon nice name. The licensing and regulatory process and safe and legal abortion emissary. Protesters in Missouri making it clear where. They didn't. Meanwhile in Georgia including more restrictive abortion could be conflict. According to the governor's office and 2017 the state spent two point seven billion dollars in fines that came from TV and movie productions there. But Netflix now says it will be consider filming the state if the law goes into effect. And NBC universal CBS show Time Warner media and Disney the parent company of ABC news. Are also expressing serious concerns. Back in Missouri plant Karen had responded to the judge's ruling think today what a victory for women but this fight is far from over the judge set another hearing for next Tuesday. It with vicar ABC news New York.

