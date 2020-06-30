Transcript for Mnuchin says he supports extending small business funds

Well we do you support additional legislation. And we look forward to working with the house and the senate on that as a relates to the PPP I forty had conversations with the SBA committee in the senate. About re purpose saying that 135. Billion dollars and think that should be done. And look forward to working with both the house and the senate so that we can pass legislation by the end of July. I think at the time when we passed the last care attacked the economy was in very difficult shape. And we need to get money quickly and as I've said before programs that took three or four months. We're not the focus. I think that there's there appears to be bipartisan support in the senate to re purpose the 130 billion. Four PPP extending it to businesses that are most hard hit that have a requirement that. There revenues have dropped significantly. Things like restaurants and hotels and others. Where it is critical to get people back to work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.