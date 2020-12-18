Transcript for Moderna readies to send out its COVID-19 vaccine

Distribution of a vaccine both the current Pfizer vaccine and the potential Madeira a vaccine that could be hours away of course is a very complex. Undertaking now being made even more complex thanks to the winter weather transportation correspondent GO Benitez. Is now live at the Madeira distribution center in olive branch Mississippi. To talk a little bit more about that Ed GO how old. Do you see this unfolding or how does me Daryn expect this to unfold. Give in that they don't have the same temperature recommendations are rat requirements that the Pfizer vaccine does. But they still have both a complicated process ahead and potential for unpredictable weather. Yet they and you know that distribution effort that massive distribution effort is gonna begin right here in the Memphis area. And were standing in front of the cast and this is the company that majority has hired to distribute the Max vaccine. There then get a get those vaccines. And the supplies you need for the vaccines to UPS and FedEx to get them out across the country they showed us last week. Those freezers that they're going to be using those are all about McKesson operated freezers. For those vaccines now we are talking about nearly six million doses of that adjourn a vaccine now the plan is to begin distributing those doses next week. To the nation's front line workers those health care workers and nursing home residents should know McDermott does have a slight shipping advantage here in the Memphis area and that's because. The Fed ex world hauled. Is here in the Memphis area also just about thirty minutes away that is the nation that is north America's. Largest cargo facility so the vaccine could get to move around very very quickly once that process that was just go in their diet. And you wouldn't know about delay is caused by snowstorm to the Pfizer vaccine distribution. Yet you know we saw that they were delayed in fact in New Jersey new Jersey's governor Phil Murphy said that they did see some delays with getting those Pfizer vaccines. Around the northeast of some of those hospitals there are New Jersey but he says they're still gonna get those vaccines. Just a little bit later and tickled at this because UPS issued a service alert this was for general shipments weather conditions around our regional hub. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania cause a disruption to operations as a result some shipments may experience. Unavoidable delays we know FedEx also had some issues as well but we do not know how many doses of vaccine were actually affected. By those delays to. And I lots of planning the one thing we can always account for is the weather GO Benitez at the distribution center for me Daryn an olive branch Mississippi thanks Jim.

