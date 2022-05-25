Mom of 2018 Sante Fe school shooting victim speaks out

Rhonda Hart, mom of 2018 Sante Fe, Texas, school shooting victim Kimberly Hart, shares her reaction to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live