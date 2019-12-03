Mom arrested after 2 kids drown in locked car that rolled into creek

More
Jenea Payne was charged with manslaughter and child neglect for the deaths of her 1-year-old and 4-year-old sons, according to the Leland Police Department.
2:04 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom arrested after 2 kids drown in locked car that rolled into creek

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61638367,"title":"Mom arrested after 2 kids drown in locked car that rolled into creek","duration":"2:04","description":"Jenea Payne was charged with manslaughter and child neglect for the deaths of her 1-year-old and 4-year-old sons, according to the Leland Police Department.","url":"/US/video/mom-arrested-kids-drown-locked-car-rolled-creek-61638367","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.