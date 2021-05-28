Transcript for Mom brings daughter along for her graduation after preschool cancels ceremony

It's time for feel Good Friday where and bring your little good news heading into the weekend and today it's all about Rihanna Hawkins and her five year old daughter Reagan after Reagan's preschools graduation was canceled her mom one to find a way and gave Reagan the graduation experienced. So Rihanna who was also graduating decided to share the spotlight. Bringing Reagan onstage during her own commencement ceremony at Drake University but to both of their surprise as Rihanna was handed her master's degree certificate. The school gave great in a diploma are all in joining us now I think graduate themselves Rihanna Hopkins Reagan Robinson thank you so much. For being here and congratulations you boat. Thank you don't need this. So ground are or how this whole thing came together. Yeah so gray jeans she was graduating released early in the course foods like other indignities and she are he had. Let me crazy in each listing here her graduation got canceled because her teacher had. To go there is because she's have been put our finger has to -- English and I they don't want to take that experience erased from her it was her married her graduation in his mouth and her life. Not just wanted to ensure that she had the experience so why are asked to stage. As a mother of colors we always think about it clean and my original clean US to have her locker agent me and now we're here. And so how did you steal then when use the university president. Then take that extra step of actually handing Reagan her own diploma. I was mind alone because. I did he makes experiencing different diploma. I kind of went on reunion being. Didn't even children's goods are going to bring her there because I didn't want to give him the chance Tuesday now we didn't do that. Ticker is so when he gave her in the polish. It was. A heartfelt. Experienced because at that point he showed me that the university of course. He's shown that they supported. The Ayatollah would her future success. You can see that you get a little teary eyed when you when you see that moment rating haven't you seal in that moment when you got handed. You're on diploma finally after your own graduation was canceled. Me. Cash what did you say your mom after that moment. To the and Rihanna you said he wanted Reagan to appreciate what it's like to accomplish your goal so. How does your still does to leave my example on that day and to receive your master's degree with your daughter buyer's side. Yeah who. So we're accomplished because. Me in my master's degrees is allowed big ears. Jones is repeat after me it is or. The people who may not feel like they can get there. So are being representation of that as well as the in her room I have from our entire show that when she shouldn't rely. Lot of college given her degree you know gone after her ghost chasing her dream it couldn't have perspectives. I'm capable of doing whatever I want what I would even more capable. Show my daughter that she can do whatever she put her into. And Reagan how did you feel seeing your mom get her master's degree that day. Needs see and hear on graduation when you pictured what it was going to be like what did you think. You name a little. Did or are you happy how do you feel about having the graduation when the graduation your plan but what did you think about the graduation you got. CE who. Crowd let me ask you this head of the crowd reaction they gave you that diploma did people start clapping. Only here only meet. Happy and an Reagan tell me now that your moving on to kindergarten Heidi billion look forward to that. Yeah. Rihanna and Ayers single mom to so what did you take away from that moment. Seeing Reagan walk across that strays while you yourself while raising her are getting your degree as well. It is now. Well me. I was just grateful for our journey. Because their final game experience. Need tax theories that aren't inherited challenges in the current to have to go to term life. I don't think yet unknown man went hat in the air show it just felt. Great to be. A single mother and still be able to do something that being because getting her masters is ED. Especially being a single mother I had just let cater to Nash and starter who foods from Josh. It was a it was a must definitely. It was an agent for me say that it was a very nature. I'm sure you're juggling so much during the course of all of this what's your advice to other moms are just people out there who will feel like they're struggling right now to make it all war. And what's your advice to Reagan. And. So then my own I would say. Don't get mad. Aimed either times to make it hard time thinking. You may feel like there's a never ending. But it anything individually there's always lighting everything having go through our bad days we have there's Hershey shine big. It is a mix so that way we can go back insert there's any tumor beautiful guy there. I was saying you learn capable of doing it and put your mind to go live England every ten years. Always continue to say affirmations and wounding. I was he's. Quarantine being cute. Lone candidate even better notes and other and that Rihanna range graduation again and thanks so much for sharing your story with us. Thank you know you have an amazing day you to enjoy the weekend ladies wishing the best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.