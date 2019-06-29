Transcript for Mom charged in death of missing 2-year-old boy

Tonight we are announcing that an arrest related to the disappearance of Noah Tom. We are arrest and Julia Alanna Tomlin 34 year old. Half the moment the mother of Noah in connection with his disappearance. Charges are pending. Unfortunately today Noah has not been found. Based on the howling. Coordinated investigation we continue we believe. Him to be the city's. This leaves us a little bit speechless. But the search for know what continues. We'll never give up hope. The Hampton police division along with a Hampton part apartment. And our agency partners are intensifying our search efforts to find no up with a more specific focus starting now. As the investigation is ongoing. And in a very critical stage at this moment. There's very little information that we can share in addition to what I'm providing.

