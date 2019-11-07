Transcript for Mom drove with pool atop car, kids inside: Police

We're back with that this kiddie pool on an body police arrested the Illinois mother was behind the wheel. They say she was driving with a pool on the roof and her two kids inside it. They say she was using them to keep it from blowing away while driving home she is charged with child endangerment. A chain reaction crash was caught on Karen Houston and eighteen Wheeler. Hit a car. That impact triggered another crashed sending an SUV flipping over several times down the highway one person was taken to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.

