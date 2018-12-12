Transcript for Mom found guilty of starving stepson, sentenced to 28 years

Prosecutors call it a bittersweet moment when the mother was sentenced to 28 years after being found guilty of starting her stepson in 2014. Timmy line Meyer was found guilty of forcing her five year old stepson Jordan to limit if filthy closet with no food and forced to Wear a diaper. Doctors had said his state mound harassment was comparable to that a holocaust survivor Wayne just 29 pounds when rescued in 2014. The DA's office says jurors did the right thing to apply Myers biological son spoken in emotional moment just after the verdict was read. I'm mr. Marron here. Indicated it is eight and ultimately. There's consequences. You're. You the truth oh. English you are usually. You a community of sadness anger confusion. And in his case. Reviews and and this. Jordan. I suffered a very terrible injury at the hands of his biological father and ten evil I admire him starved nearly to death. And it was a terrible terrible thing to happen to a very young child. But also in these children. Testified today and is in previous dates during the trial and they are losing their mother and it was a very difficult thing for them. Jordan's biological father Bradley blind Meyer previously pled guilty and was sentenced to fifteen years in prison in 2016. Prosecutors say Jordan is now with his biological family and doing well considering what he's been through. At Harris County criminal courthouse Christine dobbyn ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.