Transcript for Mom of 2 and school district worker vanishes

It's very high you know leading deep today. You know where to you get some some parents Stanley of 41 year old Camille Russell going on day five since her disappearance as is very tough. You know that getting up in the morning and you know you're getting messages from people then you really thinking about too often do you just breakdown you crying. It was last Wednesday when Russell vanished she was supposed to pick up her six year old child from our aunts house in Miami Gardens but never showed. Her on set at one point she saw Kabila's Audi a six on her driveway. I want in I don't intend to Collins can't I am worried me an answer is strange he never does. Kabila's aunt Donna blighted said her niece had been stressed out at work completely overloaded with paperwork. As students are needy and final exams at Miami's north and senior high school or Russell isn't test chairperson. They say her disappearance is very odd and out of character for Russell they are praying and hoping for her safe return. Just praying. And I raise you can clean up crews you and you have careers you know so we can do.

