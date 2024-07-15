Moment the Secret Service took down gunman in Trump shooting

Secret Service snipers made a split-second decision to take down the gunman after he opened fire on the former president. ABC News' Martha Raddatz shows us how it unfolded in real-time.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live