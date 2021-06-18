24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

6 moments of silence

Bells rang for six moments of silence to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and to honor the victims.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live