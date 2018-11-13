Transcript for Monica Lewinsky on affair with President Clinton: 'I just felt terrible'

Next tonight, to the new Monica Lewinsky interview. The scandal that could have ended the Clinton presidency. Tonight, what she now says she would say to Hillary Clinton if she saw her today. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: It was the affair that could have brought down a presidency. I kind of looked into the open doorway and bill happened to be standing there, and he motioned me in. I don't think my heart had ever beat as fast. Unbeknownst to me, I was on the precipice of the rabbit hole. Reporter: Monica lewisky, now 45, says even though reliving the ordeal for a new A&E docu-series is traumatic, it is important if it helps another young person make better decisions. I felt terrible, I was scared and I just -- I was mortified and afraid of what this was going to do to my family, and -- you know, I still was in love with bill at the time. Reporter: And in a new "Vanity fair" article tonight, Lewinsky talks about remorse, and sympathy for Hillary Clinton, saying, if she were to see Hillary Clinton in person today, she would tell her directly how very sorry I am. When it comes to Bill Clinton, she says she's disappointed. This is what he said just months ago when asked, does he owe Lewinsky an apology? No. I have -- I do not -- I have never talked to her, but I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. Her "Belief that Bill Clinton should want to apologize. I'm less disappointed by him and more disappointed for him. He would be a better man for it, and we, in turn, a better society." Linsey Davis here in the studio with us. And Monica Lewinsky says this forced her to address some of the things she regrets? Reporter: She regrets that she became that woman, and that part of what motivated her to do this docu-series, which was grief. Quote, grief for the pain I caused others, grief for the broken young woman I had been before and during my time in D.C. David? Linsey Davis here with us tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.