Transcript for Monsoons in the Southwest, storms in the Midwest as temperatures elsewhere soar

Good morning we get a bit of a pattern change in the southwest and this could really be a good thing. As there are still many fires scattered about the four corners area cool air dips into parts of California and Nevada. And moisture will kick out but the big story really isn't Friday it turns to Saturday when we're watching what's the laughter but. Pushed through parts of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico this could bring one to two inches of rain to parts of the area and help extinguish some fires. Meanwhile it is hot for Father's Day for many. I'm meteorologist Melissa con sans are tracking weather.

