Montana state house to vote on censuring or expelling lawmaker Zooey Zephyr

The transgender Democratic lawmaker has been silenced after criticizing GOP colleagues who support a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live