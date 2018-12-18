6-month-old saved from frigid pond 'greatly improving,' police say

More
The girl's father allegedly confessed to attempting to drown his daughter, police in Missouri said.
0:48 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6-month-old saved from frigid pond 'greatly improving,' police say
As the world is crazy in water near forty degrees something terrible. And amazing happened outside Jimmy Mankins house as he was inside unaware. Earner. I'm lane Meehan mr. Clarke human dog lane and bad guys down these kid. At a well thank god police say a father walked into the Greenwood police station just after 10 this morning saying he had killed his daughter and fifteen seconds police found out. It happened this pond the chief and corporal rushed over and they revived her that's been. A rocket ship ride at this point of the Tenet had to do the talking this morning the chief in corporal now going through mandatory counseling. After a Monday morning miracle saving a baby from the spa one might certainly draw that conclusion so definitely somebody who certainly watching interconnected that they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59895389,"title":"6-month-old saved from frigid pond 'greatly improving,' police say","duration":"0:48","description":"The girl's father allegedly confessed to attempting to drown his daughter, police in Missouri said.","url":"/US/video/month-saved-frigid-pond-greatly-improving-police-59895389","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.