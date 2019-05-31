Transcript for It's Morning, America: Friday, May 31, 2019

Good morning I'm cannot smoke I'm Maggie really had a top I think you need to know this Friday number one. President trump have announced they've 5% tariffs on Mexican imports and the president is bound to raise back here every month until it hits 25%. Unless Mexico stops the record influx of migrants now entering the US the new dispute could threaten the new trade deal. That replaced NAFTA and response Mexico's president have accused trump up. Turning an immigrant friendly nation into a quote get out. That turns away people seeking freedom number two a rare moment of bipartisanship. In Washington it appears a most unlikely duo Alexandria Condit Ortiz and Ted Cruz. I found common ground the liberal New York congresswoman and the conservative Texas senator. Have agreed to work together on a bill that. Full ban former members of congress from lobbying and all unfolded on Porter when a copy of Cortez posted an article on the issue and crews responded by saying. I everywhere they OC she said let's make a deal and he said you're wrong. We'll keep you posted. Under number three mandatory evacuation orders could come at any time along the Arkansas Mississippi rivers. Because officials think aging levees are showing signs of significant. Flooding has already emptied entire neighborhoods as surging waterways threatened more spillover is forecasters warn record setting floods will last for days. If not weeks the flood are taking an especially heavy toll on farmers are struggling over whether that pump water from their field. Or for go any more planting a plan insurance and company meanwhile most of us would run for oh. Convert I have a giant twister like that's for kids and Iowa. If that. These fifth and sixth graders are looking pretty on phases they finished warming up for a game that's ridiculous. Of the parents and team officials say the skies were clear when that NATO appeared minute banished almost immediately. That would gain mind. Now out. We had to Florida for number for a swim instructor is under arrest after a three year old nearly drowned during the last thing. But it is video shows a toddler slipping under water for more than two minutes without. None of the four and structures nearby even noticed the boy was later revived with CPR. Jessica aircraft's they instructors seem closest to him is now charged with Tom and whether the boy's family says. This or could this could have been easily prevent it. His suffered significantly and still suffering to this day still seeking medical treatment would doctors. Due to the damage that occur they put their trust in apartment one. That they were going to be teaching their kid to slap. Lisa Krantz is being charged but not the other instructors because the child was under her supervision. And violence go to number five attention it Twitter fans that we chipping away at our intelligence just one tweet at a time. Researchers and Italy claimed Twitter. It's making us dumber just. They conducted a study that allowed half of the people to use order to analyze the book and posting quotes and the reflections. And the other half use traditional pot from teaching methods Twitter users saw their test performance put off by 25 to 40%. Researchers warn we should be more careful about how we use so well yeah. All right so you guys think if Twitter actually making us dumber. Sweet except that they thought that. His Mormon America. Got Friday morning everyone we made it to the end of the week. The last day of may I now know are ready for June up and to deny. I'm of summer yet we're just talking about weather and speaking of Twitter let's get to that big story amid a man who knows a lot about it let's social media platform president trop it's poised to hit Mexico. The new tariffs unless the country stops the surge of migrants. Crossing into the US 5% tariff on all Mexican goods is set to take effect in ten days and gradually go up every month. Mexico's president fired back overnight accusing trop of turning an immigrant friendly nation until quote ghetto where people seeking freedom are mistreated and X. Oh well let's bring in our good friend in Washington not a costar Abbie been. Talking about this with us all morning already but you're not more about what the new tariff fight could mean for American consumers Martin and a good morning right at the park for all of us know well according to economist. American consumers consumers always end up paying the price of tariffs on imported goods but the White House says Americans work already paying the costs. Of illegal immigration. Overnight the president as the leading his immigration fight would Mexico hours after teasing he was going to quote. Do something very dramatic of the southern border. From then delivering that announcement via Twitter writing quote on June tent the United States will impose a 5% terror upon all goods coming into our country. From Mexico. The president threatening to gradually increase that tier of by 5%. On the first of each month until it reaches 25%. In October. Or the president says until quote. Illegal migrants coming through Mexico and into our countries stopped. The president's absolutely determined. To use that the authorities that he has as president. To call on the congress and call on Mexico. To do more to address this humanitarian crisis that are so important. It is not yet clear how the administration will measure Mexico's progress. But once in affected tariff on America's third largest trading partner we'll take a substantial told one American businesses. Who will pass the cost down to American consumers the trade war will likely hit everything from grocery stores to American cars. The tribe administration's decision has faced with backlash from both sides of the ideal. Republican senator Chuck Grassley stating that quote this is a misuse of presidential tariff authority the democratic led house homeland security committee tweeting. That trump quote has a severe lack of understanding when it comes to both immigration as well as basic economics. And overnight Mexico's president also reacting writing a letter to trump saying that more dialogue is needed but he also slammed trump. Presented ration policy Maggie. Yet some tough words mono from Mexico's presidency called the president's America first policy a policy so we will see. What happens next on M thank you and we appreciate it. Well amid all the talk about the president's border while there's another border wall being built using private money in New Mexico. Construction has now been allowed to proceed after the right permits for granite organizers raise money through an online campaign they've already built part of the wall on private. Property. Well now let's talk about the abortion battle that's been brewing across the country in this morning. A Louisiana is the lead this state where an abortion ban has been signed into law meanwhile. The final abortion clinic in Missouri is now set to close today. This morning the last abortion clinic in Missouri is on the brink of shutting down state health officials are refusing to renew the Saint Louis clinic's license which expires at midnight until doctors agree to interviews about what governors calling a series of deficiencies. Planned Parenthood accuses the state of unlawfully holding up the renewal process. We do not want to be. The first state in the nation until the use access to safe legal and of course and that's what this state is trying to do you. Protesters marched from the Saint Louis arch to the state offices downtown where they locked arms and blocked elevators at. Unless a judge steps in Missouri would be the first state with out an abortion clinic since 1974. That's one year after the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nearly a dozen states including Louisiana Ohio and Georgia have passed similar laws this year. All designed to meet epic the US Supreme Court and challenge a woman's right to an abortion. Georgia so called heart beat bill could be costly if it goes into effect in January and all leads back to. The State's film and TV industry has been booming with Jones like stranger things ozark and the Walking Dead being filmed in Atlanta. According to the governor's office in twice seventeen the state spent two point seven billion dollars in funds came from TV and movie production but Netflix now says it will reconsider filming in Georgia if the law goes into effect. An NBC universal's CBS show Time Warner media and Disney the parent company of ABC are also expressing serious concerns. It is in look at the numbers and the number of abortion clinics in the country has been declining since the 1990s now six states including Missouri. Have only one clinic left. And arrests have been made an ambitious attack on a New York City lift driver and we should use video earlier this week but this vicious attack happened last week. The beating was captured and victim security camera the suspect in George had a lot of surrendered to police yesterday he's now charged with assault and reckless endangerment. Sixteen women are suing the FBI accusing the bureau of sponsoring quote a good ol' boy network at its premium academy the New York Times reports the lawsuit claims. The women were subjected to discrimination and sexual harassment some of the plane it's the say they were penalized for. Doing things that their male colleagues got a we rent. No comment on that lawsuit but the FBI told the times it's committed to fostering a work environment. Or all employees are valued and respected. Now to the NB a and I Knight a first then Canada's largest city. A lot of bristles with them and so Toronto played in hosted and won their first ever NBA finals game outside the US. The raptors took down that two time defending champion Golden State Warriors in game one of the series. Now there's a hockey crazy town is just three wins away from an NBA Titel and our friend TJ Holmes was Bear's gonna be there for us in Toronto right now Heidi day. Tate dictator and Maggie welcome to the north once again at what a special night for the north. Looked yes that was their first public appearance in the NBA finals. The first ever in the finals games to take place intended. And they got their first ever NBA finals win this special night for the Fulton tomorrow frontal that we spent some time with the over the past couple of days the game itself with a back and forth at least in the first half and never felt like Golden State which has been off. For quite some time they got a lot of time to rest remember they they swept Portland the last series they've had some time to rest look a little rusty at times maybe was still competitive back and forth game. But they never were able to necessarily breakthrough. The raptors held a lead in the many times a double digit lead throughout this game but the star of the wrapped in the course of almost a wide net and help. Really on this hole playoff run but cast doubt Fiat them. Remember that name you could hear a lot about him when he had a big night a career night spicy heat. It's what they call them around here but he was the one who really showed up for Toronto and helps them get over the top of a special night in his go to big arena. That you can tell if Phillips special in here but yes is just game one but they have plenty to celebrate on this evening as it's the first. For this city for this franchise and they got their first ever NBA finals wins we'll see you for being too. On Sunday right back here at 8 o'clock. On ABC. Have to get that I contractually have to tell you guys that he looked so we'll be back here for game two on Sunday. But the their big part of the game the biggest part of the game I was and raped. Drake was there on the sidelines getting into it was very Ahman Green from the warriors. Hate so enthusiastic you must think he's a player than according. Yes this is a fan he actually was wary. At throwback jurors the from dale curry who happens to be the father stepped currently. And when for when Dell curry play for the raptors back in the day. And he is also had that black sweat band around his stand with our. Because he's coming up tattoos that actually pay tribute and honor stuck curry and the warriors could be the bad. But in this case that's their plan. It's rafters out no not at all. All of the who have break complicated. That she that he was throwing with a multi step platform. To make fun of other people and I really appreciate that and the fact that he had to be told. Tone it down it down the NBA with a dude you've got to chill on the sideline so that leads us to our question of the day it's intentional plan is Drake doing too much. I want to answer I want answered no and though he's not NBA finals. Mark sabres goaltender Marty is nodding right now yet yet he's due he's doing too much I don't think I think doing just enough I'm tuning and this is the Drake just to see Drake and of the instant yes them the pet though that the grassy high is doing to invite all. Of the it could. Tell yet though that the if he's doing. We got I got so excited by my flag popped up yeah animated. Headed that way we need drink Drake. Palin running here and they if you look at the last work until rap about all of this that's another two months. Analysts and well coming up how popular company for the bass on Wikipedia epic trek the Alberta demanding an end free advertising Brad nothing about the. Our thoughts about the hacking up a global Internet resource that a growing number of people increasingly rely on so popular outerwear company the northeast found a way at getting free advertising in all think did. We just edit Wikipedia. Entries it was his bread milk is gonna explain our. S. Yesterday Wikipedia announced a bunch of its articles have been hacked but this was not a teenage prankster changing people's birth date this was a well known company. Hijacking the articles you see every day to get a logo in for an appeal and they admitted it to the world. This is a video from an ad agency that represents the clothing company in North Face. They basically say in this video we sent a bunch of our people famous spots rearing. North be skier and we take their pictures a backpack or wears a northeast backpack in front of that mountain. A guy wears a North Face T shirt from a simple movie in ruins so then upload these photos to Wikipedia somebody Google's Peruvian ruins. And that Wikipedia image comes up it's some dude wearing North Face gear they did this article after article all over the site not a dollar paid to Google or Wikipedia. And the Wiki editors are furious they should be taken down every one of these photos but the next time you're looking at that reference article he might stop and ask. Is this the work a crowd sourcing or influencing. In what I know the difference. And here's. Gracie Bart you guys Wikipedia images get updated. All the time so this company says it had to keep re uploading branded photos one after another. All without attracting attention from Wikipedia editors while have a lot more on why the Internet is terrifying. On start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts or if ever podcasting app. Kenneth Maggie. So the North Face has retreated out an apology saying they'd ended the campaigning quote. We believe deeply in Wikipedia's mission and apologized for engaging in activity inconsistent with those. Pretend to sing. Let's go across the pond now to David Wright in the London and I am Ed good morning pragmatic and a David it's good to see our friend. I saw this headline. Coming NN South Korea reporting on what happened in North Korea. After that failed summit in Hanoi Vietnam so tell us what this disturbing report that can Denton apparently had. Some is close folks executed. That's right all is not happy in the hermit kingdom despite all of the smiles at the summit the regime there seems to be up to its old. Methods. Two senior members of his inner circle. Have disappeared in recent months not to forgive the similarity these name's Kim. She up each whole the chief negotiator. For the failed summit in Hanoi was apparently executed. One month after the summit. And Kim you'll inch roll. Kim Jung Owens former right hand man has been apparently sentenced to hard labor. This is to some extent reading the tea leaves here much like it's reading the tea leaves does discern. How far along the North Korean nuclear program has. The words like traitor turncoat. And anti revolutionary. Were used to describe these men. In official news reports. And stern punishment. To describe the punishment meted out to them. But basically. Things are not well in North Korea right now. Yeah but Hearst but his sister was also part of those negotiations in the summit as well also I think I heard that she's been told to lie low there. Probably Sergi she seems to be still around and. As a say is to some extent does a reading the tea leaves that country is so close. While. Well Davis thanks very much how to view about I am really interest to think it's it's it's a fascinating take on the world Strasser a few days it reported that Malaysia was planning to send. At times of plastic trash back to its countries of origin. And now hearing that the Philippines is doing the same houses even feasible. Well this is as you know a problem that began with China last year. Blocking the import of foreign trash basically in Asia is sick of being the dumping ground for rich western nations to send their their trash. So when China blocked imports that sent it to other countries that were not necessarily prepared for it and we're talking. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash 600000. Pounds of plastic trash a month according to Greenpeace used to be sent to China. Now it sent elsewhere often badly mislabeled. The Philippines president do terror today it took great relish in sending. A container ship filled with trash. That they say was improperly labeled. Back to Canada that is now on its way back to Canada Malaysia is threatening to do the same in the US but. Bottom line this is become a huge crisis for western nation to become used to sending their trash overseas. Now we're gonna have to find and another accommodation because these countries are now saying not my back yard. Yeah nice little less than they are for are all of us those numbers are you know what happens in the Fries once it leaves our homes. And now we're seeing this very high brilliant example curious to see what the country like the US do also about plastic lands a back on our shores right. I'm David so a few weeks ago right we had kick off in the summer concert series in Central Park I did I thought I saw you there. Jamie and dancing to beats yeah. That's the that's getting it on Friday that at Friday's giant I don't know that I'll eat and I can't wait for that. We're gonna make that endured yet definitely. Let's literally that you're an expert. On that many things including K pop but certainly not exactly an expert but I am a quick study and so. POO. The when believed members like Korean boy band called acts so I know Kenneth you're probably a big fan as a monster. One of their big hits another yeah that's when a Colorado pop the throughout the that they're called the kings of K pop hugely popular. And yet. Korea has South Korea has a mandatory. National service law basically they have to enlist in the military between. Ages eighteen and 214. Year and a half to two years. And most artists and athletes get exemptions from this but not. DO. Whose real name is. Go Kyung Soo. He is enlisting. In in brief South Korean military doing his compulsory service and suffice to say not since Elvis enlisted in the 1950s. Has there been such an outcry. While I missed out gonna get up for yeah on the island that was really get the impression that I. Pretty impressive is that making oh is Korean Peninsula names but the yeah yeah well you're Tom Hayden stars. Fascinating story and it. The current curious if you would have been like in the US. David you're trademark red and blue Mercury ones get breaking down and went without. It probably. And tell you what you. Saying it gave it right OK cool I'm renowned journalist. Our friend did you place than you place it next event and we really know. No nominee category and environment are as let's check our notification now suddenly these elementary school kids that you may have seen. They went viral. For math performance of the country rap right all Italian robot will not act soon then reached out to the school's principal to set this up. Apple knots accidents up before at the school those kids a bottle it up with the liberal moment. Break it down apparently I hate children's Irene of this. It's enough really popular with kids now also know that frequently seen those kids who are doing nothing. When it went well I've been doing all we would match. He's and tornadoes. Spinning around me and I just sitting there. But actually incredibly accurate yeah you. Hey this expert political death. I'm savoring do it right so IKEA a brand close to my heart's still all of effort natured but there look at this it has looked from the thirtieth. About this but what about this that's the Simpsons stranger things and then burn and he got off so I Kiet has an ending it's a racket in issuing a music you furniture. To build these iconic. Sags. Which is amazing and I also wonder how long that's all takes to. Build Brian Sell hit it right but they get mention that stranger things right there and they say it's as something that everyone can view and in doing so accurate back. In years your favorite sick comes home that's pretty cool and want to live in the front of her uncle. Obviously it. There that want Southern California high school concedes some stars in the stands during basketball games. This is creating multiple reports say the eldest sons of the lakers LeBron James and newly retired doing legal beat team may well ease and I know. They're both going to Sierra canyon high school. Then going down in Los Angeles where Brian James Photoshop picture came with air wave it Tony gather are that's going to be in. Crazy in that in the fans should you know dads are competitive pay out of their competitiveness felt coached the team. Now they can't make records is for that like that with the they don't match their however the whistles I don't take LeBron day by the crimes they may yeah. We got. I can now quickly gets out there and Anna Raff asked him Powell. You're too involved ejector Egypt that he didn't think index that you fed an event that index and the agenda that what. I don't know really nervous I am valid argument does wants the weekend to be here like us now. Home he was bad and his. Blue. So let's they don't let me yeah. I'm really you know yeah. Yeah. I don't know is that NEA's mom Kinnear is. But I know that these kids are saying coming up. The national spelling bee crowns its champion has a lot of on. Here is that right fifth floor well we'll look all the details after that. Here's what to watch out what's big rapper cartoon bee is due back in court on charges related to a fight. At a New York strip club to vote act yellows chart Topper rejected a plea deal last. President trump and the First Lady will host a reception to honor gold star families at the White House tonight. And that Star Wars galaxy and the area Disneyland officially opens to the public today. Our own Star Wars Sue Bird. Fan glee in San valid give it can get to work. Of the park later today right here at ABC news live in November Disney's the parent company of CBC news Clayton must be so it yeah three it's Friday. Also governments in in the debrief for an update on all of our top stories and the briefing room for a break out of the latest headlines in politics. X so and it unprecedented. Ending to a nail biter of competition. Eight kids were left standing at this year's Scripps national spelling bee. I don't have all been declared it champions I love this story and a very on will dance has been covering every word of this story from the start. Correct. Whether they can believe it or not these are the best speller in the nature. Collects and her lucky mismatched socks that solemn and is cool confidence should count news. Nice Chicago yeah that definition. The words getting longer and more challenging. Talk take place until finally Gayle time. Guilt. And god. Bond in the nerves and those words and that's its peak. Just had a kid yes he wouldn't happen to know what time this. It's eleven ET Al. Making the Scripps national spelling bees do something they've never done before we're we're throwing the dictionary that you. And so far you are killing this dictionary who has lost when we get to the end of browns twenty we will take an extraordinary step. But declaring us co champions those of you still remaining in the company. Those youngsters keeping their focus. Should be cut. Still having fun. Until after three and a half hours of selling onstage about. History is made. Eight winners each spelling 47 words correctly in a row. Reshaped area sock can't strategic sell them. Bobby say Christopher and roll time going down in history as the heat eight. So they all get the prize money 50000 dollars in prize. My show they. The yeah we have got to share the trophy at about an extra don't want so weak yet. And you gotta send it to the next person next for is that it. About it rotates every day we expect that you'll get it you'll get the trophy back again I love it say what has some bunch of kids there's a 47 words correctly in. How those words I don't think we've been built words it is made up a bunch of letters against I go. Do you believe they've really ran ads tough words I. I think all of us got tired they're like it after midday these kids gated Bennett can't got to go to sleep I'm going to ask like what what time and right. Because of the laws we can't keep children up badly. Yeah actually has been we're gonna quit it's over so we're gonna spell our way out of here and into the weekend. She only had so much followed back I really hear this week. We don't. I do today Norman is back next week to hold it down you're not going to be I don't know about beyond make okay gays and that they will be here back he's been here and it's been great and I hope. You have a great weekend I go on.

