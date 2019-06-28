Transcript for It's Morning, America: Friday, June 28, 2019

Good morning I'm cannot smoke I'm Stephanie Ramos here the top but thinks you know this Friday number one it's debate number two and I. The rout of Democrats faced off in a heated debate that explosion rips on race age and health care. Some of the fiercest attacks were aimed at Joseph Biden who. Was confronted by senator Kabul hair as after. Over his comments on segregationist and his record on busing in the 1970s. We'll hear from the candidates and get complete analysis in just a few moments. Here's number two a surprising moment on day one of the G-20 summit president from met face to face with Russian president Vladimir Putin and jokingly asked the Russian president not to meddle in the 20/20 election. It comes as world leaders discussed a range of hot button issues from terrorists Iraq's nuclear program. On to number three police in Utah say they're searching for significant clue in the disappearance of a college student. A mattress detectives looking for MacKenzie Lou wet removed bags of evidence from a house in Salt Lake City including ammunition. The owner of the house is being called a person of interest and little its disappearance she was Washington June 17 after meeting someone at a park at 3 AM. Investigators say they're also searching for a mattress that someone living and that house recently gave away. This is the digital forensic investigation. This is covering computers cell phones IP addresses URLs. Texting maps so this is very complicated. And it has a digital footprint. Investigators have not said whether the person of interest is the same person Lewis met at the park number four. Heat way for millions of Americans in Texas three children. Died in the last three days. From over heating and hot cars an eighteen month old boy was left of a car while his father was working. It was 92 degrees outside the 135. In the car. Look at today's high temperatures ninety's from New York to Washington DC and more heat again today from Kansas City to Chicago so please stay safe. And finally number five teen USA faces two tough opponents in today's World Cup quarterfinal US women's team faces the host nation France and both sides will face oppressive heat with temperatures near ninety. Fares but teen USA has trained in Florida also there wearing dark hair and the OK we've got much more to talk about coming your way it's morning America. Good morning every wide happy Friday's. That Stephanie Ramos here am for today enormous let's get to that big story the Democrats going head to head for the second consecutive night. But this time and they were far more combative. They focused on health care immigration and climate change here the key moments. We think it is calling for change real change. Joseph Biden was right when he said it was time to pass torched a new generation of Americans 32 years ago. Still. Story full year would abolish their private health insurance. In favor. Of a government run plan. Medicare for all. Is how we'll get to single Payer and why so many Americans have unnecessary chronic illnesses so many more compared to other countries we had. A value added tax even half the European level it would generate over 800 billion in new revenues America does not want to witness of so excited they want to know how many of them flew. On their table. On day one we take out our executive ward off panic and rivers and every damn thing on this issue thick tropical storm. Raise your hand if governor if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrant. Actually put them up for adoption. Call I would call that kidnapping and governor you're right it is kidnappings for a party that associates itself. With christianity. Just say that it is okay to suggest that god would smile on the division of families has lost all claim to ever use religious language again. I cannot believe you are racist. And I agree with you can win that he you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But I also released an in his personal and and I was actually very it was hurtful and do you love me today. That you are wrong to look polls busing in America general do you agree I did not close crossing America rely or clothes. Is busing ordered by the Department of Education so that the federal government must let him and I love yeah. That's why we need to have the ERA. We encourage diversity we believe in diversity. Black man Derek Logan killed by white officers. I'm not allowed to take sides until the investigation comes back the officers that he was exactly. He didn't have his body to him. Some masks and were Burton center Saturday political revolution climate change in the lacked good good economic mobility burning logs. We also talked about these things I did and I did it got to fix our democracy before it's too late last I was there prime minister his day. I nearly fell beginning not a day. America is going back in the best place in the world what a child alive is like what level of point. Dominate any justice because of reports. Unless titles this is one looks at the site clearly machine we'll defend Roe vs. Wade got the 1000 dollar creative dividend for every American adult community. Keep your rifles and shotguns but we can take the most dangerous weapons from those statements speak imagine the Parkland kit having much. Power in our democracy in the car yeah. It is the greatest national security threats the United States it's Donald Trump. ABC's Lana Zach joins us now from Miami. Lana good morning you saw there every candidate raise their hands when asked if they are health care plan would cover undocumented immigrants. A president of of course already lashed out on Twitter saying. That's the that race. But you tell us right step hitting the seven he can and that was a big moments in last night's debate is one of those things. Where the candidates you can almost see some of them thinking through the ramifications. Of raising their hands for that knowing. That that it might gain them support among democratic voters who are going to ultimately. Pick who the nominee is but that it could come back and hunt them in the general election so fundamentally. Is there every single candidate rose their hands but. Some of them wore more eager to do so than others. And another big moment a couple of Harris attacking a former vice president Joseph Biden ABC's Mary Bruce actually caught up with senator Harris after the debate. She asked her about that long when she confronted Joseph Biden on the issue of race to go look. I disagree with him on the perspective that I think he asks about. Who these. Segregationist were and then the impact of their words and their work tonight do you think he do you think he finally got that message. I I hope so I hope some meetings you on the night. I don't know I'll leave that to the front incidentally Senator Kennedy. And here. And after the debate Biden said here is misrepresented his position on busing during the 1970. Biden insists that he. Supportive busting at the local level to eliminate segregation he also said the debates. Should be about the future not the past so long I mean that was a very very big moment there. I'm curious about even after this morning after how all that is plain out between. Harris camps in the Biden camp there. He had Kenneth for people who watch the entirety of the debate that was really a powerful moment she. Spoke about. Her own experiences being a young girl in California. Being up part of that by saying. And and I didn't. They didn't seem to really engage her at that personal level I'm not sure how it's going to play out for people who didn't want that debate. But let's get into the fact check the specifics of what his position was he said in 1975. To a Delaware paper. Quote the real problem with busing you take people who aren't racist people who are good citizens who believe in equal education an opportunity and he's not their children's intellectual growth. By busing them to an inferior school. In the 1970s now in the position that was mom you learn among Democrats and might contain it might not hold as much want error. The idea that that Biden was was against moving the white students. To a quote unquote inferior school one that that was populated. By a largely African American students parents said that. That all of though Biden. Believe that it should have been on the local level fundamentally the problems that existed in the most racist actions of America. It wasn't going to be resolved on a local level and that's what he's telling the federal government needed to staff and it is not one of the facts of this country that that our thoughts about race and racism has a ball news. Over the past several decades. And for Biden to be supporting and not backing down from the position he took in the 1970s. It's certainly going to be something that we'll have some dimple called the among younger democratic voters today. All right are a lot of that covering both nights of this first democratic. Presidential debate lies back our friends down in Miami. I didn't go to the beach now right I mean this is over go to south speeds. Get some rest got. Oh that could do you know I am not I am not going to the beach I have not had a he had a lot of horrible pizza I am not at the even met a single second by the blind just been following these debates and it's been a good yeah. Take a breath yes I had a lot of poll around here's on ABC you can go have that drink now. Yeah right right I have to thank you lot of we appreciated by paints again. So the key question will the big moments from last night's debate have a lasting impact and good question. ABC's political director recline looks at where the race stands now. Kenneth is stepping up fiery debate that just might recast the democratic nomination for president. Vice president Joseph Biden center stage as the front runner shall try to rise above it attacked Donald fault but. The candidates came after him in highly personal ways that show a lot of vulnerabilities that he may exhibit in this race. Particularly from senator Paula Harris the soaring performance. On the issues of health care on immigration particularly on the issue of race confronted Joseph Biden to his face about comments he has made it seem tests. Both of friendships with segregation the senators talking about it and highly personal terms also a strong night as they are viewed footage as. It was able to talk about some controversy in his hometown conditions as senator Kirsten Gillibrand because night. Truly belonged. To Kabul Harris somewhat overlooked in the early going here she more than held their own way this debate sees it featured both Vice President Biden. And senator Bernie Sanders Stephanie Hanna. Our thanks to Rick there. The trump campaign seem to celebrate that performance by senator Harris went singer trump officials saying quote the deck has officially been reshuffled in this race. The next debate is July 30. Some other headlines we're watching this morning the house has approved a four point six billion dollar senate bill to deliver aid to migrant families after speaker Nancy Pelosi reluctantly. Gave inch Republicans and moderate Democrats the boat angered progressives who called for stronger protections from migrant children. But vice president Mike Pence reportedly agreed to two democratic demands notify lawmakers within 24 hours when a child dies in custody. And a ninety day limit on housing children in temporary facilities. President trump way to and from Japan tweeting a great job done by all now we must work to get rid of the loopholes and fix asylum. The bill passed the same day Mexican soldiers raided a freight train carrying dozens of Central American migrants they were spotted near Guatemala Mexican officials detain at least forty out of the 400 people they were among nearly 900 captured nationwide yesterday S Mexico ramps up immigration enforcement amid pressure. From the US. In Tunisia a suicide bombers targeted security forces in two separate attacks a patrol officer was killed and at least eight others injured. One bomber detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French Embassy. Minutes later another bomber hit a security installation. My sister is claiming responsibility. Meanwhile the country's 92 year old president was rushed to a hospital with a quote serious illness. Right here at home the flu vaccine disappointed once again the CDC reports that the vaccines overall effectiveness was only 29%. It didn't perform well against a powerful bug that appeared halfway into the season health officials say it's a bad sign for what could come during the next flu season. The US has budgeted one billion dollars to develop a universal flu shot. And a seven and I hear a woman in Atlanta was saved by her mailman. Her name is naval walls and she fell down the front steps of her home and ended up sad. Severing a major artery on a decorative metal ornament in her yell art. She was bleeding and says she would have died if her mailman Mark Palmer the area's high meaner hatton arrived on time. Farmer called I want one he kept walls calm until paramedics arrived walls is now calling Palmer. For Angel. An Angel who brings her that her mail every day couldn't it have not bad right place right time and it really saved 1000. Well coming up president obviously virus couldn't face to face for the first time since the Muller reports release. Here the setting comment president trump makes about the election meddling coming up. Welcome back now to Japan. And they surprising moment on day one of the G-20 summit president trump. Face to face them live near through and jokingly asked the Russian president not to meddle in the 20/20 election. It comes as world leaders discuss a range of hot but in issues from terrorists to Iran's nuclear program. ABC's Karen Travers has the very latest from Osaka good morning Karen. Good morning Stephanie remember as a couple days ago before the president left the White House to come here to Japan when he was asked would you tell rush. To not interfere in US elections and the president at the time said. It's Perrier business what he and president who won't talk about weld that question got asked again here today in Osaka. The president and Putin sitting side by side do in the diplomatic talk talking about the great relationship. And then a reporter shouted Mr. President will you tell Russia to not interfere. And here's what he had to say. Think it's. And seven as he conceded inner very chaotic photo ops was specially when everybody is trying to sound the same questions of the president to that question was will you tell Russia to not interfere in the twenties when he election. The residents said of course I well and inked her letting her prudent. And said don't interfere and don't meddle in our election quit at an as well he said it with a smile almost a smirk. Not exactly a stern warning now matching what we've seen from other senior officials who had said. Rush like 109 do this again what they did in 2016. And how the big talking point at last night's debate democratic debate for those who want to replace the president Karen as you know. The president even a he's got those big global issues to tackle during the heat when it. G-20. He's also paying attention to that democratic debate and we'll sounded off on it. Yet he does he literally had his eye on the presidential debate that was taking plays back in Miami he is walking into a meeting this morning with German chancellor on Angela Merkel any said he caught a glimpse of the television saw the debate saw that moment when the Democrats were asked providing free health care to undocumented immigrants. Of course he would criticism that position from the Democrats. But it once again showed that even as he has he's very critical meetings here really being issues foreign policy challenges on his agenda here the G-20 summit. At the president's mind is very much on politics back home. It's is not the first time he's weighed in on the democrats' debate he said it was very boring that first night he also told fungal Merkel that he was glad he was meeting with her and that he wasn't watching night two of the Democrats going at it. And Karen it back to the some mad after the president met with all of these world leaders what's next on his schedule. The president tomorrow has another very critical meeting he sits down we China's president she and of course they're looking to reach a deal on trade. Negotiations have hit another standstill as they've been going at it for a couple of months now so. I think are looking at here is perhaps the best case scenario we might see from this meeting tomorrow is that. President trump and president she agree again to a truce they say will continue talking negotiators will continue doing their work. But we will not move forward on these threats of new terrace. They did this a couple months ago they did that truce for a couple months and then the deadline came and went new terrace when in place back and forth tit for tat. And now here we are again with both sides saying that they're gonna do the same sound I think if they can say will hold off for a little bit they'll certainly made Wall Street global investors. A little bit relieved and. And Karen is nice to see that you're. Appear to be dry this time around because you're in a typo yesterday. I I'm not so much today that have we. Narrowly escaped that the typhoon was heading further south announced and we actually didn't get any rain today. Hot and humid a lot of sun but nope didn't get that type thing we got a lot of drama in the meetings a lot of drunk on the sidelines of the G-20 summit but at least we're not ducking and covering clouds. Next I know that humidity that's it you're here so I've I'm. Well I noticed the TOK that is ours seeker again and eleven cuna. And Bradley means that in the past I keep that up to date on the president's trip there we appreciate it here let's now move over and check out notifications how about that let's do it means starting with Crowe who struck opposed. At a mall in Japan. For care and as we're calling Mitt guerrilla crow. Look real but it is deeper worked out broad. Growth no working out of that they are right. Clear someone was walking dieting and capture this but posted on whether it's gotten millions of views. The end of the guerrilla crow a very interesting about this in a credible say it was caught on camera in Turkey a teenager walking on the street and visible when this happen right yes. SATA the Tyler right there he noticed. Chiles came from a second floor window about young man caught the two year old girl actually dropped to the ground. The toddler is OK you see you're there apparently she got to the window while her mother was cooking. Appearance gave the team who made that life saving catch cash. As a thank you an incredible. Catch ads is just. I mean it amazing that he was very he was alerted was looking around his equipment there's kitsch is getting close. Was there to catch her daughter the Carter absolutely wonderful Ari well as we get older slipping and sliding isn't necessarily a good thing. And an Ohio woman named Millie made it work for her than had before hero you see there hit the slip and slide during the health and won't stay at her senior living community. Is that it was our first time asked if she was here before hand she said quote. Act now we really tech got three trips on that inflatable bat especially looking forward seasons is no. That shouldn't go sledding. Things critic for help younger heart parents fighting around. Awesome all the cookie dough god does it happen. And finally got a solid solid at NASA Lee has created a version that won't give you Salmonella poisoning OK that's good to flavor than credible do have been spot it. Chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip mobster. No official announcement yet from naturally do you like gum. Cookie Deb. It's you know what no Iowa Staley from the cookie dough like like atomic kids they always trying to reach for it reached for the batter reunited talents and got the let's bake it got even better but now. Not likely is even me I like I'm almost raw. HEICO baked inferences to get it like that outer edge right now going Owens it's good yeah. We seem healthy thing airing thinks the network opera. A state of cookie dough so what do I the other board mr. Tito very and that cookie monster having comment. All of them have now performed take me out to the ball game at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Sesame street's weary blues similar scene showed his skills yesterday during the seventh inning stretch. The cubs say cookie is being. First puppet actually Muppets to lead the crowd in the song ends. Sure the kids were the real hot but it's a character in absolutely well not an effort to find an abandoned baby and you home. We first brought you this incredible story of baby India earlier this week the new war what's found wrapped inside a plastic bag in the woods and Georgia. We spoke exclusively with Child Protective Services as families a lineup to adopt her. This morning new hope for baby India. The name given to this new board a then didn't in Georgia. Stanley found the crying baby wrapped in plastic under a pile of leaves the umbilical cord still attached. Baby and he is doing great her health is ged and it and miraculously consider what you went through a. In recent days there's been an outpouring of love from people across the country wanting to adopt newborn the sheriff's spaced pages flooded with comments like I would give her all the love she deserves another woman writes if leading India is in need of home our doors are open we have gotten. Hundreds of calls. Social media 'cause we have people waiting in long. To provide that child with a forever home. One dad even reached out ABC news commenting online my white denied would love to adopt India and give her a great start in life. Immediately. Grabbed the link and senate about why. And in all counts artists all rats and I want to adopt this date. And seats case he said they have met bags he said okay not Dexter back up. He said yeah run it down yet. But John David Leadbetter and his wife who live in South Carolina were told they are not eligible because the adoptive parents must be residents of Georgia for at least six months some might act rat or. Authorities say they be India's parents may not face charges depending on the circumstance. I did I was surprised how a lot of people again we don't know the circumstances but. Healthy baby wrapped in plastic in the woods I think a lot of people. What those parents or whomever let that baby in there charge again we don't know the allegations of the circumstances but. Obviously people have been sounding off all week about this because of this the dramatic and horrifying image of that baby being pulled out by police of that plastic bag and thankfully is okay. Thankfully she's OK and it's important it wouldn't know that they are safe it is if you have a baby. You've written here now toward mother to keep her not there are safe places to go. To drop that they be off the mixture here she is okay. Our it'll coming up why everyone is coming down with soccer fever. We'll get ready for the big World Cup games. Here's a to watch out for today coming up at 9 AM eastern catch Adam Lambert on the GMA summer concert series right here on ABC news lives. People heard him Jack handy did. Terrible celebrations. Aren't in order at New York's Stonewall and that's a landmark bar. Marks fifty years as a police raid sparked a rebellion that fueled the modern LG BT. Rights movement and this Sunday tune into ABC news live for special coverage of the New York City pride parade starting at 11 eastern it is a big weekend. Way the US women's national soccer team has some business to take care. Hope face off against host nation France and the most anticipated match of the tournament this afternoon. But don't forget to tune in to the debrief for they don't all our top stories in the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. So we are so ready for that big World Cup game against France and so are millions of fans around the country. And our very own soccer super and will gain and is counting down the minutes here is ever TV to know about today's quarterfinals match up in less than a minute. And a quarter. First things first the Guinness at 3 PM eastern this afternoon could've report. Regular. AKA the pink power ranger. With two goals against Spain earlier this week that the reason teen USA made it to today's game Alex Morgan scored a record setting five goals and teen USA's World Cup opener since their opponents have been on her like crazy. If she looks familiar here's why. Just McDonald makes a World Cup debut this year at the only mother on team USA her son super excited to watch Monty conference and Carly Lloyd is the first player to score in six straight women's World Cup games ever. On the other side compared bu team friends is a Mon gene Audrey a French midfield force to be reckoned with. You could cheer for team USA in France like he's super fans. For I don't want. Back here in the US if you plan on watching this team from work YBUS women's national team RD wrote this note to your bus. We Kylie yeah. You give everybody the day job cleaning the whole day off and they can like do all the things necessary to be ready thank into the game ranked. So stop worrying about work and start worrying about what selection of red white and blue you're gonna Wear blog you cheer on team USA. Well this is expected to be an incredibly competitive game and fans are willing to pay to see it F tickets listed on stub hub right now for more than 111000. Dollars. Burkina for a Pina repeat now she is the star. He's the star and it rice paid attention on this going to be a big game were rooting for them obviously teen USA absolutely not France not real friends. But the fun out of it that's so yeah I I thought we have some good news later odd. So everybody a lot of folks will be want change that from Oman Lyonnais will have lots of talk about we surely a weekend. We've got a lot of top we've had a lot to dot about the days that we are die advocate. We're gonna call it quits everyone enjoy your weekend happy bride happy world wide for all of us here celebrating New York City. We'll see guys on Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.