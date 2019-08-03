Transcript for It's Morning, America: Friday, March 8, 2019

Good morning I'm Kenneth mountain and today Norman near the top I think snow this Friday number one. The palm at a fort sentencing shocker president trumps former campaign chairman has been sentenced to just under four years in prison for being can tax fraud. Special counsel Robert Mueller was fishing. We're much tougher sentence for the giants that metaphor has lived and otherwise. Blameless life he could face another ten years in prison when he's sentenced next week in another case number two or sheriff's deputy in Illinois is being honored after. Losing slide from a deadly standoff with the suspect police say deputy Jake get out there was fatally wounded when a gunman opened fire at a hotel things for an arrest warrant. A long procession of police vehicles escorted Cutler's body to the coroner's office. He's a thirteen year veteran who leaves behind a wife and two children the alleged gunman escaped from Matt hotel by jumping. And a third story window hours later he was arrested after a standoff and a snowy highway. Now faces first degree murder charges on to number three billion dollar lawsuit over a popular weed killer for a woman with only days to live its final and a billion dollar suit against the bigger corporation. Makers of roundup week killer the former Gartner says. She used round up every day me tea for cancer fears that denies the charge number for a man released from jail just last month for breaking into Taylor's lips New York townhouse. Is in custody and charged with doing it again please say Roger out Colorado climbed to a second floor patio and smashed a window to get into the pop star's home. He served six months for breaking into Swiss home last April. When police found him sleeping and her bed after using her shower two months before that he allegedly brokered or what schaeuble. And probably number five how would you like to get paid to do nothing all day. While there's a job for you some artists and Sweden who want to hire someone to roam around the busy train station and do nothing. Job we'll pay 2300. Dollars a month the same tape that Swedish government workers get. David comes with a fence and artists. All of the job experience active economic imagination and a time and the working class finds itself marginalized sign me up. And weekend almost here the first we've got some news talk. You're gonna Shimmy all the way because it's Friday morning. And America. It's him getting paid to do not pay all day but hang out in the Swedish train station. How to find the most comfortable beds. And sleep because that's what I eat Erica. Lots of sweat there's been our week and a half and we are about to spring forward soul is gonna hurt it is just a little bit but wool won't make it through. And dobbs were brought to make it through this one now to the big story the surprisingly light sentence for president trumps former campaign chairman a judge gave all of at a port. Less than the four years in prison for defrauding banks and the government much less. Time been special counsel Robert Mueller had asked for. But what's next for manna for remains unclear including whether he'll receive a presidential pardon you see stream Marshall is in Washington with more this morning stream good morning. Kenneth today good morning palm at a fort faced up to nineteen to 24 years in prison at least that's the sentencing guidelines for his crimes that included bank fraud hiding millions of dollars from the IRS instead. The judge sentencing him just to less than four years and the judge calls us sentencing guidelines excessive. Actually saying in fact that metaphor had lived an otherwise it blameless life outside of those crimes he was sentenced for. On an a for how to dress the corps and said that he had been humiliated and ashamed to say that I had been humiliated and ashamed to be a gross understatement. But this is just the first of two sentencing hearings he faces a sentence of next week for up to ten years for a whole host of different crimes committed. Daring. Time before he was president comes campaign chairman and Serena yesterday's. Sentencing obviously many Democrats are not happy with that how are some of them were acting. And Democrats are very unhappy with this because it was so far below the sentencing guidelines are saying that the gross miss justice. This character race it. Based characterization of justice. That because the I'm in fact a house Intel chair Adam shift is also saying. That because of what Paul man a force lawyer said when he came out of the court he said in fact there's absolutely no evidence that Paul Mann a port was involved with any collusion. With any government official from Russia that's comment affords a lawyer leading core these crimes again not related to rush a collision although the crimes were brought by the special counsel. That they had atom chip to say in that statement at the direct appeal to the president. For apart and now remember back in November urgent make Tenet the president didn't take up her potential presidential pardon off the table and back he had said that upon an apartment treated very unfairly. And hate peeps who preys on me. Yeah did he some praise on Evan you know we've been checking yet the social media comments about Paul Mann reports reentry you have as well that people are saying yes he was he's. Pretty lucky in this sentencing here now look back and forth Baghdad earlier I think guys and in the morning that he. What was that lucky because of the obviously a jail time to distill gel tied I feel like any time you're going to jarring message board years. Obvious that he get out for good behavior or health reasons he's already served at what nine months so that's and many of that candidate solitary confinement we should point now right exactly so is that lucky that like yeah I don't know but obviously 24 years would have been a death sentence and we still have. The obviously the next case is separate case next week where he could get yours as well so that a lot of back and forth about whether or not he got lucky on this. And and can at the questionnaire with that ten year sentence is whether or not he sentences will be concurrent will hold a judge next week decide we're gonna add on however many years that he's given for those crimes. Or are they going to use some of the time he dirty serving for this sentence. Towards that there's a lot of questions on how exactly this to send things we'll stock up now. I hear thank you Serena a lot of people point out as well that if it hadn't been for us in the drug charge or something else he would have gotten much bigger sentence so. That will go walk or for a chunk fix or Michael call it is accused of lying to congress again when he told lawmakers last week that he never asked for a presidential pardon and an apparent contradiction Cohen's attorney said his legal team did look until possibility. Of a pardon back when he had a joint defense agreement with the president but he is Cisco has set some money was correct because he never asked for pardon himself. Meanwhile Cohen is suing the trump organization for nearly four million dollars for breach of contract saying the company broke its promise to pay his legal. Bills the outrage over the police shooting death of sept Ron Clark is not subsiding at Sacramento the 22 year old was shot and killed by officers in the backyard of his grandparents or nearly a year ago. This week city and state prosecutors declined to press charges against the officers hundred high school. How students walked out of class yesterday and voiced their outrage while marching to the State Capitol the Justice Department is launching a civil rights investigation into that shooting. Now to the historic avalanche danger in the Colorado Rockies snow slides have shut down parts of two highways. Prompting a rare warning for drivers the avalanche danger is now considered extreme. A highest rating possible. What this morning a winter storm triggering dangerous avalanche is in the Colorado Rockies. Snow's liberian three course west of timber highway crucially she meets Bhutto's after rescuing the drivers and passengers. The debris from the avalanche fifteen feet deep. And 100 yards wide earlier avalanche has trapped a tow truck and bill passed ruptured gas money copper mountain is shut down part of interstate seventy. I've been doing my business for about thirty years. I've never seen it like this boost who saw it happening naturally. But crews have also been deliberately triggering avalanches hoping to reduce the risk. A Colorado Avalanche Information Center says we're seeing historic activity authorities are now describing the danger is extreme or high in nine of them back country zones. Including Aspen. Vail and Breckenridge. And it's not just Colorado dealing with Mathis snow amounts. Officials in Colorado declaring historic avalanche conditions and warning people to stay away from prone areas. And here in California we have so much snow event some ski areas will stay open through July. Authorities fear more scenes like this one a wall of snow crashing down two cars earlier this week. Including the Goldman family's vehicle I don't see how you can see it as anything other than miraculous that. We survive that way we do hand it's not good news more heavy snow is expected and the Rockies several feet are possible and obviously. Officials aired on everything they can to make sure they deliberately set off some of apple insists to make sure they're not any that. Happen that will harm and hurt. Those folks there. Well FaceBook is beginning a fight against a vaccine miss information the company says it's going to reduce distribution on the subject by excluding groups or pages in news feeds and searches. These books also going to start writing users with what it calls authoritative information about vaccinations. The moves follow a lead of interest which has blocked all searches using terms related to vaccines or vaccinations. A teenage girls being called a hero this morning after she helped rescue a man bound and allegedly kidnapped and side. It was put into our car truck for what some twelve hours Kayla rose was walking her dog when she heard screams coming from the trunk. A car parked in her suburban New Jersey neighborhood the victim told police that two men grabbed him. And force him to take out cash at several ATM's before tossing him in the trunk of his car. I heard knocking scratching on the chat to car. And that is back though because I was like scary and then I heard it again and that say hello he was like hello can anybody help me. Some thoughts a crazy stories so they say that that. I think I was front of the trunks said that he'd been kidnapped and carjacked around 1130 Wednesday night it was around 7 AM Thursday morning that killed walking her dog milk shake. Before going to school and inadvertently became. Human out of able to get a map out of it is so there's so actually searching for the he let suspects in this case so. All life pack that half Phillips has social media and all about a new way to heat up pineapple. The buses all about after. Welcome back up across the pond not ABC news is London bureau or Julia McFarlane Steve. And I the biggest international news Julie good morning forty watching their today. Good morning guys read back watching. Ices in Easton serie a and it's lost vestiges that I'm the top the US military c'mon that yesterday telling. The house armed services committee that the terror group Nile. Covers less than a square miles. Of territory in east in serie a but thought the militants who do still remain. He said that they are unbroken on radicalized and they still pays a generational threat we've got some new. Images coming out of needed a ton of brigades which is kind of got lost on of hundreds and hundreds of ice this fight isn't found Lee's surrendering it to the US allies you see pictures of of of managed to Mayo may not have been spices. Surrendering to cut us led forces you see pictures of that wives and that children. And some interesting pages that we've seen actually over some of the women and some of the man remaining defiance. There have been pitches. In Ian panel's report. Yesterday saying that some people was still. The expert explaining tech fear and there are still saying Allahu Akbar and remaining defiant and says. Some of these ice this Monday isn't on slices. Still remaining defiant and still outpacing the threat according to general but until yesterday. And Julie you know as you know is international women's day we are celebrating here across the pond by the release of captain marvel. I as a whole our people sorry around celebrating around the world. Well let's just check and with the Russian president Vladimir Putin say heat was seen. Riding horseback. With Claes this time the west and most amounts not a police unit. Now it Barry is he's with female office says he is talking about how. FEMA offices. Have been tied in Russia he EU nations that you see anyone in the dog cool us and the women all. Aaron white horses on an interesting night from mop Patrick Meebo and mosque and he says that. While international women's day is seen as sort of a popular vote but women's rights in Russia it's kinda seen as a second Valentine's Day. Blended with Mother's Day. Actually is used as a day to sort of reinforce traditional. Roles for women so it celebrated slightly differently in Russia but Barry is okay but if Peyton. And and one of his favorite paces. On horseback. Surrounded by women there yeah. I didn't speak you know women tired you're queen over there she's on IG now. Yes say the queen signed off on health bused in to ground paced yesterday she is visiting the science museum. And she uploaded a defense has. That was quite insisting she was announcing an exhibition in and then have pets shipped live to the states had a that showed a lesson from. The nineteen century inventor and mathematician Charles Bobbitt to had a great great grandfather prince Albert back an 1843. She's edged up the pleasure of learning about children's computer K dating. She signed up Elizabeth are and it just have to tell you one of the commons on Denise. Have paste someone said Yost clean. I and I. I had a chance about a guy he community house. Let's senator well foreign leaders rounded up in China. Julie apple was abuzz about Sheehan things here. Isn't grade is just that it's just quite interesting. So. It's an interesting T cell because. You know his image is so Cassidy cultivated. Top previous leaders in China and so it's little bit of a break in tradition that he sort of aligned himself. To aged quite visibly say who quite innocent decent husband picks up how over how important as that is at an off the little. He donates less important at all. Not important but I got. Honestly for the Communist nation in their image in how they're it's as you mentioned so careful about it with the Lieberman image right maybe he's tired. He is I looked at just for men I'm gonna just keep it on the shelf of a better. And I help out here. Out so tired of this yeah he's going for the sage elder statesman and let cool and maybe they Juliette have a great what do you got spring Ford ever there are forget. Spring Ford fullback but I think we did on a different week. All enjoy your silly little while not a. We're hoping seven hours apart I guess is that or five hour we'll and then you have to know they still admittedly I guess you can go right it's Friday golf let's take a break from the news and check our notifications and see what else is spending on social media. Check out this video from a south African highway that is a man serving on the back what truck. In a wheelchair road late in the south central landing big. Fifty miles per hour at a person shot this video says it happened on the road with an inclined so maybe that I needed some help getting up the road. Entry users say they think they saw the man bit his same thing. Dave both. For a dangerous though quite but it. Good way to get around them and these kids are enjoying the cold weather or with a little snowball. A man. I drove room. They are actually attacking the police looked so wall Bridgewater police department they came out already. And say friends and it's available our kids. Added other kid living at best winter life watch him. Move. Look at us and I. Three years old. Is killing in the back. That apple tax hike there parents were. And he showed off its skills there apparently he's been. Snowboard and doing things can back balladares and when he could crawl he was also exists. Their little. Smith who was an activity where you get to stay on your belly. Yeah youths. And. Yeah those meetings users have been stuck it out an awful truth. We have all been eating pineapple all right we have yes we have that's viral video averaging more than a few people speech led mostly because of this out listen to this command issue. For guided dries up and A half ads saying. Usually eating pineapple wall ports cut into flight physically huge mess this video shows a guy named challenges. Boy about the flight this piece by piece and Abbas note busts fairly employment scanned port the senator creates perfect pieces shaped like a pyramid. Incredible already apparently annoyed and also Irvine area I was on the Amtrak train lines. And Duluth couple behind me eating a bag of chips thing I. It. Ya I literally thought I was gonna jump off the trade that would I was home all I have to see now I heard was then and Joseph ointment that. Bags of crunchy loud. Coming up a life or death moment it. See the cracker shredded the ocean how rescuers were able to find him. After this. And coming up later today on ABC news live president from travels to Alabama to visit areas devastated by tornadoes. The killed at least 23 people including some members of the same family. And any minute now the SpaceX blue dragon is just collapsed down backyard after its successful test doctor. Docking at the International Space Station. Plus don't forget to tune in to the debrief for an update on all our top stories in the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. We turned out to a dramatic rescue at sea. A Florida man was trot fighting to survive after his kayak capsized in the Gulf of Mexico a half mile from shore. A quick thinking rescuers in some new technology saved his life. I am out here about kayak back for. And I'm 11 call captured the fear and Mike blocking ours is voice and critical error. Brain the avid fisherman was clinging to his capsized kayak struggling to stay afloat in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa. The water just a chilly 56 degrees had a whistle but I was so cold. Agreement Loman was so the 911 dispatcher MacKenzie Espinoza helped keep him calm. While he really. They are and I know you're tired you're gonna take out. As bock in the ars held his fold above his head in the water rescuers desperately worked to find him I had thoughts of me just drifting out there. And nobody ever finding me again the 911 centered then use new technology to find blocking arts even while he drifted farther from shore. 23 minutes later paramedics finally found him in pulled him to safety that was his life fine right then that new technology called graphic SO west gives dispatchers and nearly exact location for someone calling 911. As long as caller is using Apple's IOS twelve or android version. Four point no end up I'm gonna cry Espinoza and barking ours both fought back tears as they met for the first time since that fateful phone call. It's very easy for me to hugged him and and hold his hand because. He is a member of my family now. Baton rapid at so what's technology has been online since last fall. And authorities across the country say it has already saved several wives and I'm sure that man is yes it's. East are desperately well overall work. Our weekend were overworked yeah that's right where we are that hour workweek in Delaware that's the benefit of the overnight shift and we're already this spring forward this weekend to lose an hour's sleep but I don't work that he can't get every word that because the will be out longer then. Have a great weekend set your fox forward yes and remember that daylight. Saving. Saving thing no I don't know how Serbia apostrophe daylight saving. Time save it have a great weekend appear Monday.

