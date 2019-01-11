Transcript for It's Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Good morning I'm kind of book that Norman had a tough fight thanks Joseph this Friday number one the fire emergency and Southern California. A new fast moving wildfire erupted last night and quickly burned more than 5000 acres this is and richer county near the town that's. Santa Paula flames are threatening thousands of homes at least every 500 people have been forced to evacuate we had to Washington for number two public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against president trump. Eighty just two weeks away. Following that's historic vote in the house Thursday Democrats approved a resolution laying out the rules of impeachment investigation moving forward but they fell to get one single Republican to support the resolution. On to number three prices have confirmed the death of its founder days after that you're afraid of Syria the terror group has already named a new leader issued a warning to American not to be arrogant. Meanwhile at some Americans withdraw from Syria ABC's Martha Raddatz reports some troops are rolling into the country to Clark oil fields. So the US now has troops leaving northern Syria but hundreds and hundreds. Going into the eastern Syria so in the end we could have about 700 troops remaining in Syria despite with the president set. And we also know that president Phelps said he would pull nearly all 1000 US troops out of Syria the mission to the oil fields as being. Don and conducted despite that plant Chad number four after spending his entire life as a new Yorker president trump is officially becoming a resident of Florida the president has filed papers this which is permanent residents from trump tower monologue of he tweeted that political leaders in New York have treated him badly. He was apparently alluding to legal filings aimed at getting his tax returns New York governor Andrew Cuomo fired back tweeting. And critics felt like mr. trump pay taxes here anyway he's all yours Florida and valley number five a surprising number when it comes all that Halloween candy line around. This morning a new survey finds that 72%. Of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids. Instead of stealing candy some researchers say you may want to negotiate. If out kids typically learned negotiating skills by. Six and a few bands too much here are some sugar detox Toews drink more water to plus the sugar out of your system it hit the gem. Or take a walk to get your blue. Moving pick out you got your comfortable shoes on I'm ready to walk it off a high rocket off. Why are one half. Happy Friday November 1 Maria have a right to the big story this morning that vote to move forward with impeachment investigation and Washington. Democrats passed the resolution but not a single Republican enjoyed that the partisan battle causes as a new poll shows the nation divided. With a narrow majority of people in favor of impeaching and removing Kilpatrick from office last spring and ABC's maggots have Reza yen to tell us what's the next mega good morning good morning Kenneth and chained Democrats say they wanna move quickly telling ABC news. These hearings could start of the next two to three weeks. A historic vote on Capitol Hill a bitterly divided House of Representatives. Voting to formally move the impeachment inquiry Ford. This new phase sets the stage for another round of hearings this time open to the public. When we moved into open session both parties will have an equal opportunity to question. Any witnesses that are called. Republicans are still calling the process unfair accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election. And promised seem to defend the presidents that we won't go on the record and say that the president did nothing. An appropriate. Very. But on Stephen cold air Thursday night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists dean it isn't personal scene she's defending democracy the most important thing for the American people. To realize and understand is no one is above the law. This comes as another White House official Tim Morse in testified that military aid to Ukraine. Was held up until their leaders committed to investigate Joseph Biden and his son hunt. But more sin also said he sought nothing illegal about the quid pro quo. At the center of the impeachment inquiry. And president trumped continuing to defend himself telling former British politician Nigel for arrives on his radio show could she did nothing wrong. A hoax and you know high crimes and misdemeanors well what's a high crime and misdemeanor we have a very appropriate conversation. Democrats want to start hearings as early as in mid November witnesses who have RD testified behind closed doors. To do it again this time in public which means. All of this could be plain out on television very soon Kenneth. So many people will be watching meg and thank you Democrats are expected to conduct this new phase of impeachment inquiry asked the same. Rapid pace they've been working since launching the investigation. Does that actually televised hearings are expected to get under as early as mid November. At a vote on possible articles of impeachment could take place before Christmas. The Chicago teacher strike is over at classes resume today for the first time in two week. Mayor and union leaders agreed to make up five days missed during the strike resolving the final sticking point between both sides. Wednesday night the union approved the tentative agreement on the five year deal that includes reads this. Watch this horrifying video of a woman falling in front of a subway train and Madrid Spain she was apparently. Distracted microphone and stepped off the edge of the station platform. May easily the Madrid metro says she was not seriously injured. A woman in you talk is suing a 911 emergency dispatch company claiming it failed to respond during a brutal attack hatter home. Britain lastly says she was nearly killed when an ex convicts broke into her hole in the he had sappy here. She and her sister called 9114. Times. She creates a company called priority dispatch corporation be faulty software that prevented police from being sent which called for help. What you couldn't. What are you below. But to be able to comment on line and not have help sent is. Terrible it's a shift and it's not just a disservice to the community and puts the community at risk it literally took my life and injured. Sisters were saved by a police officer a whole nearby who heard their screams he killed the attacker. The lawsuit claims the software requires neither one dispatchers asked certain questions before it sends police. But the company is fighting back insisting its software was not used that night it says police would've been sent otherwise. These are rock chip bottles don't contain hot sauce authorities say it's that they found 200. Million dollars. Matt. That's 200 million. Dollars that that Australian police arrested four people in connection but importing half a ton of the drug from the United States officials say. Vietnamese organized crime syndicate is responsible. Indiana authorities are investigating a bizarre better lofty yet. A 36 year old woman died after she was found with an eight foot python wrapped around her neck and a house her she was found is own by the county share. He uses the house just for his collection of snakes and the victim also kept her own snakes there officials. Not certain yet that the pipeline shoulder. Oversee the World War II mystery is solved after nearly eighty years of British submarine that vanished during the war was. Has been found at the bottom of the sea off the coast of Malta on the simmering disappeared in 1942 after being ordered to sell to Alexandria Egypt. 43 people were aboard the sub. There were no survivors. Ahead of Washington is gearing up for a big goal they three separate voter. Fans greeted the Washington Nationals on their return from Houston where they beat the Astros after. Seven games the first time in almost sacred than that have the World Series trophy. Rose Parade on constitution avenue starts at 2 PM and ends that way it rallies so exciting or happy for them could grads are congratulations. The bats. Some quality time. Coming up we're taking a look at some of this Halloween special costumes from Washington DC to celebrities and athletes laps Arnold. Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton back together again after 28. Years. More than. I welcome back also doubling this morning authorities have issued a dire warning about a missing policy from Alabama. Who stepfather is a UFC fighter. The TV has been seated more than it. We. This morning a new statement from authorities in Alabama makes clear just how much danger are directly attorney is believed to be and they say she was harmed it is considered to be a victim of foul play police say that's based on evidence they founded her vehicle. The nineteen year old was last seen in Auburn Alabama last Wednesday surveillance footage from this convenience store shows her buying something moments before she vanished breast UV was pound dented and scratched two days later. About 55 miles way the FB IUS Marshals Service and Homeland Security all getting involved in the search Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris. I'm you'll see present to you weren't on Egypt helped the mixed martial arts community is now upping the reward money in the case. I'm contributing an additional 25000. Dollars Alabama governor KIB's 5000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest. And conviction of the perpetrators involved a total reward now up to 80000 dollars ABC station WB MA reports one question officials are looking into. Is whether Blanchard was meeting a stranger from a dating app. A message sent by Blanchard to a roommate indicated she may of bed with a man before she disappeared her family is pleading for the public's help. If somebody else than those in the thing I know the whereabouts of my daughter. Please please please. Big you to this someone though. The task force working on the case now includes sixty investigators now to Hong Kong where five months of protests have taken their told China is now vowing to ramp up legal measures against foreign powers seemed to be engaging what they call separatism. Subversion and filtration and sabotage let's bring in our foreign correspondent doing McFarlin. The London bureau for more on this Julie good morning so how could it affect the pro democracy movement there. Exactly six Lilly from this China is well for a while now it's really been running out of patience with these ongoing protests and Hong Kong. So what questions about whether the Beijing military might step penned a few months ago had not of course remains an open question. But a top little make and China. Said today basically got Beijing was keen on as you say stop paying out foreign interference. It's painted a lot of these protests. As being influenced by far and how was there is pro democracy protests in Hong Kong now what the Chinese a saying basically is they want to force the Hong Kong. Legislature. A two and four so clueless. In the basic lol that's Hong Kong's sort of mini constitution. And it's an art school which basically required is that Hong Kong. Kuwait and that laws on its aid to prohibit any act of treason succession sedition subversion against the central people's. Government now basically what that means if Hong Kong authorities ought to and four slow is up about this. That could mean Ann and 44 four and political organizations have any kind of stunning in Hong Kong also preventing a lot of civil organizations and having links abroad this doesn't just in clear what people Fe. Political organizations it could also hit but pat affect advocacy groups and charities. Two. Protect minorities such as Tibetan buddhists. What the weakens. Right in back there in London Julie officials have removed but the call back bird from the sewers. Yeah. Hey guys like including on that show designing if you've got anything else could he not let me right now. BLI OMI the battle heard. And even now let's face it that you may be put up your appetite. Whitney is there any great state is they're gonna today a gigantic. Slug UMass this doubled the size. All of a big London box was found. In East London it's known as a fat bag and it is a horrible huge can yield mass. Of waste. Fat diet because sonet you waste and god knows what else people. Flushing down and believes now Thames water which is the body that regulates London's but war two ways and wasted systems. It said that the enormous cloaked. Began at the operation Jimmy that began three weeks ago with a crew of eight people whacking nine hours a day underground. On the anyway true David a's it was too but lost it. With high powered ward to jets and then remove the debris by happens before sucking the substance out. With tying because now this area and in the is slated as late of restaurants and things I've as a Thames water have been trying to get restaurants to stop pouring fats found the drains and things like about. But guys there's no blacks on what days eight crew members what paid for Dana's thoughts what I'm ready and consider how much. Where they paid to hat and fetched. This block could have bad enough I don't while or you've finally. Last night I isn't my bad guys are having an the united and I as what's in to stun. Not bad at it and how much does my big rig gallery night. But eyes so Heidi clear the I'm obsessed with Heidi cream every single Halloween and every year this data and having her. Of hope Poole assistant he must be having like a hot attacked me at the health puts his cane to help. High degree does not but I don't expect is amazing yeah both. Sure you go to Julie king a briefly tell us some of that big sporting event this weekend. Yes there's going to be a very very very big weekend. Hit in England's because. The national team ought in that he rugby World Cup final rugby if you guys a little unfamiliar with the split it's basically what you guys cool American football but then my body mama. Basically. Because you know. That's half the needs and weaponry and it is this sport. But moving on so England I hope that hang. This spring books the south African national TV guide you disgusting. Open pit Covenant House rivalry. It out and I'd like an auto. The last time England won the Emmy timing than one. The rugby let cup with in 2003. And the Cyprus bullet that originated in England it mean each amount. Fool everyone here if we had it planned anyway and should be well I'm IC gathering to my best friend's house to what's the rugby. She's married to New Zealand viewed they were of course knocked out by England and the semifinalists. Don't you know what I did note Tuesday. I I actually I did not that everyone expecting the final to be New Zealand events in South Africa. Having fun watching the game tomorrow with a and to kiwis out enjoy that you so much for joining us you have a fat weekend hot and I think are right let's get second or notification. Started when some of the best costumes from Washington the following democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker did not visit rival comma harris' campaign headquarters. This honor staffers who dress up as Booker Booker. Complexity flick that sticker at that it. Acting he game. A Delaware democratic congress coming Katie Porter wore a complete back Correll cost him on the held in. Changed in her secret identity close for a committee hearing but she kept the mass. On line. And LeBron James dressed up as Edward scissor hands check this out let Edward scissor hands very core of really loud and Tom Brady made armistice Star Wars dressing up by the storm trooper almost except for the issues. Up curry. As toy story's buzz light year out with his family loud even Philadelphia Flyers gritty dress out this is gritty as Wonder Woman suffered and moving on other celebs celebrating Ellen DeGeneres transformed herself into Carty eat six radio talk show host channel Carty these characters movie hustler and. After weeks of aren't we now know what Heidi Klum dressed up as have frankly. High upper pretty grossed out she's a cadaver it's crazy showers goes all out and she certainly it did it again certainly out doing herself. This football team yeah I'll kindred after you know we gotta get him car KN because we got to imagine her this year she death of his Reese Witherspoon Elle Woods from legally blonde we know that can guard actually he's got now legal. What degrees sun then I'm certain that's our question of the day Elizabeth Colleen cost and you saw this year house of commons trees and ABC Russell pictures courtesy of something. And what Halloween with a how to get scared. Pitt's football players thought they were walking my manager calling the uniform know it was not people punch that thing. Belle isle of lower on the floor of the gets pretty great behind. And next an amazing story. They. Accessory the man suffering from chronic sinus problems for years X rays show what surgeons described as a Kelso five degenerate. Plant matter which they removed it turns out the man had cram a marijuana up its nose before a president Stan. Then completely forgot about it. And adore detect city got an interview with a fortune 500 company with sticky note. She used the elsewhere spot hire me at his apartment window the computer science major lives across the street from NCR headquarters in Atlanta. To his amazement someone reply using the same method. And now be working for the tech giant next summer but not because of the sticking apparently he won an academic competition. Whose prize was an internship big congratulations to him at how we may now be over about a battle Royale is already shaping up this weekend at the box off. They promised he'd be back in Nellie is our Schwarzenegger Linda Hamilton reprising their roles and Brady sequel that. Hope C determine your friend tries back on track here's ABC's Chris Connelly. My name is Sarah Connor. I can't. The action movie pioneer who Sarah Connor blazed trails and bullets. The first since terminator movies. 48 years later. 63 year old Linda Hamilton is ripped and ready. I'll be back for terminator Dirk fake. I really enjoy this one. It's kind of wonderful to read trees but we priest loose from a big gap in Allen to be able to. Bring back. So much more that has just happened as a function of age and experience. Fittingly enough Sarah Connor gets the no nonsense introduction she deserves we rehearsed the crap out of it because it's really. First impression is a net and so we. Works those weapons. So that I would be smooth I mean just. And dreaming new detail you even get the great line usually how bout that she took care line Arnold I'll be back. Who have the page views with and I. Their vote back for terminator to our faith but its bid amid so to catch you up I had our thoughts. Do solemnly swear solemnly swear long before he was elected governor of California want. Before she starred in the hit TV series beauty in the beats. Before he held Titanic and became Oscars king of the world yes 35 years ago. 1980 four's determining. Its state of the year signed by faulted writer director James Cameron under the movie industry delist. But the terminator hero was Linda Hamilton somehow staying alive to save all humankind. From future annihilation. The fact that I was wearing that hair shocks me that she ever became anybody. Blinked you look at her go pool costs of these. Baby and now 72. Schwarzenegger reportedly begin shooting the movie just three months after open heart surgery. As new characters for McKenzie Davis. Luna drive much of the action. Campbell that looks back with satisfaction. On her return. I've never felt so. Just incumbent missed. With loving creativity. Ever as an actor my affection for our homes and used. My ladies. Who order. A revelation. There's a lot of hugging. And don't sound so girly but boy that's what kept us alive. Arnold don't want to ruin your image but Tim told us that you cried. After you saw the move. I don't know which is crew took them we've been and and I didn't think there will walk away and having just come down my eyes. Meanwhile as she comes to the aid of that tell your raise dandy another young woman with a fateful future fans long invested in Sara Conner. I am pleased that win. Are getting to stand up and be counted and be strong but. And strong and feminine you know we don't have to look like men to be strong and you insult all going. According to. Coming up that we not quite over yet we'll tell you watch out for this Friday slot if you love chocolate chip cookies get ready for storm that are out of this world. They can I say can I say do it. We'll be back. The lineup for today president from travels to Mississippi to hold a keep America. Great campaign rallies. Democrat frank the president set to attend a librarian justice fund raiser dinner as caucus day is just feel that way. What is being climate activist Fred thunderbird is. They're for the day partly due climate try to offer a group of City Hall secretary Hillary Clinton will attend special screening of the documentary that were packed on the Cambridge and political scandal where she. We'll moderate a discussion with the film's director annex of city is celebrating the Day of The Dead was tries to honor remembered deceased relatives. Let's have extensive debrief for an update on our top stories in the frequently over breakdown of the latest headlines. In politics by live this Friday there's nothing like fresh baked cookies. That just smell amazing. Even if you're eleven in the International Space Station of the crew there is not the test something call the zero G Ivan. By baking chocolate chip cookies. Until now they had essentially food lovers. Cookie dough will be supplied by DoubleTree cookies is no there chocolate chip cookies or some of the -- how about we go get some cookies right now sounds good at daylight saving time every. Back to the clocks and your fire alarms as well. Carbon monoxide poster child. Harmlessly next week Avago.

