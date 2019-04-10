Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

Good morning I'm Trevor Holmes. I'm doing are here the top I think there's Friday number one of several developments and the impeachment battle in Washington today house lawmakers will hear from the intelligence community's inspector general is part of the impeachment investigation it comes a day after the former US envoy to Ukraine. Turned over text messages to congress showing at a meeting between president trump and the president of Ukraine apparently hinged on Ukraine's willingness to investigate she'll fight. All of this as the president now we're just trying to investigate the vines as well. Number two a second whistle blowers now making news in Washington this time stemming from the battle over president fox tax return to Washington Post says the complaint was filed by an official at the IRS he's accusing a political appointee in the Treasury Department. We'll trying to interfere with the audit program looking into the. Tax returns of the president or vice president that audit process is supposed to be protected from political influence. On number three now we're now hearing from the jurors who convicted a former Dallas police officer of murdering her neighbor Jordan spoke exclusively with ABC news about their deliberations and the decision to sentence Aybar Geiger to. Ten years in prison they felt prosecutors' request for a 28 year sentence was too severe especially since tiger was. Expressing remorse fatally ABC's farthest north that boardroom John was always in their thought. He's. Talking about both men and based on hearing you they'd really seems like. It particularly during that the punishment phase. You really thinking about about him. We have two I mean I was like. A wonderful innocent person who. Should still be here I think those on the hardest things I've ever had to do. We have more that exclusive interview airing on Good Morning America this morning and later here on ABC news line. We had in the Bronx Zoo for number four we have an update on a woman who danced in the lions that she's now but I doubt. And police are asking for the public's help to locate mile Autry. She's they say she's also suspected of trust passing and that's a wrap exhibit. And she's facing trespassing charges and finally number five and urban cowboy causing controversy in New York city's of this man and his wife live on the very densely populated Staten Island but own a horse named Margie. They've built a stable so they keep marquis in the driveway and neighbors are not too happy about the smell some people complained to the Health Department but apparently it is legal to own a horse in New York City and they've Evander written more heat to the drive through at Duncan. Ticket coffee but. As you can imagine that didn't go Alford too well. A lot more horse in around the field ride your horse into the weekend folks Good Morning America again. Half right Trevor here hey. Yes on this Friday here I am so glad happy Mac a pleasure. Let's get to epic story several developments from the impeachment battle Washington or learning more about the text messages provided to congress by the former US envoy to Ukraine and messages could be crucial evidence in the impeachment investigation also this morning or more Republicans are coming to the president's side defending his actions. Just hours after he recently called on China to investigate Joseph Biden it's a whole lot to wrap your head around ABC's Serena marshals following all of these new details Serena good morning when he got force. Joseph average today good morning to both video and overnight more of those text messages that were provided to congress have been made public and some of them. Seen too and playing meeting between the two world leaders was predicated on an investigation of Joseph Biden. A new requests coming from the president's. Diet. Started an investigation into the side. Boldly urging China to investigate Joseph Biden and his family even as he faces possible impeachment for asking Ukraine to do the same thing. And days before Beijing officials are driving the US to resume trade talks. Joseph Biden's son hunter has had business dealings in both China change Ukraine Willis father was vice president but in both cases there has been no evidence at. Any wrongdoing. This as the president's former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified on Capitol Hill for more than ten hours behind closed doors. Handing over damning text messages pick go back months including one with a top aide to Ukraine's president. That happened in the hours before president trump spoke with the leader. Any exchange of Volcker emphasizes a meeting is predicated on an investigation. Rating assuming presidency convinces trump he will investigate get to the bottom of what happened and two dozen sixteen. We will nail down a date for a visit to Washington. A few weeks later State Department officials drafted a statement for Ukraine's leader that would have committed him to investigations of president comes rivals. The statement was never released but days later the president's trip to Poland where he would've met with Ukraine's presidential and ski canceled. At this point to the top American diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor texted this asking. Are we now saying that security assistance and White House meeting are preconditions on investigations. The response coming from the US ambassador to the European Union Gordon's on land he responded to call me. One week later Taylor expressing outrage writing I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign. -- and replies I believe you were incorrect about president comes intentions the president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo of any kind. The Desai and landed then adding I suggest we stop the back and forth by taxed. Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill argue those text messages showed no evidence of a quid pro quell. Meanwhile there they had trouble defending the president's latest comments on China you guys. Certainly spent has been a busy week street at anfield yes so much going on in president from. Upstart Serena catch up eyes his fate and this is the first in your view that numbers on Capitol Hill conducted yesterday so we can expect a lot more to come in the next few weeks as. And sir he had no rest for the weary of course we've got even more on this president trump doubling down now publicly calling on China to investigate Joseph Biden. We're learning it was apparently not the first time he mentioned Biden to the Chinese president. CNN is reporting that the president raised the political prospects of fight an aunt fell candidate Elizabeth Warren. In a conversation with president she's in paying a month before his controversial call the Ukraine. He BC's Brad milky has more on the president's bold move. Ever since the rough transcript back hall with Ukraine was released president drugs that there was nothing wrong with it will that people ask. But why are records of it being walked away on a secret server will now president trump is making similar requests out in the open for everyone at C. Speaking to reporters at the White House yesterday president trump said he'd like China to investigate his top political rival's family. Giant. It started investigation. Is that abide. Because what happened at giant. About as bad as what happened let. Where you re. He said he had not brought this up with president she shin pain bilking Gary well might. I asked ABC's Karen Travers who covers the White House to put this in perspective for us. I think this is really shocking because if we learned abound this in a week that. The president on a phone call with China's president she said that it would be another and kidnapped a scandal here in Washington another controversy. Instead. I'm with Ukraine we can't something they wanted president trump was withholding 400 million dollars in aid I'm of that call to rescue drivers. Does he have that kind of leverage over China she said Brad don't forget. We are still negotiating a massive trade deal with them a lot more on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts grief if it podcasting app generic driver. And it good conversation between Brad and Caron there. And Russian president Vladimir Putin is heaping more praise on president trump after coming to his defense saying he sees nothing incriminating about the phone call the Ukraine. Now gluten is complementing trump and his foreign policy he says it was a historic move for the president to hold talks with North Korea. To defuse nuclear tensions he made the comments as stalled talks are set to resume this weekend. Well now to an update about the health of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders the Vermont senator is said to be doing well after undergoing emergency surgery for an artery blockage. He's being treated at desert springs hospital in Las Vegas hospitals known for its cardiac care rehab center sitters wife says doctors are pleased with progress. Doing great sometimes. It's. Exciting that he's going to be out here tomorrow and the next thing. A couple of days. Having a good time talking to people friends and family so many well wishers that have. Colds and him his friend. We'll senator's campaign says he will participate in the next debate on October 15 but. It's not clear when he plans to return to the campaign trail. In Florida a birthday surprise turned deadly in the Pensacola area a man shot and killed his son in law who jumped out of the bushes to surprise and first birthday. Christopher berg and traveled from his home in Norway to surprise Richard Dennis but police say Dennis was totally startled. And mr. Bergen for a relative he argued with earlier the sheriff calls it a horrible accident. So he turns on the back porch light. He steps out and mr. Bergen jumped out of the shadows scary mr. Dennis. Mr. Dennis gets off one round striking mr. Bergen killing him instantly. So our investigation has revealed that this was totally accidental. It was a really sad occurrence and that no charges are warranted. In this case. The sheriff is asking people to pray for about handling actor James Franco is accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by two former acting stupid. The actress is alleged that the act. Actor and his production company subjected them to sexually exploitive film shoots and auditions in a statement Franco's lawyer denied the accusations and called the lawsuit. Ill informed. A Florida high school football coach has been suspended for six weeks after helping the student who had nowhere to stay. State officials say Robert Weiner violated a rule preventing coaches from making a living arrangements for players. The code says the suit move from out of state and his guardian could no longer care forum. Back coast plans to appeal the ban next week a New York man is free this morning after spending 26 years behind bars for a crime he did. It Carlos weeks was convicted of murdering a 21 year old man and seriously injuring a ten year old girl was back in the early 92 sisters had claimed they saw him commit the crime. From their twelfth floor apartment window in Brooklyn on Thursday a judge overturned the conviction after one witness recant their testimony. Another said she couldn't remember what happened. This myself feeling good and happy to be out and I hope Gonzales continues whose conviction do you your workers there's a lot of guys that fit me. Thank you very much. Oh great I feel great are you angry. Lab great. Weeks is now 46 he was just twenty years old when he was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison if he spent much of his life trying to prove his innocence. There's no possibility of perjury charges and that they wanted to spend more time in jail right now amount of effort and we do know that in Brooklyn they've launched that unit that just diving into making sure that somebody people who have been prosecuted actually are guilty. 26 people but exonerate symptoms started unbelievable hopefully coming up Taylor Swift release a column about why she's crying over banana but first the banks detaining selling for record price. And no it did not self destruct thanks he did not speak English left. Michelle yes. Welcome back now to the his. York settlement just announced between MGM resorts and the victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre in Tway seventeen. The company is now agreeing to pay hundreds of millions of dollars but one big question remains here's ABC's mercy Gonzales. A major payout for an immense tragedy just days after mourners marked the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Charleston had shields 34. Henderson Nevada. MGM resorts agreeing to pay as much as 800 million dollars to settle claims from victims of the Las Vegas massacre and their families there's no money back and you know. Have a back to be because Christie is daughter Andrea was one of 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire from his hotel room at the Mandalay bay towards concert goers below. Chelsea Romo was one of the hundreds injured the mother of two still recovering. Perhaps not all through my far ahead I have at all throughout. My brain the fact that I can see and I edit a kid an athlete here and GM which owns the mentally they initially faced criticism pursuing hundreds of victims preemptively. In an attempt to consolidate all lawsuits into one federal case. The company now seeing in a statement. Our goal has always been to resolve these matters sore community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process they have stepped up in the right thing now. That's the key. And attorneys say it's still unclear exactly how the money will be divided and GM says it expects the entire pale process to be completed by the end of next year. Marcy Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles. Our thanks to Marcy and now we had to Hong Kong where the city's leader carry lyme has just announced a ban on protesters wearing masks. As a territories crisis escalates just days after a protestor was shot by police. So want to go across the pond the llamas on in the London bureau for the latest lot of good morning. Yeah good morning to Foss moving developments this morning as you rightly cent Hong Kong's need to carry not just a short while ago invoking this emergency bill for the fast time. In fifty is that essentially. Prohibits pertussis from wearing his face mosques and the idea behind this her at this bill. It's to stop protest is from taking to the streets that's the aim. And is to quell these anti government protests that have been going on for more than four months now. Adds you note they have become big gov and they become more violent and dad via. One Indonesian John list was blinded did not live via rubber bullets in you know the story about the eighteen year old who was shot in the chest. Now critics of this bill say actually it's gonna its all gonna watch it's at the opens it. And is gonna happen it's getting to embolden a protest does. And it is going to galvanize them now won't we almost topic of Hong Kong I do you want to I drew your attention to this worrying story about our own team. On the ground that because as a picture of them end of the correspondent. Ian panel and his produce a Carson you that is making the rounds on social media misinformation. And miss identifying them ask Croat external advises that as we know. Ought team on the ground was solely that to cover the protests just like any other into national media outlets. Ryan and llama in France of Paris police department is in mourning as four people including three officers. Having killed in a knife attack at police headquarters bring the suspect was actually an employee of the department. You asked yes it would getting more details about this mound we know that he is has been identified as 45 year old Mickell harp pollen. He was born in Martinique he is a moose and converts had been working as a night T. Advise our administrator. So Paris's police headquarters. And shortly before 1 PM yes today. Reporting from office to office on with a knife he stopped four of his colleagues skidding on before he was taken down himself now we don't know the note Tim. Yes. Investigators do not believe it is terror related they do say they all keeping an open mind. A night investigation has been knowledge beyond just down that's his wife has been taken into questioning. And his property is being such as investigators are trying to piece to death up why this attack took place. Yo momma they say one of the bright sides of government that's malfunctioning is that a can lead to a decent or pretty good art we've been following the Bre X that negotiations evolving in parliament is that the inspiration behind. This banks campaigning that just sold for on record twelve point two million dollars. I hear isn't it just brilliance yes I think a lot of people would agreeing with you on not sadly though it is the dogs it was painted in 2009. And he rightly said by banks seek. And it is cool devolved parliament in the details chimpanzees. In your place of politicians in parliament. At and yesterday it went on to they have mock. And with or auction for a record twelve point two million dog says. At back ICM solves saying take to ensue Graham as saying a record price for a fancy painting. Shame I didn't still unknown and of course this comes a year off to not famous painting the gulf with the red that dude. What also went on to the hound and just as it was big old sends you remember when it actually self destructed and selfish shredded the sanctity. This one this latest painting did not now I'm not gonna name and shame but that all some people on the news just sitting behind me. Who think that we on now in the wrong profession given. You never so I could stop hate to think Russell. And I see you right but it did look like agreed to pay bank did yeah he's grace I'm not they were curious have a great weekend. All right now did check verification starting way the former first couple celebrating their 27 wedding anniversary. Rock and Michelle Obama celebrated their day yesterday with a pair of social media oppose sharing never before seen photos of former president showed this snap of the two of them facing away from the cameras they watch the sun rises in Tanzania. And the former First Lady shared this photo of the two of them standing on a porch on Martha's Vineyard she caption it. Here's our next chapter of becoming and dean masters in discovering what's next series the graphs remember that time Taylor Smith cried over banana. How can we forget the world now knows about it reportedly thanks to her own mother Andrea swift. The singer appeared last night on the Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon he surprised her with a video slipped recently recovering from laser eye surgery and apparently. Still pretty out of it from the anesthesia to check out the second. Camps and. Keep an honest man. I'm London. Stop you can't crime that does not stand because she didn't and I try to get because hey I'm thinking he's. He moved from don't hit hidden. We're literally do it isn't when it's time that it doesn't how many. OK and I don't. He went from. I think probably better at banana telling her mother. I'm not easily done and slip it. In my mind is alive. There you have it. Next question her about surfers heads straight up the face of this massive waves of this wave caught most of the servers by surprise this is much bigger than others in the area and you can imagine because. Well certainly see that bang. So say yeah. So me and it. Giving birth had to wait for Orson die hard hockey fans in Saint Louis Janet Ellis is daughter were. Sex too so molest that was set to be introduced. Wednesday. At about the same time the blues are set to raise the first daily cup banner in club history after chat whether doctor. It used that was pushed back three hours giving him just enough time to attend that game and see that ceremony. Closest here diehard fan right out of you you got it to you right and so that's our question of the day is there anything. You would delay giving birth for you just three hours. We said the only figure making it earlier than anyway. You can push him that's the whole point of the appointment and his and I thank you exactly as on Xeon get baton charge for Cheney within Torre for how true it probably cost like fifteen grand just tell us in the comments are three is that ABC news lives. Exodus seven year old rapper whose quickly turning into an overnight sensation. Her name is Mason Mick middle and AKA Max sausage he writes her own lyrics to the beats for favorite hip hop songs. Little kids parties cannot get in her dad's here debating on Twitter where is retreated 21000 times he had very nearly one million people incredible. Atop fire yeah. Caught fire assay. Sat on that I'm died after. Head as we get there will be more characters than usual on the streets of Manhattan. Comic con has opened a new York and more than 250000. People are going to be there are many of them in cost him. It's one of the largest gatherings of its kind the Big Apple's turn to celebrate movies TV shows video games books and more I say awaits them at its best Annapolis like not of that is only able to rule here you know haven't followed each other and it's it's a great event. Where else but New York comic con can you see a sixteen foot arcade game a gently painful to more and fans dressed like idiots. You are and unemployed Captain America from where. My own imagination I met Billy butcher from the boys the Amazon's prime series we've been doing for a little while now. It's exciting every year I think you get more Maureen to and you develop you can't play a little bit better and gotten better handle on given night. More than a quarter million people packed the Javits Center this week and many sharing their love that these characters with family kind of pass along the tradition. You know I share the share that love with the and you know keep it right now. San Diego's comic con is considered the flagship annual event but more than a hundred other cities hold some version of comic con pleas for entertainment companies to connect with fans to show off a lot of new things we have in the works from comics video games. TV shows. If the New York event has its own unique challenges like how to take mass transit dressed like a dragon. I think LI RR. I got. Think the wings and tail off. The grace of LI RR parent doesn't us a Long Island railroad. You gotta figure rings in your tail off to fit I guess yeah that made the. Could rule in general I would say for mass transit when we come back we've got to look at what's to come in the day ahead. Plus let these middle school football players this for their coach. We'll send you into the weekend with a smile the browns. Just watch out for today president trump is scheduled to visit the wounded warriors at Walter Reed Miller. Terry medical center. Before speaking at a young black leadership summit held by conservative nonprofit turning point USA. In the justice Malek case a Chicago judge will consider whether the special prosecutor investigating the decision to drop charges against the left has a conflict of interest. After a court filing disclosed that. He contributed to campaign of the case prosecutor kit fox. And team climate activist Greta to anger has moved quite global leaders on notice that the United Nations two weeks ago. We'll join a climate strike in Iowa City plus don't forget to tune in to debrief for an update on all of our top stories in the briefing room for breakdown. The latest headlines in. And we leave you with this great story middle school football coach at Louisiana finally has a car younger than his players. Thanks to two of them who went the extra miles hit. Babineaux is team surprised him with the GMC terrain and he calls of the silver bullets and placing his late ninety's actually the two of his players. Came up with plan for the new rides starting to go fund the account and earning money doing yard work. He raced 121000 dollars and then they cut a deal with the dealerships to get that new car. He says he's surprised that they are able to keep the surprise firm and he feels very organizations. Not bad did team. That's it from us the I think that that is just not rafts I'm good assessing Friday. Vegas.

