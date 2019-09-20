-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019
-
Now Playing: Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential bid
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: Boy bleeds to death as onlookers record incident
-
Now Playing: Authorities ready for thousands expected to ‘storm Area 51’
-
Now Playing: Authorities ready for ‘storm Area 51’
-
Now Playing: Record flooding in Texas
-
Now Playing: Nike drops Antonio Brown amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: NYC gym has a full bar
-
Now Playing: Thousands of young activists to march in Global Climate Strike
-
Now Playing: Trump call involving Ukraine focus of complaint
-
Now Playing: Water rescues underway after rain slams Texas
-
Now Playing: New Jersey man arrested for allegedly spying for Hezbollah
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old girl missing in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Phil Hartman is remembered as his kids are raised by their aunt: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Phil Hartman’s wife had drugs, alcohol in system at time of murder-suicide: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Phil Hartman’s wife kills herself after police arrive at their home: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Phil Hartman is shot dead by his wife after she returns home from a night out: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Phil Hartman avoids confrontations with wife Brynn: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Phil Hartman tries helping wife with acting jobs as her drug abuse continues: Part 6