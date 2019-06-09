Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna move. And today Norman here the top I think since Friday number one hurricane Dorian has picked up speed as it batters in North Carolina coast. And it's right now is being reported as far inland as Raleigh flash flooding could threaten coastal areas with up to fifteen inches of rain and a possible seven foot storm surge. Widespread damage was left behind by twenty reported tornadoes which knocked out power to nearly 300000. People. Four deaths are blamed on Dorian here in the US meanwhile and the Bahamas the ducks' Paul is at least thirty but that number is expected to climb dramatically. 70000. People are athletes may need of humanitarian assistance. US Coast Guard helicopters are ferrying storm victims to safety and bringing aid to remote areas more relief supplies. We'll arrived today number two fire crews in Southern California are battling fast moving flames burning dangerously close to residential neighborhood. The wildfire has exploded in size growing to about three square miles. And it's still only about 10% contained mandatory evacuations are under way in and around the city of Maria had a officials say at lightning started the fire. On number three now an American Airlines mechanic is due in federal court today to face charges that he sabotaged a passenger jet but 150 people on board. Court documents in the mechanic disabled a plane's navigation system. Because he was upset about stalled contract negotiations. Between his union and the airline instead he was hoping to cause a delay and pick up some overtime. Aviation experts hearts done. This is quite frankly extremely shocking to me because there's a tremendous reach if they think it's a breach of plea to all the other captions of thousands of them would never ever do something like this this is the equivalent of trying to pocket are playing out socialite murder everybody for. The plaintiffs have to live from Miami to the Bahamas in July fortunately the tampering triggered an Arab message alerting pilots. So they aborted the takeoff. Number for the list of retailers asking customers not to openly carry guns into their stores is growing CVS Walgreens and white men's food markets have not played Wal-Mart and Kroger. White man's call that a preference rather than a ban assault follows recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. And finally we had to Major League Baseball for number five Marlins pitcher Brian. Iran made his Major League debut against the pirates in the second batter he faced with is brother Bryant struck out his younger brother Colin. Their families watching in the stands had a pretty good laugh fat fat right out much try to talk about coming your way this Friday morning America. I have friends morning let's get right to that big story was hard not all week hurricane D'auria now battering the Carolina coast with relentless rain. At a storm surge that could top seven. Feet here's where the storm is right now it picked up speed overnight as it tracked along the coast of north Carolina at least four deaths are blamed on the storm here in the US. Looking at the wind gusts the effects could be devastating. Nearly 300000 power outages were reported overnight. Winds could hit 100 miles per hour in some areas have a team up and down the coast of the Carolinas beginning with a ABC's Megan every the end. Begging good morning. Good morning Kenneth engine a as Dorian bears down on North Carolina here in Charleston we're seeing the aftermath of the storm. Like a broken on means and that litter and debris littering the ground. Virgin Doreen been racing into the Carolinas causing destruction flooding and at least one you reported tornadoes officially. Near Myrtle Beach families how to run from the twisters. Someone drove this Jeep onto the beach the storm taking you to weigh. The high winds whipping up the sagging and he's apartment buildings all of a sudden the windows broke through loose. Everything was swirling in our bedroom. Wind gusts of up to seventy miles per hour tearing down power lines knocking out electricity to hundreds of thousands. Stores forty knocked in Wilmington, North Carolina as homeowners deal with the flooding the governor urging residents to hunker down. WTV he's Darlene Wilson is near the heavy winds and the rain are here. Several tornadoes throughout our area this afternoon and it's only expected to get worse as Doreen continues to pummel the coast. And make that I here to Wilmington. Waters about whipped up by the outer bands of hurricane Doreen destroyed homes at this mobile home park along the North Carolina coast to perform. The town manager in emerald I'll saying the damage on the barrier island was concentrated just England from the Atlantic Ocean. ABC's rob Marciano is in Nags Head in the outer banks North Carolina. Another fierce rain band is coming in just an alert on my phone being sheltered in place from Derrick county self. He's done nothing out. And as Charleston starts clean up the map Massa left behind by Dorian the storm is now moving in north. North Carolina is now facing hurricane force winds and flash flooding remains a major concern there. Tenet today. And Magid I mean Leno you bet out there for awhile around this time yesterday we were talking to you we could see the wind picking up in the rain. What have you seen over the course of those 24 hours or so. Not that much different scene now that I was forty per hour at hours ago that's for surgeon may but. You know the power was out for nearly 250000. Customers yesterday in the Charleston area. The power went back on late last night the restaurants here they tell us that they plan to cope in either later today. Or tomorrow even just a few hours ago we were seen delivery trucks here delivering good city's restaurants so it's going to be hopefully. Business it back to usual pretty soon. All right Megan thank you so much for joining us there. A massive relief effort for the Bahamas is getting under way as one official there is talking. In the starkest terms about the situation an American aid shipment arrived last night for Miami it included prosecuting for 35000 people and water for 3000. A search and rescue team from Virginia is there and more American crews are arriving today. A horrific part of this story this woman in Florida learned that at least six members of her family died in the storm. Julie Edwards says others are still missing the death poll is at least thirty people and the top health official of the homicides. A final count could be staggering. At a Miami entrepreneur is using his organization seat plane to ferry Americans back to the US and bring relief supplies for the Bahamas. He's calling on the American governments to set up when he effort. In ABC's Brad milky takes a look at how the US decides how much eight will be sent to the Bahamas Brad good morning. Guys yet it is clear that the Bahamas need help they need money did he may empower what is unclear is how much the US will give them. In most natural disasters the affected country will take whatever eighty can get but the the high. This is a particular importance to the US since it's closer to our shores and Cuba in some national security experts are wondering if other countries like China. Might be using this opportunity to gain influence in our backyard colonels began here is a former State Department official he's now an ABC news contributor. Also time when the Chinese do this to come in with a big number and say we're gonna commit billions of of of dollars to to a particular problem but but that time they actually pay it out at some small fraction of that. They're also looking for ways that they can exploit that when they do this in Africa the go in and say oh we're gonna help a country in the would gonna build roads well aware pro Coetzer. Going to the minds. That they're exploiting the the individual country so. That is the Chinese are not altruistic about this there's something in it for them and they're playing the long game. Now a senior official of the State Department tells ABC news that the drug administration is just worry about giving aid to the Bahamas right now they are welcoming elk. From all comers they say it would have more on the strategy of all this on start here live this morning listen on apple podcasts. Brief if it podcasting app genetic Kenneth. Now really fascinating start up here this higher thanks to Brad there and there's an effort underway to try to convince travelers to keep their plans to visit the Bahamas travel experts say it's important to remember that large areas of the Bahamas were not affected by Dorian and all. They see keeping planes today that are making reservations to go there is a big shot in the arm and it pumps much needed money into the economy. Now to the wild fire emergency as Southern California strong winds are fueling this dangerous fire for a third day and as people flee the flames dramatic new video shows firefighters. Racing to save homes. Overnight a massive wall far east of Los Angeles is burning out of control new video this morning shows firefighters frantically protecting homes in Riverside County. Spray water on the flames just over the fence and throwing everything that's flammable on this patio into the fold. The fire escorts close to 2000 acres since Wednesday afternoon 800 firefighters are now battling the raging inferno. But the typical terrain changed you went directions are making it harder to fight. The winds wolf come out of 1 direction in the morning that in by the afternoon. We'll get a energy. Breach switch. More than 500 homes in the area have been evacuated but teach your ads with our Los Angeles station is on the front lines. Area that I'm standing in its under mandatory evacuation. For the very reason that they're trying to get so many of the fire resources and personnel. The incidence areas so that they can try to save these homes just take a look at that that's right behind this homer here. And this morning officials are closing schools and urging residents in the area to avoid breathe eat and the air. It's close and I can see it continuing to burn. And jump around so I think we're and I him and keep our eyes cost. Authorities believe lightning started that fire overnight it was only 10% contained. Or laying new details about the typo fire in California that killed 34 people investigators toward a similar boat inspecting a below deck bunk room and it's one emergency hatch. Some tried to crawl through the hatch and said it would have been very difficult. For 34 people to escape quickly surviving crew members say they tried breaking through doors and window several times hoping to rescue the trapped passengers. For the intense flames and tearing heat drove them back the boat owners says they did everything they could. The crew was located a different part of the vessel and the flames reached up to that part of that are already in gulf down below deaths and they had no choice but to evacuate the boat he and captain Jerry remained on the boat as long as he possibly could trying to get those radio calls him. Investigators say they're looking at several possible causes of the fire including the boats electrical system. And cell phones that were charging. And medical news doctors say vitamin. BP health officials say bye to me acetate has been found a marijuana products. He's by people who have gotten sick across the country. That same chemical was found in nearly all Canada samples from people who become who became ill and New York in recent weeks. Health officials say they have not ruled out other substances. As well a Florida man's escape after allegedly threatening so and at a restaurant took him into a river in north Fort Myers Tuesday. Police aviation unit used infrared technology to spot the man quote practicing his press and butterfly strokes. Rescue crews retrieved him from the water but not before are. Watching here is seen just the second awareness there's that he delivered them a single finger salute that ain't nice. And police on the look out for roller coaster. That was stolen from my county fair in Ohio imagine this the twentieth but coaster was seen out of traffic camera attached to a white pickup truck. It was in a parking lot of the union county fairgrounds but it was stolen it's part of a traveling carnival. For about 50000. Dollars you'll do you are on it. Before that pops up in a neighborhood where they are right you Jerry's got a roller coaster backyard right about it wrote yeah. Well coming up football season of the officially underway for some games are more important than others how one game brought to town together and healing after crash. But first the search for the Loch Ness Monster. With scientists are saying nasty. Might really be. After this. Welcome back we're turn out to the American woman accused of trying to smuggle a new warm BB out of the Philippines. She was caught on camera at the airport through learning issues no criminal record and that she first claimed to be the babies RBC's. Paul fares has more. Say this is video of an American woman trying to smuggle an infield out of the Philippines watch again and she pulls the baby just six days old out of that slaying. And walks to brew the metal detector at Manila's international airport. They were surprise when they learned that. Baby who was he inside this thing back. Jennifer Talbot who has been living in due tot was arrested and charged with human trafficking here she is handcuffed being paraded by prosecutors in front of local media. At times wiping away tears according to local reports. She met the baby's biological mother I'm the Internet it's unclear if any money was exchanged at the airport police say she successfully cleared the immigration counter width and new born concealed. But as she was boarding a Delta Airlines flight back to be United States she was asked by airline personnel about her oversized slang. And wasn't able to produce travel documents for the baby. He's on these traction. On the outside he should beach area in front but not right apple C shot at the end it was not data that way. So there was he had an intention do unsealed and to sneak out. The BB. Tell it does have other children and she has reached out to the US embassy for help because if convicted she faces a possible light sentence. Which would be served in the Philippines. As for the baby's biological parents both face human trafficking charges as well. The mother to name Kenneth telling investigators she simply wanted to give her baby up for adoption but that baby is safe in the hands. Of local government DNA. Our thanks to Paula and some breaking news overnight the president of Zimbabwe has confirmed the nation's former leader Robert Mugabe a has died at age ninety five's we're gonna go across the pond to Julian McFarland in the ABC news London bureau for more. Juliet good morning happy Friday and tell us about the legacy that move out they leaves behind. Page in a it's a complicated. One row that may god made key. Has divided opinion. For decades he was seen as deliberate all of defendant named for Brady's. Known as the founding father. All of Zimbabwe he became president. Three decades ago and too much judge elation and excitement before. Zimbabwe and he freed the country from white minority rule and he had many headaches for the country and the hip civil his people but. He was then known as a deeply corrupt leads. He became named for using fear suppression techniques responsible for. Look for a net mast number oath. Human rights violations. Corruption allegations. And of course hyperinflation of Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of Africa then suddenly relying on foreign aid to feed becoming one of the poorest countries. On the coincidence now. He was removed from power by military came back and late two when he seventeen he resigned. Shortly oft now he it was confirmed dead this morning having been a receiving treatment in Singapore. I'm leaving behind very complicated mixed legacy. All right and let's get a brought to check that turmoil there in the UK a new prime minister Boris Johnson is pushing. On despite conflict within his own party and his own family. Guys exactly it's been I really already rotten week before prime minister Boris Johnson. Crazy to think about actually parliament to attend from the summer break with Amy on Tuesday and not have run its offices began but lost his parliamentary majority. I auditorium he defected to different parties he's done most to crew rushing day. The fuss he lost debate parliament decided to take control of the political agenda and they want pushed they have built to extend. Correct that they wanted to delay to avoid hot deal bricks at them and horse's response was to cool for another election. Not and also discovered by parliament he's gonna try again on Monday but the news today. Is that not so much things happen because the opposition parties a binding against him. As well as steep opposition from his founding his brother Jay Jonas and defected yesterday. And I as an MP as well eyes from his government position. Greg and Julie moving on Japan. They finished their first commercial whaling expedition in 31. Years a lot of activists not happy about it. How would we known now after the why are they doing this after so long. Exactly say they as you say they had on commercial whaling four decades because they apology to this treaty signing command so whaling not to con announced that they why game to be within doing. From that convention and that they would be resuming commercial whaling. A few months again and today's the day that they brought to they both jewel theft fast cash to. Mean key whales now is kind of complicated because the Japanese have been whaling under the such passes that everyone has been saying that that has been in guy's vote. Continuing. That practice of way elect have in fact debate that but there's whales on Boyd had the wed with such vessel painted office. All right and down early you mentioned that parliament's fresh from holiday I'm I believe that you are also fresh from having a few days off. Puberty to check out Julius is to Graham. I thought it would be in nice easing back to whack. That is more being there is more land back to them to viable. What happens Scottish news for you guys before you guys that now say yeah this you've got. Your fish news apparently. Exactly. Well that depends on what you're going to view is bunch of resented drum New Zealand they have been doing a lot of DNA testing. On block mess that is of course that. Big big Scottish lake in the highlands hand too messy to look make them look mess Wannstedt now they have determined that they could not find. Sadly it made dinosaur DNA hit hit no big secret may shock DNA. What they have found is that they found a lot of eel DNN they think that that may be Nancy could have actually been. A lodge deal. They've been remiss not to mess he was in fact a large catfish and field. But you know 'cause I'm not Dick beacons and you know look messy she's evaded the expo Asia. And capture. Both humans by you know for millions of the is so I didn't think. They gave her presents and New Zealand could possibly still the chops and trying to find say I know wife Julie I couldn't have said about. Myself and that's exotic. Bartlett itself yeah and yet we're not exactly at times thank you so much effort glad your back from holiday and back with us on its morning America the united we need start our question of the day is do you believe this block messed thing is all he'll. Does any ill health I know prehistoric. Dinosaur like. Thing in the pond there treatise of ABC news five let us now what do you think. But now. A sick out certifications starting at big enough to Kramnik and not at 36 or rapper says she is retiring from music industry she's here the news their fans on Twitter yesterday saying quote. I decided to retire and have my family I know you guys are happy now. To my fans keep raping. And that he is adding fuel to recent rumors seminars is expecting a baby with her fiance Kenneth zoo petty no relation to meet their rapper has been nominated for ten grammys won five MTV music video awards that are the Guinness world record for most billboard hot 100 entries by up solo female artist. And next is back to school for some of the young gives members of Britain's royal family four year old princess Charlotte. All smiles on her first day of school. There's his accompanied by mom and dad to the the young royal fourth in line to very enjoyed her Big Brother prince George at a school in London Prince William says Charlotte was very excited about starting school all. And somebody thankful that this guy was on a roller closer than. And that he's got really fast hands bail out I was a cell phone hoop someone dropped. That roller coaster going eighty miles per hour and the guys gotten caught it at liberty medal. And millions of people up and down these kind of soft science that's like this. Last night thanks to dory him. This from Florida this phenomenon is known as scattering which forecasters say is common after hurricanes. But we also know those outer cloud bands also extended to the northeast Bruce Newman from our Philadelphia station WP BI took this beautiful picture. Of the Delaware River and of the Ben Franklin bridge between Camden, New Jersey and Philly this guy just so beautiful there. At football season is kicking off at a very special game played out in Texas between two schools traumatize in recent weeks by those mash UD. On the Dallas Cowboys practice field out top says Eastwood high school played Plano senior high school. And a game that almost didn't happen Teresa Woodard a bar of Dallas affiliate has that story. Our nation felt broken when hate seeped into our state. A graduate of the school in the renewed. The bandits. They did that they did our neighborhood right. Is accused of killing 22 people. And the hometown of the team in white. We couldn't imagine that somebody could do it that's nobody you know as it would have been. Not something that takes us all but few things are as taxes as high school football. Under bright lights on the big field where a fan and I went and this brings disease he's got. Hearts are still broken. But this is where healing began. Instances senior eastward. And I came to simply this this is Texas and. Two so called console strong. We want to make your ignorance that we can stay strong handshakes and hugs. Faith. And thin. Tears and togetherness. Sportsmanship. And string it it says that Mississippi you just got to keep going is got a band together and it's just all about people being together. Texas is diversity and unity. And a little bit of swagger. And that's why don't you just don't mess. In Frisco. I'm Teresa work. Our thanks to recent there from WF 884 that report to so special there Texas obviously football very important to them and it can really help them heal their in this very tough time nicer if those communities come together. Well coming up what's unscheduled everything you need to know going on today and a restaurant officials are watching closely to determine the extent of the story of damage. More after this. Here's what to watch out for today's Dorian is picking up speed as it all along the mid Atlantic coast bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding with this. Tornadoes spawned by the storm had left monochrome destruction. Now tropical storm warnings are in effect for Massachusetts. The teen crime activists who sailed to new York fashion in the zero admissions racing yacht is participating in the protest outside the United Nations credits Bloomberg. Gained fame for organizing school strikes and you're up there will attend the UN climate summit later. This month secretary of state Mike Pompeo will speak at Kansas state university for that 190. Of Landon lecture one of the most prestigious speaking series and the country a tribute to former Kansas governor Alfred Landon. The house judiciary subcommittee will hold a hearing on oversight of the from the administration's border policies. Had a relationship between anti immigrant rhetoric and domestic terrorism. And as. So we use the spacecraft carrying the first humanoid robots and displaced by Russia will leave the International Space Station this afternoon. And root balls dragon con kicks off today in New York this three day convention will feature conversations between Paul. And Diane von Furstenberg and Whoopi Goldberg as well as give fans a chance to meet and Iraq what their favorite drag queens and celebrities. Let's every did you into the debrief on update our top stories in the briefing room freaked out of the latest headlines in politics. And has been a long week tracking hurricane Dorian so let's send out a good note out there that there are blue skies ahead. One restaurants tighten again has proven to be stronger than the most devastating weather. And businesses in north trying to shut down in anticipation of hurricane Gloria and but Waffle House stayed open generators are in place to make sure restaurants stay open even if the power goes out. Managers say their goal is to make sure everyone has a warm meal we often talk about that Waffle House index no wobble house. Shut down because that 24/7. Restaurant things are back bays are bad but that it's out of that fall menu gallon. Here are its. The hash browns waffles. Texas there cigarettes. And that from us this week hey have a great weekend for those who are in the path they're dealing with story in the flooding please be safe I was thinking about you. And we we'll see you on Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.