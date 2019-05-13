Now Playing: 1 man found dead in burning car on NYC sidewalk

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, May 13, 2019

Now Playing: Toronto Raptors score buzzer-beater to win Game 7

Now Playing: A pilot was arrested for killing 3 of his neighbors

Now Playing: Actress Felicity Huffman expected to plead guilty Monday

Now Playing: Pilot arrested at airport now faces triple murder charges

Now Playing: Police search for 3 suspects after bystander killed in shootout

Now Playing: 'Varsity Blues': Huffman to appear in court

Now Playing: New details of American woman freed in West Africa

Now Playing: State of emergency in southern states after severe storms

Now Playing: This doggie pup-up may make your heart melt

Now Playing: Massive search underway for 35-year-old woman who went missing in a nature preserve

Now Playing: New clues found in the case of missing 4-year-old girl in Houston

Now Playing: Powerful storms slamming the South with millions in the path of torrential rain

Now Playing: Police officer dies after being shot on duty

Now Playing: Swarm of love bugs overwhelm Florida woman's home

Now Playing: Stepfather of missing girl arrested

Now Playing: Mom of sextuplets celebrates Mother's Day

Now Playing: Pilot arrested and charged with 3 counts of murder