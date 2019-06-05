It's Morning, America: Monday, May 6, 2019

More
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller shouldn't testify before Congress, Moscow plane crash kills dozens and more.
22:43 | 05/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It's Morning, America: Monday, May 6, 2019

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"22:43","description":"Donald Trump says Robert Mueller shouldn't testify before Congress, Moscow plane crash kills dozens and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62848039","title":"It's Morning, America: Monday, May 6, 2019","url":"/US/video/morning-america-monday-2019-62848039"}