Good morning I'm gonna move and hey Norman near the top I think since Monday number one at least three victims have been killed in a shooting Rampage at a food festival northern California. Fifteen others were injured police say the gunman was killed by police. They say the suspect has been identified and they are investigating if he has any connections to the festival one of the victims of the six year old boy named Stefan. Or Steven Romero his mother was among those wounded she's expecting. To survive and number to a new shake up at the White House director of national columnist Dan Coats. It's resigning after classroom president trump for two years the president plans to replace them with Texas congressman John Ratcliffe a former prosecutor who fiercely question Robert Mueller last week. On to number three have you wins may have played a role in this small plane crash in Michigan look at those that are going nose dived into Littlefield lake with two people onboard with Americans rushed into help breastfeed them. Witten didn't have. A good feeling I was in pretty good shape and I'm the passenger was. Seriously hurt assistance such a shocking bankers to see first hand. And though the way crash just. Lose those period. For the passengers and and remains in serious condition. We had to the major leagues for number four and a Major League temper camp for Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is apologizing for his angry reaction to be taken out of Sunday's game power saw that. He was being replaced then threw the ball over the center field fence in Kansas City talent. The teen case lynch there. He's added intensity consumed him and that he won't do that again the Indians lost the game. Take an eye balling going home. At Bally number five some little greeting visitors have been made of the Las Vegas Strip. And city has been overrun by people grasshoppers. Ill and they aren't expected to go away for at least a few weeks. Scientists say an unusually wet spring and lots of ultraviolet light has made Vegas a popular stop for the bug. They even showed up on the weather radar apparently they cause our act goes on the tracking system experts say they're annoying. But harmless and speaking of annoying but Clark. They're getting email that low gets hot Cabrera in. All had getting started but I think that now hides in a Norman and I'm Kevin mode now that you bikers. Good morning everyone we're gonna get right that big story that deadly shooting Rampage at a food festival in northern California at least through victims have now died including a six year old boy whose mother was also reportedly shot. ABC station kgo sharing this picture of the Boyd this morning. That gunfire sent people scrambling running for their lives including one Koppel fleeing while pushing of their child. In a stroller look at that policing officers killed the shooter but they're now investigating whether the attacker how to accomplish. The festival is a popular family event each year in the small city of Joseph Roy about eighty miles southeast of San Francisco. ABC's Megan temper is the end is here with the latest when he Magid. Good morning can at this shooting happened on the third and final day of one of the largest food festivals and a country that attracts celebrity's chefs musicians and tens of thousands of people. A final weekend festival. Turning deadly Sunday. Some random dude gets started shooting he gets living on. We were just eating right. It just started popping up like fireworks it sound like. Firecrackers I thought I thought it was I have no idea until he got meetings are pulling me I mean that's that's been we needed out of the ground running authority. Stayed at least four people are dead including the suspect many more were injured his right should one's name like stop. He is sorry she repeatedly. The shooting happened around 6 PM West Coast time a man opening fire while the band idols around on stage. One member telling Garcia for Disco station kgo he heard a pop and saw shooter with what appear to be an assault rifle. He was just fired into the biggest bunch of people he could find crystalline holy crap. Authorities say the suspect gain access to the festival from a creek using some sort of tool to cut through a fence the suspect shot down by Gilroy police. But authorities believe there could be an accomplice this morning the community of roughly 50000 people in disbelief. You've seen this event and this way this day is. He's one of the most tragic and sad things that are at city. Just a horrible thing to experience. Law enforcement officials say they've identified the suspect and are investigating if he had any connections to the festival. And we're learning more about that six year old victim his name is Stephen Romero. His grandmother says he was a happy and loving boy in his mother is expected to survive after getting shot in the stomach and hand can back TO. Me and thank you so much we appreciated. I now to politics since Robert Mueller tested by the number of Democrats calling for president trumps impeachment is slowly inching up another handful of lawmakers announced their support for impeachment. Bringing the total number to 105 that's 45%. Of all house Democrats and about 24% of the entire chamber. According to our latest ABC news poll Mueller stuff Sony did little to move the need on the issue across the country. 47% of Americans say the testimony made no difference and their views about impeachment. Next of the fallout over president comes attacks on congressman Elijah Cummings and his district which includes the city of Baltimore the president is denying that his criticism of the black Democrat was races instead. He's accuse the Democrats a playing the race card. This morning president trump defending himself against charges of racism. And more than a dozen tweets over the weekend the president took aim at congressman Elijah Cummings. Calling its majority black district around Baltimore a disgusting rat and rodent infested mess were no human being will want to live. And using the hash tag blocks for trump 20/20 the attack comes more than a week after Cummings took on acting Homeland Security secretary Kevin Mac Coleen and criticizing the administration's immigration policy. Abbas. What about children and net but listen. They are human beings. Trump has used the word impassable for to criticize minority members of congress including earlier this month when he suggested for congress woman of color. All of whom are American citizens go back can help fix the totally broken in crime infested places from which they came. Well the president is as he usually is are often is disgusting. And racist. And now the president insists Democrats are the ones playing the race card. Tweeting there's nothing racers are stating plainly what most people already you know analogic Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district. And a Baltimore itself the president's chief of staff claims Trump's comments are appropriate. If I had poverty in my district like to have in Baltimore I get fired and I think the president is right to raise that it has absolutely zero to do with race. This morning the city of Baltimore's pushing back the Baltimore Sun newspaper published a scathing editorial saying better to have a few rats did to be one. And we know when the president tax before congresswoman earlier this month the house passed a resolution condemning his comments some lawmakers are suggesting they do that again. The Lanier safely sperm is facing a mental health crisis five officers have committed suicide in past two months. The most recent victim was found Saturday at his home officers experiencing depression are urged to seek help. The department has put out videos calling for more discussion of mental health issues. There is chaos and unrest in Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters Sunday some of them were on their knees choking and ask. Ambulances rushed in to take await the injured. It's all started weeks ago but protests over controversial extradition bill that the bill was suspended. Now protesters on the territory's leader to resign they also want an investigation to police use of force during the demonstrations. Iran and five world powers have re committed to saving the nuclear deal the US withdrew from last year. Diplomats from the remaining countries have an emergency meeting Indiana described by Iran's. Foreign ministers constructive and they agreed to set up another meeting Iran recently breached the deal by exceeding limits on uranium stockpiles and enrichment. Terribly depressing here into finding ways to offset US sanctions and get ready for celestial show over the next few nights and meteor showers will move through the skies tonight and tomorrow night. 25 me years per hour expected. Just make sure to find an open space away from city lights to be able to see them and NASA's. Adding its own spice that outer space the agency Cindy chili pepper plants to the International Space Station because. Researchers that it is me a little spice up a map bland. Space suit right and they want to see how Lloyd. But effects and how it can grow and kinda like how opinion chatter of hand when she's. Oak appoint a. Coming up such as night and staying busy and her maternity break we've got that each other her work. Four British vogue after this. Welcome back we turn now to the two Americans accused of murdering a police officer and Italy the officer will be laid to rest today at the same church where you got married just weeks ago. Police are Romer releasing new details about the crime amid new questions. Suspects are ring treat it. This morning to American teens are behind bars accused of murdering a police officer in Rome. One of the teens is Steen in this float Opel blindfolded and handcuffed in a police station. The police commissioner calls the blindfold illegal and coma state officials say the image was taken after suspects gave the told George and pfennig an elder. Or taken in for questioning for stabbing of officer Mario sir CLO Riga. Police say the confrontation started when the two suspects both tourists from San Francisco approached a man and allegedly asked were they could buy trucks. The man led them to a dealer who police say he sold them fake cocaine. Two Americans growing angry allegedly went back to the scene and still the backpack at the man who pointed them to the drug dealer. Police set up an undercover operation in response and that's when officer rate go was stabbed eight times security footage allegedly shows the two suspects fleeing the scene. Police say the teens confessed to the crime. I've known him since Tuesday morning Simon chalk peace and nicest kinda burn on the nicest neighbors signed. Not elders family released a statement saying we express our deepest condolences to the grieving family and community that loved brigadier singer CLO ray got. Adding we are deeply concerned for our son and are heartened by the expressions of sympathy and support from our friends and neighbors. In the meantime crowds lined up in Rome to pay their respects to officer ray gun at his wake Italy's prime minister. Among the mourners that maybe shock and disbelief back home in America which initially this anger and outrage. This is becoming a huge political issue it's a leading role in newspapers and TV news. And this morning Italy's deputy prime minister reacting to backlash over the image of the blindfolded suspects. Writing on Twitter that officer ray got is the real victim adding that the teenagers deserve life in prison. At a hearing this weekend both Americans waive their right to speak a court records show they blamed each other for the murder. According to Italian law and you and who participates in a murder can be charged with murder even if that person did not deliver the fatal. Well right now to Nigeria where authorities believe focal rom extremists are responsible for the region's deadliest attack of the year. So let's go across the pot to do it McFarland in the London bureau for more good morning Julia. Bunning Kenneth mourning tonight yes grim news imagine a that we can. At least 65 people. Believed to have being killed. And an attack widely attributed to book her her rob in northeast of Nigeria the militants they targeted of people coming hem. From a funeral authorities a suspect that this attack may be in retaliation for villages fighting off the militants. A couple of weeks ago. Welcome her rob of course that now in that tends yeah in and that's. Deadly insurgency and not part of the country. Credible there and moving on to Russia Julio are prominent critic of president but Ripley has been hospitalized after falling ill and a Moscow jail. And now a doctor suggesting that he may have been poor reason. Excited today very very curious story alexion about me Russia's missed a prominent opposition figure he was trans fat. From jail to a hospital in. They that we can now he. Is was faster boats have been soffit. Some kind of allergic reaction he had severe swelling of the face. And now people you've seen him in creating enough an up Thelma just. You previously treated him believes that he may have been expenses some sort of on NAND chemical substance. Ring any bells. Now like saying about me he has been attacked. Before he had this very Chris of some die square to the desire a couple of times in two NE seventeen. He's also in subbing jail sentences for taking part in unauthorized protest at the man in his seven effect today sentenced forgetting just dot. I'm not an they've got every weekend ever a thousand people were detained. In Moscow because of these huge anti government protests. A lot of people calling for Farrah and free elections because independent candidates. They find it pretty difficult two run. For office. Handles say yesterday. Around ten people detained outside hospital about these being treated including some journalists including Intel analyst has arrested whilst he was reporting. Live on past. And on a lighter note some news out of the royal family Dutch is Megan is staying busy during her maternity break we hear so she as a one man of many talents. Mother or wife. A royal. A royal. A worker fashion icon OK yeah let's turn road. Exactly is. A buying a gun Buckingham Palace have announced that Megan is the guest status. Of the September issue of British bank I do believe this is the first time that the September issue has been guest edited because. The September issue is I mean famously. Month to not documentary in 2009. Called the September issue it is vague biggest addition every yen because it should cases the new season's. And they often have special seems a special cup. Compass does on this yet it is. Megan dutchess. Of suspects now added at influence said that he was delighted. That she was not the Helm before this month the famous forces for change. Fifteen. Fearless groundbreaking women. Gracing the front cover meg in declining to appear on the front cover because she thought it would be tasteful not she got to been lacking for the last seven months with vague secretly. Cure racing this addition and it enclave running I was very sad about to you guys. A Megan and that former First Lady Michelle Obama in two game that I didn't. Today asking a pretty cool you know why I'm doing I'm really glad that we can send you guys have a royal. Yeah that's joined you're British marquis don't have enough who. Who live tries to sound out the majority Americana and so we think you want to assess really screw the shining example Wellemeyer and she's yes he's all American now I now. Well and on about. Well it Mac. Wade had made their way this ship doles that the sheik Abdul yeah. That's something she as far as we Nash hasn't yet got British citizenship are getting well this is still all American well. Yeah I mean I just have visas situation is pretty stable. I'm definitely remain at the time gang yeah as long she keeps in. To keep she keeps on the good books of her majesty queen. I think that maybe she will be carefully bush. He got have a new PM are there any. Maine now I'm. My god I'm and I didn't have his electric and regularly. Hi my neighborhood has right let's get a check murdered negation shall we. Start with the oral thumb wrestling championship. Look at the little wrestling rains. They Wear. 1234. I declare a thumb war. It's a big competition. And being held there and England. Maybe got a little like boxing ring I love it critical. Ministry complex of America and airline worker at him passers with some sweet dance moves. Edwards for American Airlines that looks like he should be we're gonna pretty well Dave thing clear. The. That was my first guess. Ask me. Yeah. Wow got nailed out of it yet. And it got riled Blair once isn't good it out of a bird here is these bears are incredible beings. Blood clot that trees or perhaps and watch him watch it. Make its way over to the bird you. And get those yum yum. And everything our moon remain on to this man who apparently. He wants to be caught by police. I guess though he's teasing. This is mug shot he wasn't happy with the mug Chinese over in England he says. As he reached out on social media to the police saying how are you the better photo. And means that you lower that's where. His hair looks a little that it kept bats that line up from the five there don't you think that when the better picture. Can it doesn't think's out now I don't becoming that is cute young eighteen pandas celebrate their first birthday together. Either our ball Bayer U mama's busy. Out of band that's having birthday kid goes. Big ticket as coming up at Pennsylvania teenager who just won three million dollars playing a video games. He's the champion of a fork knife World Cup. We've got to be toast after this. Visit to watch out for today president front is expected to sign a bill permanently authorizing the September 11 victim compensation find. Bill passed the senate by an overwhelming 97 to two road after comedian Jon Stewart and dozens of first responders descended on capitol to lobby for the bill and ripped. Lawmakers for failing to fully fund the program. Democratic presidential candidates on the campaign trail as senator Elizabeth Warren holds a town hall event in Toledo Ohio. And Washington governor Jay in plea rolls out the final major leg of his plan to address climate change in Detroit and police planned. To punish corporate polluters fan harmful chemicals and guarantee 40% of the nation's clean energy investment would go to low income community. Plus don't forget to tune into the beat reporter did all our top stories in the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. Plus sixteen year old gamer from Pennsylvania is trying to victory dances Moran for having. And crowned the first to report night solo world champ. It comes after more than a hundred of the world's top players faced off over the weekend rate here in New York City. It's the game connecting 215. Million users around the globe can't go down. Using those doubts as it go down. And this weekend's the cream of the crop the best for my players on the planet were in New York City at Arthur Ashe stadium the home of the US open for the first ever. For night World Cup finals. Four night is a free online game were contestants flight to be the last man standing on a digital island and here in New York. The best players went head to head in front of tens of thousands of fans. A thirty million dollar pot up for grabs. We're seeing the sort of scoop and scale to ease were turned the union president. The three event is this Super Bowl it gaming or. For the competitive this is the pinnacle of everything. Since it started when. But the bandits want a couple things they get to be America's gives me everything you touch and feel everything. Some praise fort night for the community it's created what some have concerns about the amount of time people spend playing them. Parents he just eat more pro at any other things more. It just making a lifestyle where being outdoors being duly our our our normal plots and activities back in Queens the weekend's first winners emerge from the team competition fifteen year old Jane an option on in his playing partner splitting a 2.3 million dollar prize. Wolf it components. He's not a it you know bombing Chinese. They say it. But in Sunday's main event of individual players the prices were even bigger sixteen year old Ohio your store from Pennsylvania. Taking home the three million dollar grand prize that's the largest ever pay out for a single player and it east fourth turning. Severing this a question that they want game do you think you could win the World Cup and let us know in the comments Eritrea city ABC news live dot com mind is Donkey Kong receiving antenna dealing immigrant would be. You're gay would have been like serial leading. Syria want eating. I could probably went in that do. I think my babies Sonic the Hedgehog Sega. Along. A bin. Laden that's it rusting as have greatly. Avago and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.