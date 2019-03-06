Transcript for It's Morning, America: Monday, June 3, 2019

Good morning I'm well read and hitting on or near the top I think nets Monday number one president front seat as its UK is getting underway this morning marked by pat entry of cat and controversy. He's saying what the queen and other royal family members after calling stuff just like carpal tenacity he's already weighed in on drags it in his choice for the next prime minister. And number two Iran's foreign minister accusing the united states of economic terrorism saying the sanctions imposed. By the trump administration are targeting ordinary people Iran is not backing down despite the economic decline of one year after president accomplished through the Iran nuclear deal. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo says the so called maximum pressure policy will be in place. Until Iran changes its behavior but the foreign minister told ABC's Martha Raddatz Iran will not be forced into talks and he denied allegations that are on attacked oil tankers in the gulf. And if they show some sort of intelligence. About the sabotage of those commitment. Which you know believe that them. And we'll crucial fizzled with the possibility. The foreign minister said president trumps tactics may work in a real estate market but will not work with Iran. On number three now and 20 arrests in the case of missing mother from Connecticut. Jennifer do looks the mother of five children hasn't been seen for ten days her estranged husband felt his dual us and his girlfriend. Michelle took colonists were taken into custody. They are charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence. And hindering prosecution and the. Case officials say that you could face additional charges as the search for Jennifer do look continues. The most recent search for do you less focused on the mansion built by her estranged husband's company. Number four the NBA finals heading back to the US tied at one game apiece Golden State is an eighteen to nothing run in the third quarter to grab the lead and held on to beat Toronto 109104. The series now shifts to Oakland for game experience or starting when they night. And one American guest got some love from the Canadian fans. Former president Barack Obama. Getting a standing up in a leather jacket involved. Amanda finally number five we don't exactly recommend this but a new study finds drinking up to twentieth five cups of copy today. Isn't so bad for your. Art after I will try that out previous studies suggesting coffee stiffens the arteries. Increasing the risk for heart attack or stroke but the new research found. The drinking up to 25 cups per day was no worse for the arteries it. The drinking less than want. So much more to talk about so much coffee victory. He pat. It's morning. Tony backup copy how many of you have this morning who four but we're not sure that's enough. Floor telling us. I mean I've only had one but it was it was an extra large it was probably like a 178 pounds and sent. But a lot -- cubs knew Drake tell us. In the comments are treatise that ABC news live how many cups copied as it take you. To get through the date but in the meantime we'll get to the big story president trump in the First Lady getting a ceremonial welcome by the royal family at Buckingham Palace in London ABC's Jim McFarlane is there following the state visit to earlier that morning. Good morning to mate today is the main day of the state visit today is all about. Royal events and it is painstakingly. Cory cross now president talked participating in a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace with the queen and a husband Prince Philip they just shortly about to have a private luncheon Buckingham Palace and then -- on in the afternoon some events of full present trump. And the press lady including that guided tour of Westminster Abbey and then he's going to have tea at Clarence house with a few chick came Prince Charles and his wife. The duchess of Cornwall oldest ahead of that lavish state banquet in Buckingham Palace full of American and British dignitaries. And the president I'm the queen will basically making speeches now today. Is all about. Pageantry and this is summing up masses usually to the president you know this is going to put a Sheen on his presence in this is something that he is wanted. For a very very long time. But I think we'll see the images today all of this closing reception of the crowds this morning I think that's going to be a contrast with the scenes we have tomorrow. Of course a has been a little bit of conservancy president chump. Making some comments about the duchess of saw six men again. And as he landed in London added this morning. And gazing into a bit of a spot with the city of London's may because of Coleman Scott the merits made on of course for allowing. Big protests which we are expecting tomorrow I'd. Tonight. Epic Hanks and Julia and present trumps state visit comes at a critical time for the UK government as prime minister to reason may. This debt set to step down this weekend the president is voicing his opinion. On who should replace her. ABC's Brett Melky has more Brad I guess that's right president I was on his. Early early morning schedule and his red eye flight is putting him right into the Mittal a political chaos this morning in London. When this state visit was announced meetings with the queen a prince and prime minister there were massive protests in London so we knew this could be wild. Well they may happen by which I mean the prime minister Teresa may announcing her resignation. I spoke to ABC senior national correspondent Terry Moran who's in London. And he said president trump is already being called a kingmaker excuse me a prime minister maker in the country's power struggle. The politics that this country president trip just waiting in. That prime minister Teresa may has resigned she could not get this for exit deal done. President truck has already kind of blooded and it's that while he should pick this guy this Boris Johnson guys sometimes called the British trump the four or foreign secretary. And he said if you have to go for no deal just crash out of the European Union. But there's there's a link between the controversy anthrax which is that as Britain leaves the European Union they need the United States and Donald Trump. More than ever and you gonna see massive protest today but don't be full wall a lot of people in London might not like president trump. One to did not vote for Bre X and a lot of the rest of England did. And many of those voters are huge president from fans we will preview this visit on star here later this morning. Listen on apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app and a well. As one international trip begins the controversy from president sums recent trip to Japan just won't go away and now the Pentagon is warning the White House. Not to politicize the military fat message. Coming from acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan after he learned about a White House directive. To make sure the USS John McCain was hidden from view during president Trump's recent visit to Japan Janet Shanahan so the directive was not carried out. And the White House is suggesting that their quest wasn't a big deal. The fact that some 2324. Year old personally advance team. Went to that site so my goodness there's a John McCain we all know how the president feels about the former senator maybe that's not the best back up and somebody look into moving it. That's not an unreasonable thing to to Terry athletes it's an. Shanahan sent a TARP covering the McCain name was there for maintenance but route before the president ride. He also says he spoke with McCain's window widow Cindy but offered no details on their conversation. And Texas has taken a stand against controversial red light. Cameras the governor has signed a bill that bans them critics have argued that red light cameras. Are just plain unconstitutional they violate the drivers' due process rights all supporters argue the cameras make the roads safer and they generate some much needed cash. For cities and towns. Nuts isn't shocking new details this morning about a teenage girl was attacked by a shark. It happened in Atlantic beach North Carolina officials say one of the seventeen year old's legs was nearly bitten off in the attack. She also suffered deep customer hands and pulled this kind of photo trauma center by helicopter. Whistles were blind and everyone was scream and and they quickly got everybody and the water. On any given day that the ocean is can be a danger sets. I always can be a dangerous. The teen is said to be in good condition a hospital statement calls her an advocate for marine life. Until then people will respect sharks in there and fire it. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade was a surprise graduation speaker yesterday it Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school weight also visit the school after last year's campus shooting that ended in the deaths of fourteen students entry staff members. Yesterday he called himself part of the school's failing in ended his speech with the words and that students for. And as spectacular display from Europe's most active in tallest volcano mount Aetna us. Viewing the lob as you see there and ash that's lighting up the night sky in southern Italy. The 700000. Year old volcano started roaring early Friday morning site to say there's no threat to the people living nearby in the airport is still open. The last eruption was about six months ago. And coming up new questions about the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Large outlets like it or. Lana yeah. What police say the gunman did just before the carnage as we learn about the hero office worker who laid down his life to save his colleagues. We turn now to the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach officials there say they want to focus on the twelve victims of the attack. Instead of on the gun of one of them is Ryan Keith. Cox is colleagues say Cox sold them to hide inside office and barricade the door while he went out to try to help others. Cox was among those who were honored at a vigil last night in Virginia Beach ABC's Serena Marshall joins us with a new details on the investigation Serena good morning. To name well good morning and from that first 911 call to four brave police officers ending that Rampage it was 36 minutes of terror. Friends and families though now remembering the lives lost. Twelve lives lost twelve victims remembered. Hundreds of people gathering to remember the seven men five women murdered at their work by their on time calling. They leave overweight. That we will never be able to fill. Key in this Rauch trying to make sense of the Los -- friendly Kia brown would worked for the city for four and a half years knowing that when I go there that. I won't bring it to her anymore. That's that's an immune harness park at the building a memorial stands as we learned new details about the time line. Officers arriving just two minutes after the first nine on one call but navigating through a maze of hallways and was described as a honeycomb type of building. Ten minutes later they find in engage the suspect. Later identified as city employee to Wayne chronic. Oh a prolonged gun fight ensues the suspect caring two handguns extended magazines in the final answer. Thirty minutes after that first call officers busting to heard toward taking him down. He later died at the hospital right now we do not have anything glaring. They are still searching for a motive a fifteen year city employee handing in his resignation just hours prior colleagues searching for answers. He briefly made eye contact was made but it. Did not point it got to me. The FBI has now taken the lead in the investigation and authorities say they are still gathering evidence as for victims remain hospitalized in critical care. Well today. A big thanks to Serena Marshall this morning plus lighting things up a bit in check our notifications starting with the apple not falling far from the tree. You have beyonce. The queen and her seven year old daughter Blue Ivy sporting matching outfits over the weekend inspired by mom's upcoming movie the Lion King. Let Blue Ivy of course. Really sold the show with her sing along of the Disney classics that's wrong. Circle of life here about and therein by the queen herself. And or minor. Of course it seasoning. It is a fair every of the av scene news Scott's love alive and well next said that hub father daughter video that's melting hearts this morning. Yes Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson he's known for getting knocked around on the gridiron taken a lot of hits. But over the weekend Wilson shared this let themselves taking a ballet class alongside his two year old daughter sienna. She is Ellen laden pink Tutu who led the NFL power thousand that was still totally committed from the stretching exercises you see there. Eventually curling up in taking a little. Quarterback captured the video quote special bond morning ballet with my baby girl. In and out to a rude wake up call for a Tennessee couple we're not sure why how they fell asleep on the road but. Woke up pretty quickly. Yeah so a sheriff's deputy drove up saw a rattlesnake. Yep rattlesnake right next to the couple he calmly approached them and warned them. Don't lose but there's a rattlesnake threatening the crow told me. Still told me. Relax it repeat what I say it bit it. Knows tenement shocking of the end I mean you know you thank you see everything in his face and and then you say something like that. Snoqualmie. Yes the sheriff said the couple didn't exactly follow. The deputies instructions but things turned out okay apparently. And you named Tony sopranos home if you're looking for a place to live it's for sale. The New Jersey house that served as the fictional mob bosses coming iconic HBO series is on the market. As you can imagine. House will cost. News the other 5600. Square foot four bedroom. Four and a half about property going for 3.4 million bucks the owners say they don't need it anymore because they're adult son moved out years ago. But the pull still there we should pool our money. Not. And we was still falls shorten. Coming up president truck. It joining the list of US president welcomed by Queen Elizabeth we'll take a look back and ABC news vaults at the special relationship between the two countries. After this. Here's what to watch out for today top officials in the US and Mexico hold talks on trade and immigration after president trump announced a 5% tariff. I'm Mexican imports to pressure Mexico into stopping illegal immigration and Apple's. Annual worldwide developer conference opens today at after eighteen years the company is expected to close down iTunes according to multiple reports the download services going to be replaced. By three separate apps for music TV and pod cast apple reportedly wants to rebrand itself. As an entertainment service instead of as a hardware company. And the Supreme Court justices convene today and could release their final opinions on several cases. Including issues of racial and partisan gerrymandering and the possibility of including that citizenship question. On the 21 cents plus severing its tune into the debrief for an update on all our top stories and briefing room or breakdown of the latest headlines and how. The president will be making history as he's greeted by Queen Elizabeth in the UK like so many other presidents before him eight. To be exact so we're opening up the ABC news vault looking back just a few of those visits. That glittering formal dinner at Windsor Castle both the president and the queen spoke with the unity between their termination. The president said in the cause of world peace the queen said in the Falkland Islands prices. There was no talk of ineptitude of division. Joseph and you know American friendship. And to the press credits and happiness. Of the people who on the United States. British television commentators at this dinner was certain to be the high point of the president's visit to England. The Bush's next stop was Buckingham Palace where queen and Prince Philip were waiting outside to greet them. She though apparently didn't know that only the Secret Service opens the doors on the presidential limousine. It was a bit of royal irritation at the palace footman who seem to be leaving the First Lady in the car. Opening she said. It was only a momentary hitch though and the visit seemed to go well thereafter later the clintons met the queen and Prince Philip aboard the royal yacht at Portsmouth where the weather today matched the stormy conditions of this day fifty years ago when rough seas caused the invasion to be put off one more day. The president's first full day in London was filled with pomp and protocol tonight a state dinner at Buckingham Palace. Earlier a 41 gun salute and a welcoming ceremony fit for a queen. At last night's state dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth there was the usual pomp and pageantry. Then in the middle of the president's coast tour majesty the queen. The vitality. Of the special relationship. The orchestra mistakenly played the British National Anthem god save the queen before the president was done this watch sports on undeterred by the unexpected musical accompaniment realm. The single. And of course we'll all be closely watching this week as the president is there with all the usual pomp and circumstance. Plus of course. The protests and controversy. It interest and one that fit for not have a great morning CF.

