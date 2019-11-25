Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna vote and a major Ian Baker here are the top five things to note this Monday number want a series of storms of track across the country bringing rain snow and ice as millions hit the road for the holidays. More than a foot of snow is expected in the Denver area. Preserves falling later today then. Rob Marciano says that snow will move into Minnesota and Michigan tomorrow as more storms start to line up. All of the same time another significant storm dropped into the northwest and northern California. Travel to structures they're over a high of five will see several feet of snow at the higher elevation. Meanwhile there are new concerns that the famous balloons won't fly in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. New York City will round the inflatable if wind gusts topped 34 miles per hour. And right now AccuWeather is forecasting wind gusts topping forty miles per hour on Thursday. Number two navy secretary Richard Spencer has been forced to resign after a dispute over the war crimes case involving navy still Eddie Gallagher. Defense Secretary Marc Casper said Spencer went behind his back to try to cut a deal with the White House that would allow Gallagher to retire as a sealed with his trident pant. Gallagher was acquitted of killing an ice is captive in Iraq. But devoted for posing with the court's president trump restored his right. When the navy announced proceeding Specter stripped Gallagher of his pen the president intervene again tweeting that the pen will not be taken away. Asked for says Gallagher will be allowed to keep its back. Spot to number three sources say the house committee writing up the impeachment report has received video. An audio recordings including those of president trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani the materials provided by left aren't as one of Giuliani's indicted associates linked to the Ukraine scandal. For the content of the material remains. Clear an attorney for part of says his client wants to testify. Giuliani insists he did nothing wrong. Apple. Well. But how awful how long you known me I've known you several years is Dick Fred. But I don't know I get afraid. Well I did the right thing I've I represented my client in a very very effective way. Meanwhile the Washington Post reports emails show acting White House chief of staff. Vick Maldini and budget officials scrambled to come up with an explanation for withholding military aid to Ukraine. The emails are among the documents the White House is refusing to give to calm. Let's get to Australia for Noble's war work qualities are in danger of being wiped out by the wall fires in Australia about 1000. Reportedly building. 80% of their habitat have been the story good samaritans have been racing into the force to save them. Fundraising accounts to home look Wallace have raised more than one point six million dollars. And finally number five big night for Taylor Swift you broke the record for most wins ever the American musical wars earning her 29. That beats Michael Jackson's record as she was named artist of that decade. The war crimes case of a navy seal clashing with the White House navy secretary Richard Spencer is accused of lying behind his bosses back. After president trump intervenes in the case. This morning navy secretary Richard Spence or is out of a job forced out over the handling of the war crimes case involving navy seal Eddie Gallagher. Defense Secretary mark as per saying in a statement I've determined that secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. Gallagher was acquitted by a military court of war crimes in the killing of a teenage ice is prisoner in Iraq. But was convicted for illegally posing with the teens courts. He was in demoted in rank sparking a controversy pitting the trop administration against the US navy. The president intervene in the case last week ordering that they eat beets or promote Gallagher back to his rank restoring his pay and pension. You know I just want to retire peacefully with Solis all the honors that I've found get back to my family. President then publicly slammed the navy for launching a review that could have stripped the decorated veteran of his status as a navy seal with this tweet. The navy will not be taking away war fighter a navy seal Eddie Gallagher is try to pin this case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business. But navy secretary Richard Spencer responded by saying he does not consider tweets an order. In a lengthy letter to the president Spencer said he could not in good conscience Obey an order that he believed the violated this sacred oath he took. Defense Secretary asked for says he fired Spencer for going around him in dealing with the Gallagher issue as for says he quote. Lost trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House senator Chuck Schumer says Spencer got a raw deal. I believe he did the right thing he should be proud to good order. Morale and discipline. In the armed services have to transcend politics and Spencer's. Gallagher will now retire November 30 with a try didn't pin that identifies him as a seal. And amid all this back and forth ABC news Islamic Gallagher had decided over the weekend to give up his seal Penn fearing the issue was becoming too political. But he won't have to do that now. Police here in New York City were quick to tighten security in Times Square when they got word of a threat patrols were increased at the crossroads of the world. That was in reaction to someone posting a bomb threat on the online chat form credit authorities said the threat was not credible but they're investigating who posted it anyway. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is home and set to be doing well after being treated for an infection the 86 year old was discharged yesterday from Johns Hopkins hospital. In Baltimore. Of the justice suffering from chills and a fever in the past year she's also had lung cancer surgery and has been treated for pancreatic cancer. We turn out to one of the richest men in the world officially entering the race for president Michael Bloomberg is launching an crime commission pursuit. The democratic nomination. But this morning his rivals are accusing the billionaire of trying to buy the election. Overnight Michael Bloomberg spotted at his new headquarters after making it official. For president the former New York mayor announcing his candidacy for president dropping more than 37 million dollars on a TV ad campaign. It's the largest of the 20/20 election cycles so far. His fellow candidates firing back accusing Bloomberg who is worth an estimated. Fifty billion dollars. Of trying to buy the election battered wife multi billion like miss the Bloomberg are not gonna get birds flock in this election. Or. Billionaires that they just common violence and the test me tomorrow on this one. Bloomberg's ad will air in several key battleground states and while he won't have enough donors to qualify for December's debate. He could be on the stage for January. Maybe they argument is hey have got more money than the guy in the White House. I don't think they're gonna buy that I think they want some one difference. In the week leading up to the announcement Bloomberg apologize for the NYPD is controversial stop and frisk policy a tactic he defended for years following his time as mayor. Even after a federal judge found it violated the rights of minorities. However today I want to to really know that I realize stack them. I was wrong. Analysts say that Bloomberg is adopting a nationwide strategy trying to win larger primary states. While skipping smaller states early on like Iowa and New Hampshire. The president's campaign is responding saying they can keep adding more names to the pie Gil but no one beats trump. Meanwhile now that he's running for president the new service that bears his name is making some new rules. Journalists at Bloomberg News will not be allowed to investigate Bloomberg or any of his rivals while he's a candidate offering to. Steve bare back and whenever that we have an update on the five year old boy who was thrown off the third floor of the mall America back in April intentionally a family friend says he's doing great. This is the boy's name has landed that France has landed this walking perfectly. After spending months in intensive care physical therapy. Landis says I fell off a quip but angels caught me. The man who pleaded guilty in the case is sentenced to nineteen years. Investigators believe that gas is to blame for a deadly home explosion in eastern Kentucky two people died in Saturday's blast and wolf county about fifty miles. Outside of Lexington their bodies were found early yesterday for other people are in the hospital. Frightening images from New Mexico and a seventeen year old was carjacked at gunpoint in front of his Albuquerque home he was leaving for school when the suspect walked up. You see the guns laser sight on the team's past. It's incredible he gave the carjacker the keys to government drives off but not before the teams that tries to chase them I suspect is stolen loot. Scary scary there incredible pictures too from suburban Minneapolis. A small plane crashes into power lines you see it they're stuck upside down dangling by a wheel. The 65 year old pilot was the only person on board he was stuck until the power could be shut off in order for crews to get him down. And he is set to be okay. Yet again. An apple watch proved to be a lifesaver. Yes a woman from New York City says the device woke her up one night the buzzing warned. Welcome back we up your waking up on the right side of the bed this morning after some good rest over the weekend. But if you think sweet dreams or results of a nightcap for a nice cozy warm bed you might want to think again it turns out what you don't know about getting a good night's sleep can hurt you here's ABC's cover all. How'd you sleep last night if he got less than seven hours this CDC says you're sleep deprived. And that's the case for more than a third of Americans I wake up and export credit or by type and I. When it comes to good sleep there are lots of questions and not everybody knows the right answers first up. What's better sleeping in a warm room or a Cold War. One it's cold outside just like out. Ethical there yep I would have thought but I just. So that optimal sleeping temperature is between 68 and 72 degrees the body temperature lowers as you're falling mostly. And if the room is too hot it can make the body too high and make it harder to falsely. How about what your thermostat is that a nightcap maybe a glass of wine should help you drift off bright. Probably make the cut off or not patriots I'll slate like all yeah I think yet previously better. Now I trite as. It could and Horry. Alcohol disrupts the sleep architecture which means the structure of sleep and the sleep faces. You don't get that deep restful phases in the amounts and that death. That makes you feel. And that you need. Let's say you're still having trouble sleeping at night can he fill up your sleep bank with afternoon naps instead. Isn't it nicely and after school like its heart it means that I. I take cat naps do you think that that's healthier than just sleeping at night you know. Power naps are healthy they are twenty to thirty minutes and they gave you a natural boost and recharge kind of like a cup of coffee. Of all the factors impacting your health sleep is among the most important any steps you can take to make beauties here is worth it after all it is a third of your life. Cover all ABC news New York. Our thanks to Trevor there. When I was told that it's healthier to sleep in a cooler yes no I definitely keep it cool. Then do it it's a gender thing honestly I think the guys like the room colder I'll wake up hot and and I think women like to be warm and snugly like to hibernate like mayor's speech. Well I think for me I'd the last the warm the hi Peter. And then just the firmament to jump into the cover it I turn it way down. Because I just can't stand affected the room is cold yeah it and make it cold when I'm not aware of it while I'm sleep yeah actually. Let's turn to Hong Kong where a record turnout in key elections is sending a strong message in support of the anti government protests that have. Gone for months they're pro democracy candidates won almost half the seats in district councils and the main pro China party lost 85% of its races. Let's bring in foreign correspondent Julian MacFarlane across the pond. In the London bureau for more on that good. So Hong Kong I mean if the pro democracy movement. Brady wanted to send a message to Beijing they suddenly dead that would these district council elections plus to mold the tongue up. Was a huge 71%. To come pat says lesson Hoffa. The the electorate tanning tanning out in 2015. Now according to local media reports seventeen of the eighteen councils on now controlled by prayer democracy. Council does not usually made these elections. On to hugely significant they date may cotton the administration and say there's not really that much tension on the bench because of these. Longstanding protests in the car in political. Situation in Hong Kong there's been a lot more when this all these elections a lot more coverage. And of course one thing that is important about these district elections is that these counselors. Will makeup. Part of the alleged that the body that chooses the chief executive so it is quite important and it's not of course Daytona knew the significance because of these protests going on in Hong Kong. Now according to local media reports seventeen of the eighteen councils on now controlled by prayer democracy. Council does not usually made these elections. On to hugely significant they date may cotton the administration and say there's not really that much tension on the bench because of these. Longstanding protests in the car in political. Situation in Hong Kong there's been a lot more when this all these elections a lot more coverage. And of course one thing that is important about these district elections is that these counselors. Will makeup. Part of the alleged that the body that chooses the chief executive so it is quite important and it's not of course Daytona knew the significance because of these protests going on in Hong Kong. Let's move on Juliet two Iran where the nation's Internet has been restored after the government shut it down for a week and now we have some new video that is surface of protests that they are turning violent over rising gas prices so what are we learning from these two videos. Right so it was very consenting got a huge into and that blockage that started on the sixteenth of November and that was amid these ongoing protest. And Iran say international exam there's a lot of Iran NX spots you've got from the sotolongo ready really worried about what was going to happen. In the country. Behind digital Claes doors as it Isiah whack. And not any Internet has become has come back on line since the weekend. Allot all that footage has a match but it isn't. House to be said it's really difficult to verify. A lot of these videos because of course a lot of none of them all live Nvidia days that have been taken. Ed the past few days and say international observers Amnesty International media and their trying to verify what's happened they're trying to get some kind of town but what we do know is that the have been. At least a hundred people have died in these protests according to Amnesty International hear tried to cross reference. The figure as they tried to send as many people as I can be tried to collate the evidence the UN estimates the number is much higher at. The Iran authorities have not given any kind of official figures us what the death till was but they. And they dispute those figures from amnesty international and at that I have to say the have been some very very disturbing. Videos that have been speculate saying. A lot of them interestingly showing a strong protests China's against the government chimes against the mullah. Against Iran in authorities a lot of people angry about to Iran and foreign policy and a hot about how much money is Spence. On the IN GC's operations abroad not this is of course in response to those who raise gas prices up started off these protests but. I guys I just one Sadie about very and some mop some Mayan election has just come back to London she's there in the bureau should just come back from Iran says she's going to be reporting for us. From what she witnessed on the ground in Iran so Randy really lucky type Mejia. We definitely are we are big banks is so my there and doing before you leave Botswana to the moment. And a moment to recognize today as the international day for the elimination of violence against women which. The United Nations calls one of the most widespread persistent and devastating human rights violations in the world. What's going on today to bring attention to this issue. Yes that's right so they met market today in the 25 of November they've made this state. The international day for the elimination of violence against women when he uses state to rated drew attention chair. Not good label issue. You being United Nations Secretary General Antony to tariffs says. Sexual violence against women and ghost is rooted in centuries of male domination let's not forget them to the gender inequalities that feel great culture. Are essentially a question. Of pot and Bowden says so what he's saying is that violence against women. Is of course an issue that needs to be tackled but say do the underlying structure is I power imbalances that contributed to that do you wanna put out some raining really disturbing. The statistics that really put that into context for us. One puzzle one and three goes on women experienced fizzle physical or sexual violence in the lifetime mixed frequently. By an intimate pot not. Weld why it's almost 750. Million women and goes live today were married before that eighteenth best day before they reached. I don't hurt. And just one loss on Eleanor Levy guys with us all say the very disturbing one in two women killed worldwide. Thank you so much we appreciate you joining us for all of this news updates Juliana hole yet I would say at a great mornings I'm glad to have to say yeah. Notification asserted with them except when a rescue kitten turned out to be more than one family bargain for a yeah. It was eight Cobb. About wild tax Cobb oh yes. Whether I'm like a little kid you brought the house Jane hall and now no matter at all is some wire would grow up. Will it be like pretty bigger isn't going. Bigger than a cat the home yeah definitely not a domesticated creative caddie there. Was speaking of cats you know the ancient egyptians held them in very high esteem dead at archaeologists have found a treasure trove of cats statues and even mummified him. There they are they just unveil all hundredths of ancient statues and animal mommy's there hostility gonna covering a lot lately and so the fact. Look come visit us for some reason museums and whatnot mind and let's keep the animal fight going check out these unlikely friend the dog in an advantage or raping become. Inseparable. At an animal sanctuary yes hunter is the name of the dog I like one may jazz has he's unlikely. Do whose happened because one. Because in nature you think there's a severe together like this and yet and there they are into the I love it. At an animal sanctuary yes hunter is the name of the dog I like one may jazz has he's unlikely. Do whose happened because one. Because in nature you think there's a severe together like this and yet and there they are into the I love it. I'm probably have got to see you NFL. Usually teams are pretty strict when it comes to bringing their own food into the stadium I'm hundred things. About this one fan at the bears giants game managed to have his high and needed to he has a pumpkin pie in the her Soldier Field with a whole can of whipped cream. And let me tell you I'm ready for some we have some Bob Ennis. Thanks and a wink and we cannot wait to get the deserts. And it was certainly a Little Havana neighborhood for a seventh grade student in Minneapolis F for the first time in his life and seeing just how beautiful neighborhood really use. Here's an eight Norman. Wrong errors in this science class in southwest Minnesota seventh grader Johnathan Jones is about to see the world and a whole new way. Jonathan is extremely color blind he's just been handed a pair of high tech glasses that let MC vivid colors for the very first time. It wasn't until this moment that he could appreciate what many take for granted I was. Feeling enjoy your hat in his second. I Lucille his color analyst sadness and who wasn't able to see her lush. Jonathan got the special glasses from his principal who's also color slide to a million Americans who. Yeah. You see Jonathan walking around the classroom mesmerized by the periodic table although jubilant. It touched every color. Bank. After this video went viral McGrady. The family started a go funded aids to help others. In just a few days donations poured in skyrocketing. To roughly 24 thousand dollars just so beautiful beautiful and Jonathan getting his own pair of colored glasses and everything he's us. So what's his favorite color now. Well he says it's a little lucky. Foreign tuna has this attorney asked the Caribbean and saying UZE ocean blue or Ginny dormant ABC news New York. That vacation is gonna be so nice just. Blue crystal blue water clear water they have a lot as perfect timing and Valerie full week during this holiday week. But coming up we're gonna sell you what to watch out for answers to police on Monday afternoon plus more flooding in Venice just how much. Could this cost the city they were cuts. Hot hate well as fast here's what to watch out for today about this on here president compass that to meet with prime minister of Bulgaria at the White House that Chinese business woman convicted of trespassing a president comes tomorrow log over resort. And lying to federal agents is set to be sentenced and the turkeys sectors the Thanksgiving spartans are eleven that got life in Washington DC a right now. Left feed the birds have been set up. Just down the street from the White House Willard InterContinental. Hotel. Hey rooms there go for 200 dollars a night that's a bad. What's really cannot bats a good price and we've got to learn their names. Will be revealed later this morning and tomorrow find out which one of them receives. The official presidential pardon. States I CIA watch TV I can read this I'd visit either family or friends and I show up when that food is readily. They say are very ready add to that I know it lightly Rachel Marie. You know why in my house it's like two hours right when they say dinners at four. Fanatics they're going to be. Epic and there's still cooking something right exactly. Still the prime that the bread and the core bread or something in last minute okay favorite before we go on in my news favorite Thanksgiving foods. Stopping yes Carlo I think. Known as dressing down south I like oyster dressing a lot of people that's it acquired taste but oyster stuffing is one of my favorite. I don't think I know about its Alicia puzzle collared the thief who's likely that I was happy to have that. Now deaf and Mac and cheese for me night and some people don't think he's that Mac and cheese and Thanksgiving for so why didn't vote. Who thinks that Collard greens anytime really thinks giving the outward up and get on and cornbread stuffing all. You can gun in my house OK Carl complete. I'll be cooking you'll be sitting around talking to people seven hourly. Well let's talk about port is now finally the water has out risen once again in Venice Italy which is now suffering through its worst month. A flooding since 1872. When records were first hat the year eighteen Sydney to wow types of flooded the city's main square and its famous basilica. Damage could top one billion dollars here's ABC's Maggie Rowe we who's there. Another high tide and to more flooding here in saint mark's square were expecting to see only three feet of scenes like this one again and again Bloomberg. It is getting so mat here the local government has even started asking for international donations to help. Elsewhere in northern Italy of the rain triggered landslides that cut off at least one village and a different landslide washed out a highway bridge. And damaged other road. And if you're thinking about it Italy and what's happening there if you look at Venice it's a beautiful historic city. This is been heartbreaking to see those scenes and for people to not know what to do next exactly.

