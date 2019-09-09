-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
-
Now Playing: Rescuers searching for 4 crew members after cargo ship capsizes off Georgia coast
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
-
Now Playing: Plane passengers forced to evacuate on emergency slide
-
Now Playing: Biden, Sanders and Warren lead 2020 candidates in poll
-
Now Playing: 4 missing after cargo ship capsizes off Georgia coast
-
Now Playing: Patient who contracted EEE dies, officials say
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion attack
-
Now Playing: Older brother away at boot camp returns to surprise siblings at school
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown signs with Patriots after being released by Raiders
-
Now Playing: Authorities serve search warrants for owner of boat where 34 died
-
Now Playing: Cargo ship bursts into flames off the coast of Georgia
-
Now Playing: Rescuers searching for 4 crew members after cargo ship catches fire
-
Now Playing: Bullied boy makes shirt, becomes official product
-
Now Playing: Hurricane leaves fish stranded in shallow water
-
Now Playing: Cargo ship lists to its side near Georgia coast
-
Now Playing: Purdue University dedicates the Tyler Trent gate at their stadium
-
Now Playing: The head of a charity that received donations from Roc Nation and the NFL apologizes
-
Now Playing: Hawaii Hiker missing for over a week
-
Now Playing: First-hand look at the devastation in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian