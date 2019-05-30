Transcript for It's Morning, America: Thursday, May 30, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna smoke and I'm and you were only here at the top five things you need to know this Thursday number one. The fallout from Robert Mueller statement Wednesday the debate is heating up over impeachment. Involving president trop after special counsel Robert Mueller spoke out about the rush investigation for the first time but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Democrats to proceed with caution Mueller refused to exonerate the president he said charging the president with a crime. Was not a not fit because the Justice Department policy. Suggested it's now want to congress member Terre new flood warnings are in effect this morning along the Arkansas River which is now at historically high levels in nearly twice as high. The was just ten days ago the National Weather Service warned that most river communities will see significant or major flooding in the next seven to ten days. And right now every county in Oklahoma thunder as dean of emergency. With more rain threatening these already swamped areas a series of tornadoes and funnel cloud swept through parts of northeastern Texas last night. Most of the excerpts of property damage is north east and south of Dallas and in central Illinois straight line winds tore apart an airport. He's been Dalia overturning planes. And damaging hangers on to number three a foul ball brought a Major League ballpark to a standstill after the ball hit a young girl Albert Omar of the cubs sent a drive down at third base buying Houston last night all the sudden. She of their people started scrambling field waving for help an adult with the Karina crying little girl away from the scene how moral was distraught. For the games. Still we life is as soon as I hit it. The first person are locked eyes on was herself. That's what. There's been no official word overnight on a girl's condition but she was described as a week and a look. We have to San Diego for number four at tiny bundle of joy who enter the world weighing. As much as an apple now look at the supreme he believed to be the world's smallest surviving baby has been discharge from a San Diego hospital. She we'd only 8 point 6 am since when she was born in December that's about half a pound. Now five months later he's giving us Melanie help me find out her parents who are keeping her name anonymous thought they would. Never get to make her home or get to take her home complications with the price pregnancy force the mom to have an emergency C section. At this 23 weeks the nurses who care for the babies says. She's nothing short of miracle happy story there and finally number five a close call worries somewhere off the coast of Florida this is the same from twenty floors up a woman. Don't usually so I'm off Panama City Beach apparently unaware that a shark. Was circling her and clearly the man shooting his video had no way of warning her final Lionel people screaming on the news got her attention she. Hustled back safely to storage hasn't really cool video. Bishop Alexio like speeds when I army and beating an act and act like these jobs yes. Good morning everyone Sean Penn. And get right to that picks or Robert Mueller fueling the debate over impeachment after breaking his silence on the Russia investigation Mueller said. He knew from the start that charging the president with a crime was not an option because of Justice Department policy but he made it clear the president was not exonerated. It suggests it is up to congress to hold the president accountable. Not to ABC's known at this our ad because you have more another statement in the fallout this morning you panic keep track of old hot have reactions Mona. Now Aaliyah as soon as Muller started to speak Maggie and can it. A lot of people noted that they forgot what he sounded like because it's been so long since they heard his voice. But his words proved to be as divisive as the investigation itself. In a firm voice from a Justice Department podium special counsel Robert Mueller. Under his first public words in nearly 2 years good morning everyone in for much of his ten minute statement Muller stuck to the bottom line findings of his rusher probe. And made it abundantly clear that the investigation did not exonerate president trump. If we had had called confidence. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. Mueller statement contradicting attorney general William Barr's conclusion that there wasn't enough evidence to determine trump obstructed justice. Instead the special counsel says he did not make a determination. Because charging the president with a crime that was not an option. They're long standing department policy. They present president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. As he exited Mueller noted only congress can hold the president accountable the constitution requires a process. Other they had the criminal justice system. Do formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing Democrats on the hill taking that Ezekiel. If both the congress to respond to the crimes why is and other wrongdoing but president dropped. We will do so. But as Muller's word stir fresh calls from house Democrats to move toward impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding firm. You don't bring impeachment I'm you have all the defect on the other side of the I don't the president and his Republican allies only heard. Case closed now he's closed his office and it's time for everybody to move on. And Mueller also offered a stern warning that there were multiple attempts by the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election he says that deserves the attention. Of every American Kenneth Maggie. Some strong words there Mona thanks so much. And more Democrats are embracing ideal of impeachment even as president trump declared the case is. Clothes and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proceeding with caution is ticking ticking to investigate the president it was his mails parks has more on the real action in morning Mary Alice. Kenneth and Maggie speaking to cameras in California speaker Nancy Pelosi urged her fellow Democrats to be patient. Robert Muller's remarks clearly added fuel to a debate already simmering in the Democratic Party. About whether to consider impeaching the president. Bode getting that choose for the American people where they believe best we shall see nothing is off the table many constituents want to impeach the president. That we want to do what is right and what gets results. For months colosio at a democratic leaders have been up front that any impeachment talk could be politically risky for their party and incisive for the country. But the White House has been steadily pushing back against congressional requests for documents and testimony from administration officials. And so now 44 Democrats in the house say they are ready to launch some form of impeachment proceedings and adding pressure to this mix the 20/20 presidential election. While many democratic campaign strategists have worried. An impeachment battle would help president trumps reelection bid with an a few hours after Fuller statement Wednesday. Three senators. Who are running for president move substantially towards endorsing the idea California senator com Lynn Harris for example wrote. What Muller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now does it to congress to hold this president accountable we will need to start impeachment proceedings Kenneth Maggie. Thanks Mary Alice sends another headlines the White House reportedly one of the warship John S McCain. Out of sight during president terms visit to Japan. Hand there are reports the White House military office asked the navy to hide the destroyer another official tells ABC news there were talks about covering the ship's name. But the navy declined to do that the president who often clashed with McCain claims. He wasn't informed about the ship McCain's daughter meg an attack drop on Twitter saying he will always. He quote threaten to buy the greatness of her father's life. And Louisiana's democratic governor says he will sign a strict new abortion ban into law palace one. Bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detective with no exceptions for rape or incest but the new op. Wouldn't take up facts and lets a similar line neighboring Mississippi is upheld by a federal appeals court. And the university of Alabama's largest donors calling for a boycott of the school and the state in general reaction to Alabama's new anti abortion law Hugh. Culver house a junior calls that law which makes just about all abortions illegal morally and constitutionally. Wrong. Yells he's also calling on corporations to avoid during business in Alabama. All were house is involved in an ongoing dispute with the University of Alabama over how millions of dollars in donations. Have been spent. Not oh Milwaukee bus driver is being called a hero after grabbing a child who was walking in traffic. Explanation Gardner jumped into action a few weeks go what you saw. The six year old. So she grabbed him watching two or bust Clinton a police. Officers say he ran away from school the child who has a disability was reunited with this family just incredible scene there and I'm so glad she. That action ago can see people doing good hoosiers book coming up new elections in Israel. Well why the nation is going back to the polls just weeks after the latest contest. Back now with the desperate search in Connecticut were missing mother buys friends and Jennifer do Lowe's reported her missing nearly a week ago her disappearance comes. Amid a custody battle with her estranged husband. Drones canines. And a helicopter have been scouring New Canaan Connecticut for Jennifer do Los it's very sad had to have five little kids. So I hope it has a good outcome police say the mother of five was last seen Friday dropping your kids off at school friends reported her missing ten hours later. After nobody had heard from her her SUV was founded a wooded park that night. I hope and pray that someone you know something and she is found. Family members called do lows a devoted mother everything he's ever met Jennifer and news that she would never ever disappear voluntarily. Which. Just makes us all the more fervently hope for her safe return home ABC's whit Johnson is at the hardcore investigators are searching. Police are treating this as a missing person case but as standard procedure. They're also conducting a criminal investigation. To determine if there was any foul play. Do hopes and her restraints to husband were preparing for divorce hearing this week in their two year custody battle. Court documents obtained by the Stamford advocate show she feared for her safety saying are you afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will in the range him. I know he will retaliate but trying to harm me in some way this morning their five children are staying with grandparents in New York with armed guards to protect them. Are they miss their mother terribly. But they're doing as well under the circumstances. As one good. Jeopardy and us as husband and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment police are not calling him a suspect. So let's go across the pond now to Bruno rover our friend there in the London bureau who's been monitoring the desperate search for survivors and Budapest where. Tour boat has sunk following a collision. On the Danube River Bruno. Yes it's there's really horrible story. A collision happened yesterday there were a total budget right in the heart of Budapest on the Danube River. Was involved in the collision as you say that will 33 South Korean tourists on board and still 21 missing. Seven confirmed. Deaths so far. Laughing don't foresee life to increase in mean them that the weather was bad have been a lot of raise the Danube was very is rights covenant. The strong current. One of the survivalist was found two miles downstream from the accident site but still a desperate such. The survivors and people cling on to hope the people will be more people will be found alive. Hinder the number 21 missing is is still pretty sad and terror my number. And while wearing that while wearing life jackets actually that's the thing I mean. Yup amendment two that they weren't so once that the ship capsized so awards is like the idea was to use going to be difficult. And rescue operations are ongoing right. Yeah and moments that remind that Israel if you burnout were another election is going to have to tape played in this happening less than two months after it will last one. At Bruno breaking down for us here on the other side of the pond that might not be as up to date on what's going on what's happening here. Yes is Hussein and I'm president did snap election set for September the seventeenth though Benjamin prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not able to form a coalition to back to Alter actually quite. As successful. Election results so he's ten years and office. Boom could be asked and and he's also facing. Quite serious well very serious criminal charges of corruption late drawn in the years so things not going so well for him. At the moment so we'll see what's going to be happening that in the neck in the coming months but quite unstable in his round of the moment. There will be watching Massey and Bruno is trying to you've been in touch with our correspondent James long men who is in Nepal. As climbing season has just come to an end on Mount Everest so what are we hearing there. Well of the day Islamist takes us on this amazing toy he. He took the easy way out by helicopter from luck at full central Illinois State does that colts now well right. C going along the trail. Disease you. This species at risk. And says he won't go along he basically. You're going further and cut off in LC. I'm continually trail from the look well bad boys and I you follow the red we state T. Through this through these mountains. Based capital going up about 181000. Seats thanks Amy gets base now. From bad. It's hopefully even climb inside and out to be able to climb the mountains and now he's. These roots come overnight TV news climbing season as the goals just finished. And one of the major Casey is then. Some people face as the trail just below us that's not. That is basically the home team will go along. The one against. One of the major issues as some people have highlights is that some people decide to fly straight in my leg during basically. Save face now I'm no one's. From. Being PM morning ladies let's blame city. I'm so then only monetize them sells for only you pulled a bad for the baby bull. Behind come Everest. Let's let's let's get to that of other things are low what it's like game. In this lot of love since resigning now. It is pretty extraordinary. While eyes you can see I mean pretty dramatic scenery. We've almost but come to take full grown tea arm and reaching that top of Mount Everest this'll let's I like a walk in the park and as you can see even some of the photographs there are many many people tried to reach the top of the mountain many do but they have to queue at the top and has been a record number of deaths. It's actually very very dangerous and that's what other what other criticisms. Oath of of the tools the tight people the people really who shouldn't be that have been taking part in this epic climb. Dad I'm not fit not prepared to climb mount experienced climbers he could just take a helicopter out halfway you know no one of the problems interest it's. That stuff that's not a buys because if you as his days mentioned in his report. He doesn't get a climbed ties to the altitude of magnets and very serious effects. -- you're talking about the scenery there but we kept saint james' face the so I thought that's the beautiful scenery you're talking about. Been well that ends long me gorgeous man there or you Bruno rover. Thank you no and is gorgeous and I thought well I'll get an. Act at a bus diver and a thank you reverend we really appreciate its legacy. So let's check out our notifications and including this message and I bottle found 45 years after. Was written by this. As a Michigan man actually found this note from a then eleven year old Eva Green she's now Tina Greene there. And as he threw that message and put it evolved through that bottle into the ocean there near a lighthouse. Back in 1970 for a few visiting from grandparents will it. Has resurfaced day it demands that yes he found it near the White House and not far from hitting get there are about to rescue plan on how media not. And I think he can get that letter over two or. Sanwa and outline additional behind the infrastructure and together for our we want her name has changed so I'll hopefully she's happily me won't be a love connection that was Nigerians will find nothing not even actually tomorrow. Can a lot of people are talking about this who bird. It's set to tell misbehaving writers. Yeah take a walk I'm really into this fund so Hoover came out saying if you look for a rating as a writer you better watch out as you might get kicked off that. And so the reading has been below average I would rather given. An exact number that's below average of the cause it to be banned but they did give some hints had to be a better writer if you don't like it kicked office says on. Don't leave trash in the uber. Don't tell your whom the driver to break the law like speeding and I'm guessing does FEMA can nice polite person. Don't go up in The Who were done that's another way you don't believe he had only about heart and mind don't drop your burger in the Hoover so any living and dying came out. I'm now I'm very courteous. Very courteous but does when I'm Diana about how they're driving do you gelatin think I did. I mean yeah Abbott like I'm late for the airport you can't labor and we just listen to monotonous beat up I'd NC speed there. Fair but you're going ten miles rose to implement and especially after like they're trying to catch lights. I'm like you see that is about to turn. Hurry I like hitting here thagard about the during the Alison no it's grain. And I hate to be attacker. I'm curious what part of an I have a four point 79. You have a. Well it's not. Don't show I don't tell anyone though now ago this is the worst news of the morning is that that I have a high error. Canada and a higher reverberating though I do that certainly has Channing is person ever had and I have you know worst boomer rating. Many of we know this is I like there is there to prove there's the proof. Proof there it is I still believe it I was not there Wayne and is being grabbed and now can't I and we get it okay we get a. Idol odds I'm up on us 03 better than you I want it Hoover all day tomorrow. The Japan made an elegant hair and it my rating now author of a you who. Have lost a lot of money hundred Aaron. Aaron it's our question of the day was you or who were rating. Does that mean my do you think you're safe from the cut off tell us. In the comments or tweet us at ABC news live also tell us that the even care. A Barger who were read it I don't really care because really we should just be raiding them and that this great the drivers. That's not how it works so with that fact and that's how it worked here can't ask how it has so IRA. Well now if this was your Hoover driver would you give them a good rating. Get back to us that no power to avoid the flood it's got it Kenneth B McKinney may not rent money. Yes we gotta get there if I feel what is your sidewalk is go on the sidewalk this first is that what we know is dry there. We'll have to go through the flooded streets I am he's got another hander making the best out of a bad situation with the flooding. And checking them out there doing the semi pellet floodwaters ruin our Memorial Day weekend they just the week boarding than Oklahoma. That taken eighteen feet down the road to get to these these waters. They ended up being pulled over by police which does make sense favorably morning after all. Floodwaters but the edifice of the police collapse and a it's actually really impressive I am feeling that's dangerous a little bit and spend as they know if not bigger is cute quiet as. Atlanta of the vote I opened it again. Own kind of Australia he's just child announcing eucalyptus. And here's they right now not a lot. Really comparison to my morning with Maggie ruefully. I'm trying to have a meal and she is right and his right behind I had India Bible all hot and M right here. He. Like what if I find whatever coming have a dream five years and then me okay we'll give you a sneak peek at the brand new Star Wars galaxy east edge area. The left side and right after the. Clear weather Southport today president has scheduled to speak at the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. The final round of the Scripps national spelling bee concludes today we'll see who takes home 50000 dollar grant. FaceBook will hold its annual shareholders meeting amid protests over privacy policies. And WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will appear in court via video link on this lawyers had requested a delay in that concerned for his help. But the delay was projected. Plus don't forget to tune into the debrief for an update on all our top stories in the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. Now we're taking. You to a galaxy not so far away highly anticipated Star Wars. Park and bumped up galaxies edge is the largest ever expansion at Disney. Dedication ceremony was held overnight an ABC's mercy Gonzales is prepared to give us a sneak peek. Graham Dover. Star Wars galaxy says is now open and with that Disneyland back. Blasting into a galaxy far far away with it the largest most technologically. Advanced expansion ever we. Did not miss a single detail. But keeping I'll I'll let you. Star Wars galaxies edge opens tomorrow transporting. Visitors at light speed to the plane at the two. Where you can build your own drones Cole cut vivacious. But they want the status he could actually bring enjoy the life. Fuel up like Luke Skywalker I have been looking forward this is 1970 it's a better than. Happens I'm to have him groomed dog walk past intricately deep teal ships scenery and shops. Sam mind that you of the creatures from the galaxy. That puts you right in the middle of one of the most iconic film franchises in history you can really have to keep your guard up here because storm trooper. Or. Come on all this gunman villainy the rebel forces are of course fighting back. The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy is docked here at the black spire outpost inside walk through the halls to the cockpit of the millennium falcon. Where you can be asked the controlled. And I've collected smuggling run yeah. Place is designed to make you your own central character where the forces with few. And the experience. Or hurt you unforgettable. That looks incredible are things to Marcy by the way and. I love her dedication with the Star Wars yes it was a real please think is the real play Wally senate plus mile and mean little boost emerge soon. Land that has ever been built right Disney. I didn't really want a right and we understand that it's cystic come to Disney world in Florida. What's what are we gonna in the next few months. Let's go to the closest one. Arrow where her down and out town yeah. So we are going to make a date Canada is at it I still hurting committees Eddie why don't do it everybody here neighbor signing up festive. I'm in we're gonna go. God forget that was island Disney yeah. Maybe save the third the fifth. You buy we'll figure by the U antigens rock guy and we will see you tomorrow on Friday have a good one.

