Good morning I cannot vote. Nanjing army near the top I think snow this Thursday number one the outrage after the sentencing of a former police officer in Dallas demonstrators tied up traffic in Dallas last night and at least one person was arrested while protesters. That sentence handed down. Former police officer amber Geithner. She received ten years in prison for murdering her neighbor both from John she says she thought John wasn't an intruder after she walked into the wrong apartment. To be eligible for parole in five years number two house lawmakers conducting the impeachment investigation of sad to hear from a key witness today. Firm Volcker a former special envoy Ukraine who sadly resigned last week. Police facing three house committees for closed door and it needs it comes as president comes slammed Democrats and the whistle blower who triggered the investigation. Which the president has called the yes. On to number three an investigation is already under way at the airport in Hartford Connecticut where a vintage World War II bomber crashed into a warehouse. The plane suffered mechanical trouble just after take off their return to the airport and slammed into the building. At least seven of the thirteen people on board were killed one of those who survived is an Air National Guard commander who's having called a hero for saving lives. He's very familiar tobacco and aircraft. Very lucky he has closed on our understanding is. He popped out to live good to extract some individuals this airplane was not just old it was ancient pencil with a real questions the FAA. How old is too old. The so called flying fortress was built in 1944. And was only one of eighteenth the lack. As part of a national education or offered places aliens we had to Mississippi for a number of more training mishap had sent at least a dozen army National Guard paratroopers of the hospital. The incident happened during a night jump at camp Shelby in Hattiesburg Mississippi. About ninety soldiers missed their mark in landed entry. And finally in number five Halloween just a few weeks away and the new list of favorite candy by state is out here the most popular treats me. Reid says took the top honors and both states Snickers had a very good showing. As well I'll start your favorites Reese's and free thief and Snickers outlook. That tootsie pops out of your bag in your what's your state. Noise. But John you re turn our game that I've got no driver South Carolina look at another hurt up to Vanderbilt does. Candy that's our question of the day what our favorite Halloween candy. Thousand common thing is that ABC news slide where it's. Snickers Greece's may be true is pay day no Lovett payday. Nerds. Gathered our let's get right to Vick story president from lashing out as the impeachment battle takes and in turn. The president is going on the attack as Democrats threatened to subpoena the White House this week for documents related to the Ukraine scandal. Meanwhile late last night former vice president Joseph Biden spoke out in harsh terms taking aim at the allegations coming from the president. ABC Serena Marshall has the new. And today good morning to both of you and Democrats have set a deadline for the White House telling them turn over those documents related to that phone call by the end of the week. Her face subpoena. As Democrats prepared to subpoena the White House the president. Unleashing a Puerto caught him shifty shift for nothing and let me tell you something. Biden's son is corrupt and Biden is corrupt you look at the whistle blower. Statement and its vicious. Vicious. From the Democrats leading the investigation to the whistle blower. Mr. drums frustration beginning with a furious tweets saying the Democrats should be focused on building up our country. Now wasting everyone's time and energy on people. Democrats argue this is no joke we're not fool around here though. And put the white house on notice turn over the information related to president drums efforts to have Ukraine investigate his political rivals. Or face a subpoena I always cooperate. This is a hoax it's neither the White House nor the president have to say what about the whistle blowers complaint was inaccurate when pressed it was one question he could ends. Or what and dancer. The questions there was what did you want presents a Lansky to do about president Vice President Biden and his son hunter. We don't get me I was just a follow up of what I just ask her lesson you're ready. We have the president of Finland asked him a question I have what form I just wanted to follow up on the one that asks you which did immediately if you want you hear me yet ask him a question I will bet my video long answer. Ask. This gentleman and a question and don't be root no sir I don't wanna be rude I just wanted to to have a chance to answer the question nastiness that everything. It's a whole hoax. I think the president knows the argument that can be made against him. And he scared. As for Joseph Biden he's now fighting back. Let me make something clear to mr. trump and his hatchet. I'm not going anywhere. Overnight a whistle blowers lawyer pushed back on the suggestion that members of congress helped to draft that complaint is sane and a statement that there claimed it did it by themselves without any assistance from anyone. And meanwhile you guys today on Capitol Hill Kurt Volcker the former envoy to Ukraine who resigned abruptly last week we'll need giving their deposition. To three different house committees can't and I. Serena before you go so yesterday twelve hours ago we're talking about there's going to be urge a brief being on capital the state department's inspector general had an. Urge a briefing to deliver to congress shall into the impeachment inquiry. It was big news we're gonna monitor that so what the world happen. Yet that bit surprising Kenneth that they were pushing that's as urgent to the State Department IG had to come out there. Give them a briefing right away well it turns out what Dade gave them or documents. 181000 pages of notes. That were related to conspiracy theories supposedly push of by the White House. To the State Department that was really kind of surprising about this is eight how these documents in their possession. For months so was an urgent briefing did give them documents they've had for the past few months. But I guess in these documents were related to Ukraine that it was the White House that was pushing and on the State Department he wanted to make sure that members of congress had all of this information. One democratic source described as an air relevant district distraction to the work a hand. A separate democratic source was the one he told us that it was the White House pushing these documents to the State Department but Rudy Giuliani later admitted that some of these documents where in fact. Just. Well Serena thank you for that update and also Serena we want to know what's your favorite Halloween candy. Well I'm a big reason he's fan I love there sees cups of specifically back on in the sweet and sour sides are patched and. Yeah guides area jobs area that he is my favorite Halloween candy I'll take our kids and Italy I'm -- yet now's a good call Ansonia some please refer to delay at Sweden's our. More of our look in I ignore on this week there day CEO together that maybe it's sweet and sour and -- Canada saying that say that my girls are you can't thank you for joining us and antics. Together missing an obvious milk duds have here all year right goal. Dole and millions an area that. Straighten out bad. Two very different reactions after jury sentenced a former Dow's police officer to ten years. Imprisoned for murder overnight a heated scene played out on the streets of Dallas has protesters outraged by that sentence faced off with police got chanting no justice no peace. Officer overseeing arresting at least one person. The cautions came hours after jury sentenced former officer amber Geiger for shooting her neighbor in his own apartment she had faced the possibility of life in prison. As protestors gathered the victim's family asks for people to focus on this moment of forgiveness in court Wednesday with a victim's brother. Asked if he could give his brother's killer a high. Overnight emotions running high in Dallas where we won't just. I wanted it protesters hitting the streets even blocking intersections. Crowd angry at a former police officers ten year prison sentence for murder. How do you have. Any political right before you bet net how lax. A jury convicted amber Geiger of murder for shooting her neighbor both and John. She claimed it was an accident when she enter John's apartment mistaking him for an intruder. Prosecutors wanted a sentence of at least 28 years at told John would've turned on Sunday two years' imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice but the sentence handed down means Geiger could be eligible for parole in five years. Earlier on the stand tiger's mother asked for leniency sheepish. She could take taking this class then this emotional moment when both from Johns eighteen year old brother took the stand to address Geiger. If you truly ours sorry. I know. I can speak for myself I. Passed reviews you. I know if you go to god and ask him. He moves are usually beautiful myself not even Basilan. But I love you just let anyone else and then he turned to the judge kept. Gonna favor peace. Yes. That moment even surprising Geiger. Lawyers. We've got decades of experience sitting in front of you and none of us have seen anything like that. Who is humbling. Amazing moment. This morning John's family says they except the jury's decision and do not one. Us to misty forgiveness. Responsibility. He. Who since most think responsibility. For the actions. And it's not because he's from people in. Have a right to reapply but he couldn't thing that gave them clean fleet. Modems failing also Clinton's it was an attempted cover up by the police department. The police chief says she's launching an internal investigation some. Other stores were watching this morning the trump administration is planning to expand its collection of DNA from migrants detained after crossing the border. Homeland Security is working on empowering immigration officers to collect DNA samples from hundreds of thousands of people. In detention facilities across the country. And send those records to the FBI database immigration advocates are raising concerns about. Privacy. Another person has died from the relatively rare disease eastern equine encephalitis bringing the total to at least ten people so far this year. Well it is up from Tripoli was reported in Michigan the fourth death in that state. The other deaths of all that in New England Tripoli is spread by mosquitoes so the CDC is warning people that they should use insect repellents. And get rid of standing water to cut down on mosquito breeding site. And Indiana school district is facing the first of what will likely be several lawsuits after sixteen students who are getting tuberculosis skin test. That insulin injections by mistake school officials say those students were immediately hospitalized. At least one mother says her son was unconscious. After getting their excellent all six things students are now out of the hospital. And are okay but parents say they are furious and they're accusing the school district and a medical staff of negligent. It's frightening images show a bank employee fighting off an armed robber police unraveling Texas just released this video of the struggle happened last month. The suspect forced the woman inside at gunpoint issue ripe for work. Bullets after a co worker arrived she starts fighting back she suffered minor injuries after being hit in the face with a gun that you can see you right there. The croak then got away. Two sheriff's deputies pulled over speeding car relies very quickly they weren't doing what someone just trying to get out of a ticket. But deputy Robert pounds and Sargent David trucks looked inside they saw a woman in labor. And her soon to be new board already crowding deputy pounds grabbed gloves in a blanket and then they let nature take its course. We review the. This area. No sooner than I got there with a blanket and she was there. My concern was was obviously with the baby and she grabbed mind my index finger with a firm grip and I was happy for that. Took less than two minutes for the girl make her entrance she and her parents are doing just fine. Now the gap is closing between our texting and typing speeds researchers in Europe say weed out types 70% of Bassam mobile devices as we do a regular keyboards. The study says auto correct and others are from teachers have helped. Researchers say using both bombs this the fastest phone typing method one person in the study managed to hit. 85 words per minute. OK so all we did this earlier the world news now and then I tried I had never got a full minute of taking the tax that test. At one point I didn't get to 75 words permanent yeah. But it was it was making it really tricky it I couldn't just double tap to get the period which is what you usually do you're taxing high priority I active. Manually insert the period in the night to mainly capitalized the next letter Swan Lake you guys are cheating me so I could've gotten higher. So it's Angela saying yes. It slowed me down as wanna see you like Kermit the Frog that means. Gift gift that I typed on your phone yet. Hey coming up we're me in a group of real life goodies what these neighborhoods sleuths did that that may have saved a life. That first the police officer stumbled across a traffic stop conducted by a fake cop out eighteen yards under arrest. That story when we come back. Welcome back as strange situation play out Albuquerque, New Mexico that resulted in the arrest of an eighteen year old man impersonating. A sheriff's deputy. The man had pulled over an SUV have flashing lights on his own vehicle and even have a bad but it was all fraud. This morning the moment a rural police officer and Albuquerque stumbled upon a fake cop in the middle of a fake traffic stop. We'll development and actually. The scene played out last month an officer spotted a gray Ford sedan with police lights behind that silver SUV. That officer coming face to face with eighteen year old Brendan Nowitzki who said he with a fellow brother and blue. Investigators say within ski claimed he pulled over the SUV for speeding but the actual APV police officer just more than Barney net. Harris it's or. You know community it was this toy gun accidentally. That rural officer even called him within ski speak badge number please say he told the officer he bought the bat online but then changed his story. Within minutes of questioning the young men some two years. And investigators say. A compression. And it's the second. Case a vehicle. At this. Who are being ignorant. Person. The eighteen year old eventually getting a ride in a rural police car in facing real charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer. Impersonating a police officers usually considered a misdemeanor but the suspect faces a more serious charge because he pulled. Someone over big banks are Albuquerque station KOAT. TV for open house but that report. Well now to eye rack where clashes between security forces and anti government protesters have turned deadly. A curfew is now place in the US led coalition is calling on all sites reduce tensions and reject violence. Through go across fondle ominous sign in the London bureau for the very latest Wallach good morning. Yeah good morning to you guys have this is quite a warring development meant being several protests organized. In a number of cities in Iraq the most recent wan taking place yesterday. In Baghdad in the capital wet at least a thousand people. Turned up on the streets. Chauncey anti government slogans demanding a Ford of the regime a change in the regime and they were demonstrating. Against the corruption. In the governments as well as the current economic situation and I lack of job opportunities now. These started off as peaceful but as a protest as when making that way. To be heavily fortified Green Zone which is of course where a lot of the foreign embassies are locates it. And government offices well Iraqi police opened fire to try to disperse a crowd using Robert Bennett stun grenades and tear gas killing at least one pass and and injuring more than 200 people it is worth noting that these protests all the largest protests organize in the country. As since the prime minister Abdullah have till Monday took office a year ago so what is a prime in the Saddam while as he rightly said today. A curfew is in case which means that individuals as well as caused a not allowed to move until the foreseeable future and that. The Internet has been blocked presumably to saw people from communicating with one on the another and organizing more protests so this is definitely a story to keep an ion. And in our latest Brecht sit up to date which I'm and you are talking about Lama. On the prime minister I hit a last minute compromise the air to the European Union in order to get Rex had done so what's in this deal. Yes of this as he sat is off favorite topic governor trying keep this simple so everybody was waiting for primus a Boris Johnson to unveil his. You breaks at Platt his new bricks a deal and he did yesterday. And it would mean that ruled an island we need the European single market for goods but stay. In the customs union which would require more Constance tracks. So this was sent to the European Commission yesterday what does European Commission saying while that response is that being made. But it's still has issues said the deal will be puts a parliament today. The prime minister of course has said there's going to be no deadline. The UK will leave on. Sorry he said that there will be no extension the UK will leave. On October tacky fast as up plan to wind or without a deal even vote. They isn't all that says the UK cannot leave the U without a deal. So what happens next is anyone's question and of course as anyone sorry on so we don't know the quit the also to not question. But we will keep an eye on the. Story for you and a lot but if it's hard to believe it is spend one year since a suspected murder of Washington Post journalist. Jamal showed me at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Were activists held a memorial and called for United Nations investigation so how is can show you being remembered. Yeah exactly if you can believe it's been exactly NBA's since Jamal could show you the Washington columnist. Went into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. And was man dead and so yes today. A memorial was held near the consulate to remember him a very somber vigil. Wet his friends as well as activists town adopt its was hinting that the Washington Post owner Jeff phase also was that as well this could show these fiance. Add the moments that could showed he walked in which was 1:14 PM. Is when that the memorial started. Now if you can believe it again 88 mesa and there are still so many questions. So rounding consent these death who exactly is culpable. For his murder how culpable is the Saudi crown prince Mohamed since Almonte and his body still hasn't been located so activists aren't a mounting. Sponsors to those questions as well as justice to be Boortz. All right mama thank you so much for that update we really appreciated. Ronald below that just before we let you go we're talking about we have the talk about Halloween candy. I'm sure you don't go trick or I heard oh yeah what is your favorite Halloween candy. You know I think candy corn I know this is probably controversial. And math. Actually it if you just I know it's very sweet but if you just have a few than not sets you'll satisfy. If you could bring me. Lot sign yeah for an the last time we were together I think we had a disagreement over it. I have those with the child's section of the baby section on the airplane in Japan airlines. And whether or not like was that discrimination. That I was with you Lama and now we have this candy corn controversies in the disagreements all. Yeah. And applying parents and my weight and if you had a commodity that is why we will send you that my illness think you all across the pond on I'm not happy Decourt. They yeah the I didn't like her they flippant. I let. It checking identifications study Oregon where some would be car thieves got the shock of their lives and quickly learned. You're on candid camera woman in Beaverton in the guy who allegedly broke into her car. Let there that how our new video security system works really well. He is more that'll surprise of the flask and often asserted recording as soon as he got inside early Tuesday morning. He and his accomplices are sold the run but I'm sure he'll be caught soon Mets have watched this dog play piano. And you need to saying Townsend. The out of virtuoso. That's very. Very few. I had that I diet. I'm Florida as what the dollar bills posters wall that ceilings to good use this isn't Sarasota. Siesta key oyster bar is known for putting those. Dollar bills up on the silver with you know rugged right isn't hasn't noticed well it took a while down 141000. Dollars. Been counted out ten minute donated her kingdom that's so awesome. They say nothing's certain but death and taxes say that. But they never said that you'd have to keep paying for cable acting. And that's what happened to one woman who is charged in early cancellation. Fee from DirecTV shares hundred into the apps it to good long lives and she should not have to bit though lost you a policy will but her family definitely invasion. To. Exactly and that DirecTV so they have to pay it maybe things will change. Hopefully too many Utah have finally gets McDonald's without leaving the comfort of their how to combine some wheels. The kids by a motor and accounts to come up with this they call it a pair couch. And they can hit 32 miles per hour in their biggest worry as you can imagine. Being pulled over but hopefully no not the semi trucks Specter wipe them out for don't usually other cars that could take about low mayors think the police. OK it is what are we hearing about. What could best be described as a group of real life duties police are calling this group of kids junior detectives from the cannot Logan hope and Kasten. Reminded us of a slightly more famous group of kid adventures will Nance has that story. It's an adventure Pitt's. For an eighty. These real led Cooney stumbling upon a mystery a case. What happens they're playing at the part they heard and Eric helicopter and they saw police. And then come you decided to come back coming get me bogey to help sick Tribune instantly. Police in Roseville California looking for a missing 97 year old woman who walked away from her retirement community. Near where these kids live and right away they were on the case. In came running in and saying they he was. On the search for somebody who lives lost no treasure map. Just the essentials. I can't. Pack all of us. And the search was on I embrace I'm there's beat dean got there yet and well me he tried looking there we heard that some higher so trite he went up here to get a good view. I'm but we didn't. But there adventure continued until they turned a corner on their bikes and this lady walking a helpless like. Does that make me founder and over and over and there are. So excited NN and proud of. Himself and hope on the east. Law enforcement confirming the woman's identity and returning her safely home snow even though they may not have found one I'd will be lost treasure. These relay puny is proving that sometimes reality is even better than a Hollywood happy ending anything pizza outlets. Helping our community so people and things like help out. Those kids are cool and ought to say is. Hey you guys coming up we'll take a look at what's the com on this Thursday. What else USA plus 8 October 3 we'll tell you why that's the big deal to fans mean girls. After this weekend. There's a watch out for today presidential couple's supportive to speak at the villages retirement community and signed an executive order on Medicare. He's scheduled to leave the White House at 10 AM eastern and will be their lives meanwhile legislative audit trump is scheduled to visit national park in Wyoming as part of her feet best initiatives. And Kurt Volcker who resigned last week as the State Department special envoy Ukraine is expected on Capitol Hill this morning for closed door deposition with three house committees. This would be democrats' first deposition as part impeachment inquiry centered on Lee crane call the CDC is expected to update their official count on gaping deaths and injuries at 1 PM eastern. It'll stand and moral be on hand to celebrate quote. Comic books films TV shows and games all weekend long quest don't forget to tune into the debrief for an update on our top stories in the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines. In politics. So probably everybody knows that on Wednesday as we work eight. But there's there's they weren't were celebrating mean girls day. Fans of the cult comedy classic that came out fifteen years ago. We'll be out in force but in case you forgot why I mean girls day is celebrated on this state each year. Like I came here and in mayor Sam mills remind him backs him into. On October 30 yes new England's this sometimes. To celebrate Tina Fey and busy Phillips will host a watch party on FaceBook live with a cast of mean girls on Broadway. Who quit trivia and giveaways and all the hot docs. And certain theaters across the country to screen the movie today as well which sounds totally facts. Past. That now it totally facts your big mean girl's I am trying to make cuts happen. In South Park. She doesn't even a good. Lynn Caldwell could act and go here now many Jensen that movie that that went out today from those being girls the visiting girl. The good guy ever hear it says goodbye. The.

