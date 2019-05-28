Transcript for It's Morning, America: Tuesday, May 28, 2019

California cannot vote. I'm Maggie burly of the top five things you need to know this Tuesday number one breaking overnight several destructive tornadoes have touched down in Ohio catastrophic. Damage is being reported this house and they took a direct hit. There are reports of people trapped by debris and one local sheriff says many roads are impassable. And officials are even using snowplows and your highways of debris came out just outside of Indianapolis the town of Singleton was hit hard residents. We're being told to stay inside their homes overnight and still currently secretary of president trouble offer prayers for the victims of a stabbing in Tokyo that left two dead and more than a dozen school age girls injured in the attack happened as he wrapped up his state visit to Japan. A truck then delivered Memorial Day remarks to American troops on board the US has lost assault ship. Calling them great. During an event that the president disagree with prime minister should ave on North Korea. Ask for a rod he said he's not looking for regime change but wants to make sure they don't get nuclear weapons. And he also took aim at former vice president Joseph Biden. Moving on to number three burn out is now recognizes the legitimate medical condition by the World Health Organization to organization of latest health book describes burn out have a syndrome. Resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed by John as we talked about us. This is the first for the WHIO symptoms include exhaustion and it reduced productivity network added you better. Number aboard navy pilots are sharing your detailed about the EU after posed during. This along the East Coast five pilots shared their stories other sightings with the New York Times saying objects more. A sell rating to hypersonic speed in making sudden stops and turns. Beyond the physical limits of human Craig. And finally number five a Texas man. Surprise visitor to his Memorial Day weekend barbecue this speedboat crashed into his back Aaron near Galveston Bay but first of an over doc. Over a vote and over the banks of the buy you a homeowner says that must have been a really strong vote to do all that. Barbecue and million dollars said at a train come in. And run that here in and that work. Instead I got a new boat they did delivered and. Only also delivered a woman passenger who went flying when the boat landed no one was hurt however. The owner says he is lost control of the book. Look at here at Maggie and ruling. Trust me knows you notice stick around for this half. This addition of its morning America that I did play a hands on fun. The home. No one hurt in that boat accident that's I want I want I liked questions she flew out of the boat. How fast as the driver going giving it up all barbecuing together after artists live with the August but not out of the sound bite from that can back home on any of that Barbara years. No I would give birth this country folk who like I was barbecue and under people those are my hearing your weight and it yes I down south border Georgia. If I whiter sidelines early all that Laver in the Spanish came up here to the find it hard and mean Bob staying you know yes now that I hardly get folks. People scared me. That Nolan. It kept faith in it now thought great to have really here and it's donated or next. Let's get to that big stories the destructive weather tornado described as large destructive test down. When reporters are the entire neighborhoods. Destroyed. City's Department of Transportation treated out this photo look at the hats snow plows. Being used to clear the robbery in their reports people trapped in their homes as forecasters warned the danger for the area is not over yet. Overnight a catastrophic tornado touched down in Dayton Ohio. Tornado did turn off the homes obliterated by the powerful winds as residents ran for cover. Really don't. We reduced the Niguel here. Within 510 seconds because from that quiet to a jet engine taken off. It's the louder noise and ever heard this church sustained heavy damage the steeple completely ripped off. Scariest fifteen seconds of my life as soon as a solid damage. I realized how blessed we were to still be years. This tornado hit just hours effort twister and Indianapolis toppled trees destroyed buildings and downed power lines. We solve the spending. And I turned around Philly. Three seconds and the tree in our neighbor's back yard felons are back yard hit our art. Officials say that twister bear missed at least 75 homes. There are trees down on every main road even the side streets are all covered with trees and power lines utility poles are down home right now. Stay home stay inside for your safety right now. Qualifier Cruz or Powell it's dark and there is electrical hazards. Meanwhile new chaotic scenes near Chicago flash flood swamping roads buildings tore through their foundation. And the windows in the cell phone store shattered by the violent winds but Trevor was in the car when it did collapse and take a look at this gas station the overhang collapsed from the powerful wind gusts. Of course still trapped but neat though crumble structure. The biggest problem is dead is still unstable right now against chip also claps arrested away. And some of those areas are bracing for even more severe weather it seems like it's been on repeat and repeat a word he when it comes to these storms. Tornadoes. No break at all weeks on it seems like yeah. Pearl now president Trump Ice heading home following a state visit to Japan. At visit marked by. Pageantry and politics. The trip was meant to showcase to US Japan alliance but. All there the president basked Joseph Biden on foreign soil and clashed with the host country of Japan on North Korea. And this says the threat of US tariffs on Japanese auto imports is still looming we want to check in. ABC's Mona costs are Abdi. Who's in Washington known good morning lots of talk about. Good morning my candidacy are on good morning cabinet. Yes a lot to talk about announced we saw on the Japanese prime minister for Trump's four day visit to Japan pulled out all the stops to woo Japan's closest ally. But the warm welcome was overshadowed by Tribe's defense of North Korea. The president wrapping up his state visit to Japan aboard the USS Wallace where he addressed hundreds of members of the US navy's seventh leads. Despite the time difference the president used the time aboard the ship to observe Memorial Day after wish you all a very happy Memorial Day right. The president W crew quote daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific you faced down terrorism and render aid. In the wake of devastating. Natural disasters and I've see what you do. Credible. Before appearing on the US navy's amphibious assault ship Japanese prime minister should still on day accompanied by trumpet First Lady Milan Villa. Spoke of the US and Japan's robust alliance. On a Japanese destroyer. Japan US alliance has become more robust and that apparently under the great partnership that and president trump have developed. Throughout his trip the president received a warm welcome from the Japanese complete with lavish dinners and a sumo wrestling tournament. But despite the displays of unity trump undermine the alliance by downplaying North Korea's recent missile tests. Breaking from Bombay and his own national security advisor John Bolton. My people. Think it could have been a violation as you know. Eight. View it differently at a joint press conference with abbate trump also called North Korea's Kim Jong Hoon a very Smart man and justified can insult directed at former vice president. Joseph Biden Kim Jong-Il and made a statement that Joseph Biden is a low IQ individually probably is based on this record. And the Biden campaign did decline to comment president trump adversely Milan they are expected back at the White House around 2:30 PM eastern time. Tenet Maggie. All right Mona thank you so much will be watching that. Right now let's talk about that shift is toward with a good at ending we're seeing new video that incredible rescue of a hiker who was missing. Four weeks in Hawaii's check this out this. Is the moment think yoga instructor Amanda Eller was taken from her rescue helicopter. After seventeen. Ruling days in that way. Chief offers to walk on her fractured leg. Last night Eller was greeted by hundreds of family and friends celebrating her survival she entered the bashed in a wheelchair -- Cecil some recovery there. But even one of the rescue dogs and help find her jewel in the party. I was guided me throughout my journey. Guided every moment. They'll laps to go right to go up to go down to go over under I just kept getting that I did that you're getting closer you're getting closer fitting there. Hiding know what I was doing I didn't know what I was getting closer to. Eller ate plants and bugs to survive she even spent the night ended ten of a wide field. Full war that talk a little survived. Easy at this point so you can make a movie out of this in a 100% of unity yeah yeah. I would deviant sex the night in a while borders. That's a lot that is a lot and Alison of the same rescuers who saved Amanda L are now searching. For another missing hiker no one Mena seem ripe berries 35 years old he disappeared on May twentieth while hiking in mountains a rugged terrain. His family says their hopeful because he's an experienced outdoorsman. So we hope the similar outlook absence fountains we definitely do. And a new health warning to report this morning BP may be more dangerous than initially believed with the new study linking. Of heart attacks researchers at Stanford say even without nicotine. The flavoring and seven men and menthol flavors seemed to be the most toxic. And a new opportunity for dog lover the bachelor's degree and dog training. That's me that they haven't got lover I'm so excited I started it all let's all sign up Qaeda and treatment and management will be a four year program at the state university. New York accomplice counts school says there's a surge in demand for specially trained dogs in security. His oldest and veterans and is able some traders get as much as 150 dollars an hour or another option that is so. An inside job for you ruling doesn't sound to you. Rough. I'm positively. Expert and I tell you guys you two did she would disappoint. OPEC at its pick up there ain't coming up Prince William the nab. Man we'll show you why we go across the bond to do it McFarlane is then divide. After this. Welcome back a second American climbers died this week after reaching the top of mount. Says 62 year old Chris collisions the eleventh climber to lose some place. What's turning out to be one of the mountains deadliest climbing seasons here's ABC's Brad Melky who has more he Brad. I guess you have the two Americans were Paris so far on Everest but which were experienced climbers both in Concord major peaks on all seven continents. And they'll both are part of an efforts death tolls. That is higher than years past Chris Coolidge was an attorney from Colorado who managed to reach the peak of Everest but then died during the descent and experts are concerned about images like this. Hundreds of people in single file lines lengthening their time on the mountain. I spoke to someone who summit of Everest Allen Arnett says this year's shortened weather window along with a record number of permits are recipe for disaster. There isn't what's called the deaths so that's an area above 26000. Feet. In literally your body is just degrading. You don't metabolize food you don't feel like drinking all you really feel like doing is sleeping most people take around ten to twelve hours roundtrip. This year we are seeing a handful of people that we're going up taking 101214. Hours just to go up. And then they had to turn around and come back down so you're looking at a twenty hour day in the dust them. He called summit fever you concede the summit from right there you think you're safe but at that altitude you decision making can actually get impaired and don't forget. Going down can be even more dangerous than going out some wild stories from Allen on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts or if you're for podcasting app. Our thanks to Brad there's incredible images to see people wading to get to the summit to the top there. And that being one of the reasons that they're getting sick that altitude sickness and those long waiting period. Spit something that seems so remote the top down Mount Everest mosquitoes photos of striking what. As Brett also mentioned not only is it too many people but for an experience. And experience not fit and the fact they money even reached the summit what it this space is only the size of two ping pong tables or something like that and so they're all waiting. For longer periods and so. Hopefully some attention we brought to this maybe limit those permits who knows. But imagine getting back hoes and not getting your top of Evers. I understand that drive to want to get to the right up right and you're so close its reserve growth but I think I rather have my life cannot get some okay TH yes. Huge so let's go across the pond now the do McFarlane of the London bureau who has been monitoring that. Horrible attack at a bus stop engine in good morning Julia so what do we know right now. Morning guys Garrity sir this is such grim story. To start off west spot we'll be Unita is got at least eighteen people. Have been in Jay it and three people have died that was this 96 tied in a Japanese city just outside of taking it. Now what local media have been reporting is that Amman. Believed to be in his fifties he stuff since stopping at a bunch of school children who are waiting for Abbas. And then he got inside Abbas. He started attacking school kids inside the bus witnesses described hearing him saying I'm game to kill you. Currently more bad horrible stuff that the 282 victims here have died have been. A young go and an old the mine believed to be tough laws. Now in the attack has also died off to stopping himself. In the neck up prime questions they has spay cannot about this horrendous attack. Expressing solidarity to the victims and this just pretty shocking because to pound is understood to be quite as safe country I mean school children. Often make they're in way to school to school buses because. These kinds of attacks of Grady read the rest so it's. Out of the blue do it's taken the nation by shock. But it's just a radio witty Graham. Horrible story and of course the west night Matt for all parents to his kids such take the bus to school in the morning why so many do. And Julie last hour we still did not know a motive does that term. Now I mean now there will be an investigation under way I mean those anyone's guess is so what does has been given that the mind. Was reported to be highly distrust. And given not out bus of people described. There's a good chance of some mental health aspect could be. I play but officials have yet to to outline what they believe is a native Laura colas for this attack. Let's move on now to European elections where far right and environmentalist parties have made big gains. As a doing whatever results showing. Yeah let's say these have been definitely one of the most interesting European elections. In recent years and that's of these things I mean because time has a usually quiet laid. They don't intend to sort of grip people's imaginations run amok very much but of course has a lot of moving parts happening in Europe you both the eve of course glut. The whole issue abraxis in the UK. Just quickly in the UK. Nigel fire I stopped flamboyant politician who's friends with Donald Trump he's started this brand new pot T six weeks a day it didn't exist. Now hold at 29 seats it is the single biggest pop seat in the European Parliament. It didn't exist six weeks ago it's extraordinary now across the block what's basically happened is that the mainstream centrist parties took a hammering from the electric. You do you see far right. Parties like in its lead in the Frans. Doing really really well. But also not as well as deadheads and places like another lens or impediments. Where I was other fringe parties such as environmentalist parties hubble's have been doing really well so I think what we can see is not. Unit populist but also a no one mainstream parties have a release two nothing that reflects. An in an electric that are really unhappy with the State's described. Just a fascinating we got the old two party system. You don't want to add here you guys got parties is popping up weapon right six bit shooting who easily go Republican Party. That's yeah. About McConnell. Memorable tackle we're not we're not allow parliament yep Harlem home all I heard I there's a political they have had there not the party I'm. Julia please save us and help us with a little royal update here at a soccer game. It's I don't know what soccer is. Yes I am hello Alaska and drain. Yaron might have I. Then forget about reds early and he is a massive but he found his head. All of the FA cup and then those lovely may have been in no way he was does let just getting out as the men's world like any other couples on when his team. Does well house pretty interesting Aston Villa is it was quite an. Usual choice of Prince William he told the BBC awhile ago as he chased that team because he wanted. Two but to make themselves different from all of his friends who supported. Not just early Chelsea. Say he said he wanted to have club that would be a bit more dimensional by the case the forehead and I think that was pretty much on say. Yes that they qualified for the partnership. I think export Spain there soccer football no matter what you wanna call it but he had buddy the football. Not the focus is not a thing again stock guy and he got that you give us stock anger Beth American accent pleased that we that we designed learned. Not a very good again. Sock earned and. Whether I get it. It and I. Actor everybody. You gave my bigger agency news. It. My British accent as well I I bet she guns and Gaza since they gave us trouble they knew about. But little book. Well that. I was proud. Yeah it is an ammonia tank McNamara yes and just like you Koreans. Our viewers are cringing right now it's well yeah. A rapid they're your day let you wrap it. I thought that's a. Our notification certain awards is due rare bear. Overall buyer go hand that. Caught and why our own it was caught on this side sentence served motion care rot and there we are was seen him. Honor the into the eyes are red. And the claws are also Y eight. Because a gene mutation matter to call evening albino a gene mutation it sounds. Negative president since he's the way the lord made it. Pete I isn't wondering think he'd at least until Hamburg are caught your eyes out I don't know he looks friendly could turn it. And then turn. This next animal let me settle and are regularly gonna keep god yeah this is adorable of this is. As service dog in the UK whose family was visiting teams and land and look at this he gets to me. To buck up earlier president Chirac in real life and I stand by that statement yet. This is to lock up higher around and look at this poppy he's cool. And I feel like I know you. If parents are saying that normally as a service dog Ella in fact and this all. Public that's way and that. The that's amazing they've been needing to Boko was a chance to break the rules that haven't let him. Snuggle of Ares I love other talking to each other. Temples. Hormones and out of your interest acts that. This grade down LeBron James is known for his will to win the competitor to the end no matter the opponent. It hit the king was challenged to three point shooting contest and a fourteen year ultimate plan it runs on teen they don't. Back and forth that's gave image link between this and I'll LeBron makes his. And that he's going. It back a boy but. Oh they're both really. They have the bride is not letting game win them now are excellent season gave them to keep going until finally. Met an old what's gonna happen. And then the other album made me say. A quick look at the look back there opposed. Gave it to the he just learned here is that when you take on. A multimillion dollar player who's really what are the bats and not be bass player and professional basketball and it knocked and a way. You're gonna get schools took time but I've got to consider it as an honor. Consider the learning very teachable moment to teach don't get to always go hard no matter who your opponent is if you know you're very ago. It's going viral Reagan Payton from you talk posted pictures of themselves and the new super charger for their mustang. They're calling it eat all. Then. Now those pictures were meant to look like an important should obviously and Braden says they did it to get back in his mother he says she was pressure on them too much time at children's of this. Is there real true. If you get a fugitive and capitalists and. Stuff happens there got nipping alliance prior to that child we will grieve the. Coming up the navy pilot speaking out about you after bulls which leads us to our west all day Long Island in the days. Do you believe in UFOs. I did. Because we want you to wait yen after this story that's -- me not what they're saying about Friday's close home. Just how common they are. QOTV question of the day let us know in the comments section are sweet as that ABC news live that story coming up next. They get here's what to watch out for today. Attorney Michael of an idea is scheduled to make his initial court appearances in New York. Charges that he defrauded stormy Daniels former clients and adult film star who claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump about. All over abortion continue that's Louisiana house legislators are scheduled to debate a proposal that would ban abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy before many women. Know that they are pregnant but don't forget the ten into the debrief for update all our top stories in the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. Turning out to the new revelations from navy pilots about UFO's yeah. Listen up the truth is out there these navy pilots apparently. As say that UFOs are just the stuff of science fiction. New reports indicate there a lot closer than any of us realized here now. Will dance with all the spooky details. Don't be. It may seem like a case for Ellen Ripley but this is not Hollywood. It's the real deal. Navy pilots reporting unidentified flying objects almost daily. The inning in the summer of 2014. Through march 2015. This footage taken by pilots doing training maneuvers from Virginia to Florida. Off the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. The pilots reporting that the UFO's had no and sinner in thread exhaust. But that they were able to fly up to 30000. Feet. And reached hypersonic speeds but what could it be. It's a monster from an unknown dimension in still ancient and doesn't even know it's true home bullied and sleeves races of the dimensions I didn't over the brain Judy it's highly develops ironic powers. Probably not that. Some folks suggesting drones astrophysicist at the Harvard Smithsonian center saying it's more likely bugs in the coding. Or atmosphere kickbacks and reflection it's still the pilots had trouble explaining what they saw. Over and over again for nearly a year. The UFO's apparently accelerating the hypersonic speed. Stopping suddenly and making instantaneous Terrence. Something far beyond the physical capabilities of a human crew unless it's this field. In march of 2015 the Roosevelt left the coast of Florida for the Persian gulf and the pilots haven't seen me. You have posts. Tea that properties and a hundred and our producer Jordan up there in the control room which I heard yesterday she Muslim people whistle. No relation. To cut her out of ignored minority I feel about that. Now people hurt anybody or not only that these other guys. Donated we didn't hate the show we do that because we had a lot of buzz that we're live there. Away I guess let Maggie rule is back. Tomorrow for all we got ignored got floods and marine day all day Andrea Day at the. Banks are doing and that's we will see you tomorrow.

