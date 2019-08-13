-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
-
Now Playing: Patient pups stand statuesque until owner’s command
-
Now Playing: Shark sightings spark big business on Cape Cod
-
Now Playing: SOCOM orders comprehensive ethics review
-
Now Playing: Teen Fortnite champion victim of ‘swatting’
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after opening fire at VA hospital
-
Now Playing: Famed scientist searching for Amelia Earhart wreckage
-
Now Playing: Midwest hit by powerful storms as system moves East
-
Now Playing: New Trump rule targets immigrants receiving federal assistance
-
Now Playing: Barr describes ‘serious irregularities’ around Epstein’s death
-
Now Playing: Officer, suspect die in traffic stop shootout
-
Now Playing: Dole recalls baby spinach due to Salmonella risk
-
Now Playing: Minivan tragedy
-
Now Playing: New questions over Jeffrey Epstein's death
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school gadgets
-
Now Playing: American Airlines under fire
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old has a disease so rare, it doesn't even have a name
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein's death behind bars raises questions about investigation, NYC jail
-
Now Playing: Thousands of bottles of water handed out to NJ residents with lead pipes