Transcript for It's Morning, America: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Good morning cannot vote and today Norman near the top I think you know this Tuesday number one the man who died in a helicopter crash on top of the New York skyscraper is being remembered as a seasoned pilot fifteen year old temple or Mac had fifteen years of experience flying helicopters before yesterday's crash of restricted airspace. Investigators are looking into whether an erratically flying chopper in the area with the same one that went. Down on top of a 750. Foot building. None of the workers inside the building with hurt. At taking inspectors say the building is fine other than minor damage after the crash it number to a sheriff's deputy and Los Angeles county is fighting for his life after being shot inside a Jack in the Box restaurant officials of the officer was off duty and wearing civilian clothes from the man shot him in the head. The suspect was seen fleeing on a white SUV a motive remains unclear on its number three retired baseball star David Ortiz is back in Boston after being shot at a nightclub in the Dominican. Public a police escort took him to mass general hospital overnight here in Boston doctors say he lost part of its coal and and cast as a gall bladder and also suffered damage to his liver. One suspect is in custody another may have possibly to shooter remains on the lose the motive. It's still unclear the Red Sox pox at Fenway last night to pay tribute to Ortiz. His former teammate Pedro Martinez got emotional talking about. I'm so disappointed to have known that someone like Dave who saves so many lives. Kim have sold my not courteous life. And I'm sorry I parent. And. Am a former teammates and fans calling for Ortiz. The first request Ortiz made after surgery plus this is faintly number for the basketball world is buzzing after an emotional game five of the NBA finals the warriors stayed alive with a 106105. Win over the raptors forced a game six in Oakland Thursday night but. That win came at a steep cost warriors star Kevin Durant returned to the court last night only to live off with an injured and humans. He has an MRI scheduled for today. Had to finally number five the most. It's fun states to visit an America. Wallet wallet hub ranked the states based on the bang for your towards bog and the accessibility of everything from parks to casinos here the top five. California Florida and New York Washington and Colorado West Virginia ranked as the least final. Let us don't think treatise that ABC news. California otherwise let's get right to that top story the new details about that deadly helicopter crash. Here in New York witnesses say reminded them of 9/11 as smoke poured from a skyscraper after the chopper crash on the roof. Investigators are now trying to determine why the pilot was flying in restricted air space as blocks from trump tower. This morning the search for answers after this deadly helicopter crash in Manhattan. Not far from Times Square the restricted airspace. The chopper crashed into a skyscraper erupting into flames at the top of the 54 story building. I think you hit the building. New video shows a helicopter flying erratically in the area officials have not confirm whether this was the doomed flight. But the crash came just minutes later killing the pilot the only one on board only way to describe it as such selfless its. The hard shell. Debris including this chunk of the chopper rained down onto the street below this is all that's left for the wreckage on the roof. A senior FAA official says there's no indication this was terrorism will lead it. If Gary a New Yorkers you have a level of being he had the right moment those who did you hear an aircraft out of the building. I think my mind goes for every. Heavy rain and fog reduced visibility of the time. Some of the videos we saw today show this helicopter flying right along the basis of those clouds in and out of those clouds so. Given how nasty weather was in New York today I'm quite sure that weather played a role in creating this mishap. When you look at his flight path he was all over the place he was almost doing figure eats it indicated that he seemed very disoriented during the flight. The veteran pilot 58 year old Timothy core Mac talked to or New York station back in 2014. After narrowly escaping an accident when his helicopter was hit by a bird speaking on the phone last night his co worker says of core Mac likely chose that rooftop in Manhattan Monday. For an emergency landing. It was a very confident pro life expected individual and a professional aircraft. Voicing its best in of this situation. Panhandle where small it may well have moved to try to scare the people on the ground. Tellem has are not allowed on buildings in Manhattan. We have a responsibility. To do this work. To follow the facts where they lead. The deal follows weeks of tense negotiations. And include providing the committee. Interview notes firsthand accounts of misconduct and other critical evidence according to the chairman. And it stalls the plan to vote that would hold the attorney general in contempt of congress. But it didn't stop the hearing. After announcing the agreement chairman Nadler dabbling in the first in this series scrutinizing those ten incidents of possible obstruction of justice laid out in the Muller report. They wanted to hear from White House counsel Don again but the White House directed him along with other aides not to testify. Instead they brought in a different white house council president Nixon's. In many ways the Muller report is to president from what the so called Watergate roadmap. Was to president Richard Nixon. The president responding to forty and began President Nixon never got there he left I don't leave his big difference I don't leave. John these fellows are for many years. Congress will still vote today though on the mullah report. And powering the committee to go straight to a judge and get more documents if negotiations with the Justice Department stall. But the attorney general isn't in the clear just yet on Wednesday a different committee the house oversight plans to vote to hold him. And commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt over the 20/20 census question on citizenship. Kenneth to name. Serena thank you. Now to some other headlines were watching their new questions about the security of personal data that federal agencies collect from us US customs and Border Patrol says the images of tens of thousands of travelers. The stolen during a doubt every so targeted to subcontractors web site the photos for use in a facial recognition program. Pictures of license plates crossing the border during a six week period were also stolen the data could provide valuable information to a foreign government. And new. CIA informant sources tell the Wall Street Journal that. Kim Jon that nom I have met several times with CIA operatives. And was in contact with agents and China he was living in exile when he was killed between seventeen so it's unclear what information he may have been able. To provide North Korea has deny claims that Kim Jong-un had him killed. Supporters of abortion rights a Missouri can claim a victory this morning a judge ruled the State's. Last remaining open abortion clinic can remain open while a fight over license plates out import that ruling extends an earlier order from the same judge which temporarily blocked the state. Along the clinic's license expired the judge also ordered Missouri's department of health to decide on renewing the clinic's license within the next ten days. And north Carolina's issuing a warning against what it calls zombie snakes this state parks and recreation agencies says the eastern hog knows snake. Pretend to be dead by lying on its back poisonous but feature several traits of coal rose. When threatened they hissed loudly and spread their necks that bills a scare off the threat the snake plays dead. My call them the slithering debt. I strain of Brooklyn New York is now named for many consider one of the greatest rappers of all time yesterday a sign it was revealed marking. Christopher notorious BIG Wallace way Wallace was killed and it's still unsolved drive by shooting. A Los Angeles in 1997. At the age of 24 his mother says her only son. Would be proud of the honor. I'm sure you would use some of these little frame feel about school pep. Yeah all about school all of Brooklyn we did it that there really cared for and they're really about him. The unveiling took place on what would have been big east 47 birthday. But that story spread love this furcal but up we hear from the family of a boy rescued at sea their message for beach goers in what fat boy told rescuers about his uniform wrapped. Now to the ABC news exclusive for the boy rescued after being swept out to sea. The eight year old drifted half a mile off the coast of North Carolina on a unicorn wrapped. In this morning his parents have a message for anyone heading to the beach. I lose lose. Bull. And thinking and play my night you know self. It was supposed to be a fun family day at the beach but it turned into a terrifying ordeal for this Ohio family. When their young son drifted out to see Arnold do not part wrapped. My son is floating out in the middle the ocean bottom ain't. Rethinking. The current I. Eight year old Jacqueline drifted farther and farther away his father jumping into action right away. But to no avail. This is resolved moving away from shore we went after him and myself and his uncle neck felt pretty quickly that we were making ground here is moving away from shore faster than you were. With authorities still on the way a team of rescue volunteers headed out to sea eventually bringing the young boy back to the beach. There was a lot of tears. Isolation and thankful for those rescuers and fortunately incidents like these or all too common. Earlier this year to five year old girls were rescued on this one wrapped after they were swept out to sea. And last year a young boy in his swan raft were the victim of a vicious rip current I shocked freak out late paying little. Work errors the boy spent half an hour stranded at sea before rescuers returned him to shore. As for Jacqueline his parents have a message for anyone using large rafts this summer season. Make sure that there anchored there than you have to root systems holding onto so it can't pull away from sure he's aware that you might need your rest now. Rescuers exactly did everything right by stain on the raft until help arrived they also say he get quote an amazing job at staying calm. Let's go across the pond outer Borough rover in the London bureau good morning Bruno so what do you have for us today. Well with them to start off with quite a controversial report was been released by the Vatican to outline their officials stalled song transgender ism. The report fairly unambiguously called. Male and female he created them seeks to sort of help give guidance to. To teach is to parents to clergy. Overt transgender issues they Elian in a retailer because it's good they argue that. Gender debate is it's the agenda fluidity is a confused concept of freedom based on moment tree designs. And at the privacy of the male and feed mouthful should be maintained and that children should be told. About the essential cold nature of masculinity and femininity and what led that to do which essentially is procreation they say that. The jet transgender ism if you like is essentially anti nature. And that you can't just use your agenda depending on how you fail. Spending on ambiguous that. Moving in on them Bruno to another controversy over and over eight and statue of yet Egypt's king tied it scheduled to go up for auction next month but Egypt. Is demanding the statue returned saying that was stolen. Yes well that that that that's saying it was smuggled out of the country is going to sing this is this is ahead of an all auction at Christie's auction house in July. All of pieces from number assigned drove private collection. This is a 3000. Year old statue of Tutan comedy which they say was taken out of the country illegally without proper paperwork and should be route tons. Now I see Egypt has silt to control the flow of artifacts from that country from 1835. Man and formalize the more stringent and stunned conditions full. Taking a stop out of the country or selling stuff that sort of been taken out 1983 and that's saying that this particular statute doesn't correspond back. Christie's are pushing back and thanks impossible to track. Men many as old artifacts in the they've done all the necessary tests. And that this is a bona Fides sell but it's it's interesting because this is increasingly becoming an issue around the world with countries looking to claim back. I'm artifacts that they said been looted caught often they have been frankly an even stop has been taken centuries ago Joseph on the colonial era there also you can to have those that sense it's a very controversial irises and some see how this pans out. Apparently no statute of limitations there. Art Cabrera Brett I think you're right he ran good to CF. Let's get a check of our notification starting went some felt he blames. Pandora cable networks are moving world on there are plates it's gotta be dead from either. If I could. That is gross yet that is licking nasty. Hobbs though that's our question of the day we do EB's help. Tell us in the comments a tweet up that ABC news live to let us know maybe he'd with the hot sauce on there some catch up some may have stuck. Grant sport where we called it grandstand. But nothing you know chat now you're a good thing I ate some critics gets up in her rent. Until this morning aren't so next summer creepy creature caught on a home security camera take a look. What do you it is. In it. An alien is it out of the X-Files are within our somebody doing this thank you today I think anyway if your daughter is out there trying to impress her parents that they get out of bed and shows the dance impressed yeah that's pretty cool begin creeping humanitarian scary movie than on the idea last year it was horrible and terrifying hop demonic none what little girl wanted. Nothing more than a nun themed birthday and she got it does take a look at the advantages there Jews I love it very. Happy and very Wednesday at a very scary. That's crazy beloved laden finally don't try to fill the British woman fox she gets bitten cited toy car and. Yeah she did she did she is not a problem as you can get out of it she was stuck for an hour for that matter out using a Brett that's crazy out. Coming up why sleeping with the TV on could add. In just your waistline what a new study says about artificial light and your metabolism. After this. You don't watch out for today president from travel to Iowa to tour renewable energy facility and speak at the annual dinner for the safe house party. A former vice president Joseph Biden will also be campaigning in Iowa for skipping a key events over the weekend there to attend his granddaughter speculation. Space X is set to launch of falcon nine rocket carrying earth observation satellites from California you can see that right here on ABC news lives. The Nintendo takes its turn on stage at the and the US women's national soccer team takes the field against the high against Thailand. And the first round of the World Cup looked over fifty into the debrief went up in a dollar top stories and the briefing room. For breakdown of the latest headlines in politics researchers are raising a health alert over something that so many of us are guilty up falling asleep in front of the TV. Involvement there and you know you should be asleep like your favorite episode of any show is on C Levi on the TV here's how much damage could it really do well we'll dance tells us. As life on the red planet I. Kaelin. Yeah I can't sleep. I can see it sets are threats on in the shape of a check for most of us the artificial light in our rooms won't be systematic as Kramer's in this classic Steinfeld episode. But a new study from the National Institutes of Health shows that light from a TV your lamp can cause more than enough damage of its own a startling new studies suggesting those sources of light can mix up metabolism leading to weight gain and even obesity researchers analyzing health and lifestyle data from 44000. US women for over five years those who sleep in a room with the TV or a light left on were more likely to gain at least eleven pounds compared to those who keep the room totally dark. They were also about 30% more likely to become OPX. Scientists believe the artificial light disrupts biological processes likes or Canadian read them. And can Alter hormones leading to the weight gain they also say that although this specific research only focused on women they expect the same results in men. Well so that was eye opening. Nicely done and. And we will see you tomorrow can't wait have a good ones.

