Good morning I'm gonna vote. And I healing hearts and here's the top five things to know this Tuesday number one the impeachment showdown. Beginning with an apparent new witness who seems to be ready to testify about harness is an associate of Rudy Giuliani's who was recently charged with federal campaign violations. His attorney says artist is prepared to cooperate with the impeachment investigation meanwhile newly released transcripts show what two witnesses have sent behind closed doors. Former US ambassador to Ukraine said she felt personally threatened. By president trumps phone call with the leader Ukraine. At a rally last night Kentucky the president accused Democrats of trying to tear the country apart from Kentucky senator ram hall. Back the president's effort to amass the whistle blower who sparked the impeachment investigation. Number two breaking news from Mexico where at least five members of an American family. Have reportedly killed the Associated Press reports victims may include an adult and several children relatives LDP it happened in a religious community. It's nor state after the family left Douglas Arizona. About seventy miles away from Reuters obtained this video which it says shows a burned out vehicle that may belong to the families killed in the attack. Relatives tell BHP the family was on their way we're wedding and their cars were ambushed in what they say could be a case of mistaken identity. Someone came upon the vehicle one of the vehicles was burning. And so they went back to the Iranian median UN and Karen and to separate it was my Brothers suburban. That was burning. Many of the church members for border Mexico and have. Dual US citizenship it's important to note that neither the US government nor the Mexican government have confirmed any details of the attack overnight. We'll keep you posted throughout this morning on to number three of self proclaimed white supremacists is under arrest in connection with a plot to bomber Colorado synagogue the FBI says 27 year old Richard holes or was arrested during staying. When agents delivered what he thought were two pipe bombs and dynamite. Authorities say he was wearing Nazi army and the synagogues president says they increase security since the mass shooting last year at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. We take SARS are were. Security very seriously here we have been since. What happened in prince Pittsburgh happen. And also that dude who are not victims and we're not going to be victimized Finland and defend ourselves. That synagogues the second oldest in Colorado the arrest comes as anti Semitic attacks have been on the rise across the country. We head overseas for number four deadly protests spreading across Iraq crowds are calling for the overthrow the government and for sweeping political change of response the government has shut down the Internet in parts of the country. Meanwhile another massive protests as. Reading this one in South America protesters and she lay are ramping up their fight against income inequality. Demonstrators clashed with police in the capital on Monday. Civil unrest is now being blamed. For more than one billion dollars in damage to Chile's economy symbolic number five and ominous visitor on Monday Night Football a black cat. It ran on to the field during the cowboys giants game the second quarter eruption. Caught security off guard but ESPN's Joseph Testa tour called the actions take a lesson. And there is a black and have now on the fields. Halloween. This past week any black cat is running across MetLife stadium but that's but the Dallas Cowboys season doesn't go the way it was expected to wait neck behind. We could to protect against or grant all the legal and ran down a tunnel. It was bad news for the home team as it turns out the giants' loss to the cowboys 37 to eighteen. Got more everyone. Caylee heart on his back we're so happy to have her glad be here and you brought. Avenues that we view is that yes you're welcome way haven't like a little about studio. What we call it renovation read to you. Something that has gotten Al crazy this morning because like word different locations in different spots that they Jessica's been rotated ninety degrees. And so has my mind. True through so let's if you spot the differences they've got to be our question of the day there and you spot the differences. Let's get right to that picks or this morning president drop is taking aim at Democrats in the impeachment process. It comes as we learn that one of Rudy Giuliani's associates arrested last month is now willing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation. And today Democrats are set to release more transcripts from closed door depositions on Capitol Hill they could shed new light on where the investigation stands. ABC's maggots have risen and has all of the new. Good morning Kenneth and Caylee in those witness testimonies is set to be released today are from. Current Volcker former envoy to Ukraine and Gordon Scotland they EU ambassador. At a rally in Kentucky Monday night the president directing fiery remarks at Democrat. If the Democrats added you'll have the depression the likes of which is that the C. But getting the most attention this morning is what senator Rand Paul said about the whistle blower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. We also now know the name of the whistle blower. The whistle blower needs to come before congress as a material witness I say good night. Do your job and pretty. The fiery comments come amid growing demands from some Republicans and the president himself to reveal the whistle blowers identity. As closed door hearings have produced damaging testimony about trump. And his administration's dealings with Ukraine on Monday the first witness transcripts in the impeachment inquiry were released. Former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Ivanovic describing a shadow campaign to oust her. Led by the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani according to the transcript Ukrainian officials told her Giuliani and his associates had plans. And that they were going to you know do things including to meet. The president now trying to distance himself from the Ivanovic who was later removed from her post. I'm sure she's a very fine while that I just don't know much about her but on that call with the Ukrainian leader president trump called bubonic they too bad news. And said she was going to go through some things. And now there's also word Rudy Giuliani's associate level par and it is ready to comply with the congressional and peach an inquiry. A part is reportedly played a key role in assisting Giuliani's efforts to investigate former vice president Joseph Biden and his son hunter Haley. An egg and transcripts of testimony from a top aide to secretary of state Mike Pompeo you're also released yesterday did to ever really thing you. They did actually I transcripts of Michael McKinley were released in. Inman Achille claims he tried to convince secretary Pompeo to defend ambassador Ivanovic Pompeo had previously denied those conversations. Ever happened. You know from the time that ambassador Ivanovic departed Ukraine until the time that he'd came to tell me that he was departing I never heard him say a single thing. About his concerns with the respected the decision you'll never asked not not once not once George. But according to the transcripts McKinney claims he raised concerns with Pompeo three times and later resigned in protest Caylee. Maggie and we appreciate it thank you. There's growing concern about the possibility of another government shutdown. Congress has until November 21 to complete work on twelve spending bills Torre can pass under temporary spending resolution to continue funding govern operations. At current levels. The Democrats believe president truck may stand in the way of government funding because of the impeachment inquiry here just eight days of congressional work left before the that by. And a woman who is accusing the president of rape is suing him for defamation. Journalists. Carol's suit claims the president's denials smeared her integrity and dignity in the national press and costs are professional harm by injuring her reputation. The US is now the process of withdrawing from the Paris climbing agreement. Pulling out was one of president Trump's campaign promises he's called the accord quote a total disaster that will kill jobs to the process takes one year which means the US will. Exit the pack a day after next presidential election so. A future President Clinton re and it. And the what's nationals not have to go bar for their latest celebration of their first World Series I don't. The team visited president up at the White House yesterday catcher Kurt Suzuki but on a make America great again hat which. Earned him an awkward from the president on top joked that all anyone in the country has been talking about as nationals baseball. And impeach. Today is elect today and there are some key races getting extra attention the president's rally last night in Kentucky was meant to support. Republican governor there in his bid for re election there also governors' races in Mississippi and Louisiana today. And of course municipal elections across the country. For some details we're joined bait ET's Brad milky good morning Brad. Yeah that's right it's Election Day and even though there are no national elections everyone's jobs on Capitol Hill are safe. There are still a lot of of national implications here today we will see battles for control of the Virginia state house the New Jersey legislature as well as several governors races and that is what ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks has her eye on she says Washington. Is looking at a lot of conservative states. And whether Republicans can hold the governor's mansions there. For example in Kentucky where the Republican governor has been overly close contests. With the democratic attorney general who also happens to be just son of the former democratic governor. The Republican there has really been trying to make this about the national story lines of blaming. Impeach men sit on the Democrat trying to link the Democrat to. Nancy Pelosi and even mentioning Alexander press your Cortez in his events. The president was there just last night trying to shore up support around the Republican governor now that raised movie really interesting. For Washington and because if they're Republican were to lose in an upset you can imagine that would just sent shivers down Mitch McConnell spine. And she says if you look at the tight race there you look at the growing number of independents who say the president should be impeached might think this is a troublesome time for president hopes campaign. But the New York Times Siena College poll now shows it next year's election were held today. President would be right there in several key swing states. In a dead heat with his democratic rivals but a lot more on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts we've ever podcasting app. Kenneth Caylee. Thanks Brad and a senior Turkish official says the elder sister reform rice its leader on the back Karl back Doughty has been arrested. Because of that arrest Turkey may have captured a treasure trove of intelligence information. About ice ice bag daddy was killed in the US raid last month -- remember his 65 year old sister was captured at her home about fifty miles away from there. It's believed that she was involved with nicest. Managers at a Buffalo Wild Wings and Chicago area have been fired after an incident. A customer says they asked her group which included black diners to switch tables. Because another customer was quote racist local officials call the incident shocking and embarrassing. Buffalo wild link says it has zero tolerance for discrimination. An emotional scenes of jubilation have been playing out in Oklahoma during the release of prisoners there. Yeah Matt Foley sent back the sentences for their not by crimes me less serious by criminal justice reform. A Dave emotional reunions in new beginnings and Oklahoma. More than ordered you can image released to what's being called the largest one day mass commutation in US history my gosh you call it. Inmates walking out to greet their families in new freedom and instead they went in Lima on that. This is the first day. Of the rest of your life. Oklahoma's governor was mayor's enemies were released from a women's prison he made it a goal to reduce your State's incarceration rate. Which is the highest in the nation the group was voted on by the State's pardon and Parole Board Friday K five Zia. Granting Karmi teachers to 527. Inmates who were sentenced for low level drug and property crimes. And everything I mean come on out there and gotten me a positive influence on my daughter. This was a huge first step in the right direction for criminal justice reform the release is expected to save Oklahoma taxpayers nearly twelve million dollars and the pardon and Parole Board hopes it's a step the rest of the country will follow and one of Emmys for release before they were released they want the job fairs hundreds of them. Local church. Is a silly organizations stepping up to make sure that these inmates released have a chance to successfully. Reenter into society Marie to saint. Stars were out for a night of laughter and music at New York's Madison Square Garden last. You gained stardom. Currently down loose well. Is going to explode. Yeah. Fans and in the Bruce spring thing within the house with a thirteen angles stand up for heroes he bet the event. That night kicked off the New York comedy Tesla also served. To honor the nation's veterans and their families also raise money for the foundation started by or ABC colleague Bob Woodruff. As these people return home from their service in the years to come just so many veterans in our audience tonight they will need our support. To thrive in that next chapter of their lives as well. You me or call Bob was wounded by a roadside bomb while reporting from Iraq in January of 2006. Spent more than a month and medically induced coma. Was back on air 2007 that he bet. So incredible I actually covered it last year and Sony so many veterans so many people who. Are part of this. Charitable event she's really incredible to see. And Bob's foundation works with so many tens of thousands of organizations to help support. Those veterans really incredible and our board eastern. Well coming up an update on the college seed in order to stop delivering don't that's what Krispy Kreme is now allowing. Come to you but first the new security warning for people who use voice controlled home assistants like Alexa and they'll go home. We've got more after this. Return now to a new security warning for millions of people using voice control systems like Google home and Amazon's Alexa. Researchers say they found a way to take control of the device is an Ollie is a laser point there. This morning new security concerns surrounding Smart speakers sparks and tonight. Okay the voice controlled home assistants have exploded in popularity with an estimated 200 million expected to be in homes by the end of this year. Researchers at the University of Michigan have discovered devices like Google home in his arms Alexa and Apple's Siri can be hacked with a laser pointer. We can basically hijack the flat speak out and basically. Scientists say they were able to mimic sound waves allowing light to impersonate a person talking when he pointed the lighted a Smart speakers microphone. They were able to control devices that were linked to that Smart speaker reconstructed the shopping cart. The week when told they a garage doors. We unlocked and start of something via tells. Video shows them duping speakers effectively making the laser point your save voice commands like. Okay Google opened the garage door OK opening scientists say they were able to control devices that were more than 300 feet away. In total the researchers tested seventeen devices BC the laser based commands worked on all of that but it varying distances. Google and Amazon didn't denied a flaw they see either reviewing ever searched what expert recommends making sure your device is not near a window. And they say check the settings to limit what your device can do. Cutting out Chinese president she Jean ping surprise meeting with the battle Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Giving her a vote of confidence when it comes to the protest. They're rocked the territory over the past five months of school across the pond how to do it McFarland in the London bureau. For more Julie good morning so what does this mean for the pro democracy protests. Good morning Kenneth exactly as you mentioned this was a surprise events on the sidelines of a trade event and it shined a high eight. And he is basically. Oh for the show of support for Carey and Bob Hong Kong authorities responded very positively. To this saying the Chinese prime me definitely highs carrying mom's back in her position. Has never been stronger now this is come. Amidst increased speculation you know we've been speculating for a while how China is going to respond to these ongoing protests which showed no signs of abating. Any time seen pro democracy little may because I have. Said that this is a worrying sign that Beijing is its founding fan and that they piling on Prussia. On Tai Lam and just one thing interesting because he is state run news agency shouldn't walk. The way they reported this meeting you can read a lot between the lines they said that's G expressed his government's high degree of trust and long to stabilize the situation. But they go on to say she also had to minded on this webbing assets to stop I'm punish a violent activities. In accordance with the little. So Julian just as those protests continue in Hong Kong. A two virtual ride where even announce it's freaking further from the nuclear deal and now Germany is saying Iran is risking losing me entire deal what's going on. Exactly 77 foreign minister says responding. To yesterday's announcement by the Iran ends a delegate to increase the number of centrifuges. That they were using hi Kevin Maas he said dot Iran has made it mean bang. And that's their way from the 2015. New Korea agreement and that is it I'm not the Iran is are endangering. I'm the Europeans. Cooperation with them now has had to be settled though the Europeans are desperate need this deal looks like they have been unable to provide Iran is a way to sell that loyal. Of rule it's getting around there's US sanctions are not as what your raw onions once the by the Europeans have been able to do this. Means that Iran is a stepping up the pressure by doing this but also this morning we've also just had from the Iranian President. Announcing a fed the measure that Iran ends tomorrow we'll start planning on injecting gas in today's centrifuges have got takes a riding even if the away from that new clear agreement. All right and back here in England Julie one of the many faces of the Brecht sit debate is no longer participating in the house of commons is elected. I think speaker. Exactly. Not so much or the looks of this village in parliament these days but it is alleges may men speaker John back to held that position. The ten he is and he resign on the setting festival taiba. And that he has been replaced. By opposition costs he labour MP son Lindsay play. Now look it's an interesting processional like take this he had this big house to be. Mutual and his own elected by a MPs from all across the house you see him that this is. Him being that drives to this because chat from his seat on the bench is among some labor party this symbolizes. The speak they knew killed position. None of those that you see his fellow MPs. Quite extensively driving into woods as he did this because chat one in the sentencing him but he's nominated by. A number band he's not just from his and party and in fact he had the same number of nominations. Of nominees from the Conservative Party as well as his own opposition labor posse. That my guys I have to tell you that my favorite speak I have to into DC to a tactical effect he'd be exploit who is because food. Look at an incredible it kites. The issue is that Justin rumbled into says John baca when she wanted to be. But I just wanna give you guys as way from hot. Speaking in recent is among the fact that she was the and neat if you Malloch elected speaker of the house she said. It never cut to me I can be a role model I was happy I was elected by the opposition I have the confidence of the house so I wanted to -- that confidence. I didn't want to let Don woman kind died so I had to do a good job. The not a great credit the very year that. There seeing that video from being dragged them their chance homes that are buys me Bob some US politics when Paul Ryan had to be dragged to this. Speakers shared her as well I really don't wanna do it he had and they had to be katic coaxed into it. In what Betty looked like getting dragged out there I feel like she might have put on quite a theatrical complement exercise. Silly me I need to look up days there is that is a passing fad you guys she's one of my favorites. The political tide is and one history below thanks for any Internet. Thanks for sharing your legs guy hey thanks Joliet art Lester got notification is now starting with an update to a story about a college student. Running headlong Krispy Kreme smuggling operation. I got a smuggling operation toiling year old Jason in dollars has been driving nearly 300 miles to buy doughnuts. Thank you bring him back come to Minnesota where they haven't had a crispy cream in more than a decade. He was re selling those boxes for more than twice what he paid Krispy Kreme initially told Gonzales to cease and desist. But the company has reversed course and struck a deal with a college student who will become an. Third party seller or independent operator that means the deliveries. Are back on Gonzales hopes to trade and his Ford Focus for bay ad. He started a go find me to really. Make that did for him good for him get more boxes of doughnuts to Minnesota. And next to a late entry in our Halloween costume contest spar or older that. Dressed up Chicago's new mayor Laurie light fight he was artist City Hall he got to meet the woman who inspired his costume. How it then there at all you know he actually. Severed from a heart the fact it was determined not long after he was born in his parents are hoping this. New found they yeah he has in this moment could help bring attention to this disease. And there and it is definitely bring intention and we have a new world record Amanda played pinball. For more than thirty hours why. As a great question I. Eight that gain gain gain is still like. Banging around incited his head after 32. Hours plain and. I thought a lot of him ball but he did it. We've accomplished it he's a pinball with his stick between. Now I don't know that what I know a lot of sun. Your best Matt human con name ready mr. All ride Colorado our. Let's not believe or not turn to fifteen years old today but it's ends inland celebrating big tent he finally doing and to grab a kind of. They posted its very first video to the social media site where he's already racked up. More than a half a billion followers in less than a day. That was my first. Venture into. Sharing myself. My views with the world and I'm a little dinners. Because quite frankly on. But I know and have a monologue I'm not sure when have the dialogue and. A ballet fans and famous friends welcome him Reese Witherspoon is that what you. As Graham just got so much better yet did I am admittedly one of those new more than 600000 have a dialogue with them. OK let's chat well coming up we'll tell you what's to come on this busy Tuesday. Plus what's better than wine in cooking. Not not much but who have been lining cookies it outer space aboard anywhere accident. There's up to watch out for today. This Election Day in America voters in Kentucky Mississippi we'll choose new governors and control the Virginia state house is up for grabs. Analysts say it could be decided by just one or two races and the makeup of the New Jersey legislature will also be decided. House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff says more transcripts from closed door impeachment depositions will be made public. Including former US special on bleed green purple heart and ambassador to the European Union Gordon fondly. Trump confidant Roger Stone is in court today on trial for seven charges including five counts of making false statements one count of witness tampering. And one count of obstruction stone was arrested in January is part of the Mueller investigation and as we did not feel. Technology and government experts in artificial intelligence is set to release the findings of their interim report to congress on just. How far behind China and other leaders of the UN it. What can be done to catch up. And members of a mostly black party who say they were asked to move tabled at Buffalo Wild Wings and Illinois will hold a press conference. At saint John's church and a war. Plus don't forget to tell into the debrief for an update all our top stories and the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. I finally. Some. Yummy experiment. Ers start on the International Space Station on the menu red wine and chocolate chips can't actually that yep astronauts won't be sampling and a dozen bottles of fine French wine all the wind we'll stay on open. Four year to see how weightlessness and radiation affect the aging process. That is such a tease and especially designed space up there will be used to make those chocolate chip cookies that. We think we think will be out of this world the cruel test how zero gravity affects the shape and consistency. Of the. Wide on the ground wine in the space I'll take you wine anywhere. That's our question of the day what food would you crave the most if you are in space. Burger. From cookies ice cream. Honestly I'd probably go for something sweet. Think I'd go for something else we are slightly right. Eyewitness these job bird might spacesuit would shift. Have to expedient. And that you gravity. Tell us in the comment section are tweet us at ABC news live let us now we wanna hear from you. What asset for us on this Tuesday morning. Tuesday we'll see you tomorrow Fred Beckett.

