Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Good morning I'm cannot and I'm Adrian banker here are the top bike thing is you need to know this Tuesday number one. A major development in the impeachment battle the Justice Department is vowing to appeal after a judge ordered former White House counsel dom again to testify before congress. In the impeachment broke the judge rejected the argument immunity claim by the White House saying presidents are not kings. The ruling could now affect other White House officials. Refuse to testify. Number two that Thanksgiving travel trouble have a snowstorm that covered the California mountains and has now moved into Denver. By the end of the day it will spread into the plains and upper midwest stretching it to pitch again. The Denver International Airport has already canceled over 400 flights in the meantime a fast growing wildfire has forced mandatory evacuations of Santa Barbara. California just past storm being called historic and unprecedented. Picture you. In the Pacific. Number three a powerful earthquake strikes Albania hundreds of people have been injured in the magnitude six point four earthquake. At least six people are confirmed dead the army now rescuing people from collapsed buildings. An earthquake in the same area back in September damaged hundreds of buildings. And we head to Cincinnati for number four where crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse for workers were found alive will wind its domestic last night that search became a recovery efforts the structure came down yesterday afternoon as workers poured concrete on that 64 and number five Erica it's going to be a new richest man and the world and his name is not gates are victims. And Alex Bernard Arnault chairman of the French luxury goods retailer LVMH the parent company of Louis Vuitton. Which just bought Tiffany and Kyle. After the deal Forbes magazine says his net worth rose to 106 billion dollars that's just shy of Bill Gates. And only four billion dollars shy of Amazon's Japanese ups. I've heard any I have nothing beyond you can buy a lot of persons with that money and she's this kind of stuff. Let's get to that big story this morning a setback for the White House in the impeachment investigation. A federal judge has ruled the former White House counsel must appear before congress the judge speaking out. About president Tribe's effort to prevent his top aides from testifying said quote. Presidents are not king. It's this ruling could now how far reaching consequences ABC's Andrea for GE is here with more Andrea good morning. Good morning majoring in Ken S. Democrats are calling this a major win and hoping other high ranking officials like John Bolton. Could be compelled to testify in the impeachment hearings against president trap but the Justice Department has already said it will appeal the judge's order. Despite the White House efforts to block is testimony a federal judge ordered former White House counsel Don again to comply with the subpoena to answer questions before congress. Began was a star witnesses special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff announced hill released a report shortly after Thanksgiving. He also called the ruling a very significant victory for congressional oversight and for the American people. Meanwhile the Justice Department says it will appeal the judge's order teen up a precedent setting case it Supreme Court. With implications for other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. But shift insists the investigative work continues and we are learning additional information almost every day. This all comes amid growing scrutiny a president Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Giuliani dismissed suggestions he'll be the fall guy for the president. I say things written like he's gonna throw me under the bus right. When they say that I say he isn't but I have insurance. Giuliani Dell insists his comment was sarcastic. What do you make of Rudy Giuliani saying he has insurance and insurance minorities a great guy and Rudy was rooted Wednesday and he he covered that himself you know that meanwhile sources tell ABC news the team of former national security advisor John Bolton. Is reviewing the federal judge's ruling to determine if it impacts how they proceed with the ongoing congressional inquiries. In making this order the judge said that her conclusion was quote inescapable and no one is above the law. Now forget wanted to assert executive privilege to avoid testifying the judge ruled he would need to appear before congress to do it himself. Likely on a question by question basis Adrian. Andrea thank you so much. Well turning to the controversy of the Pentagon weed out of the order to allow Eddie Gallagher to retire as a navy seal came directly from president trop a day after the head of the navy was. Fired over his handling of the war crimes case. The president continued to praise Gallagher. Gallagher was cleared of killing a captive ices militant but convicted of posing with a corpse. Former navy secretary Richard Spencer told CBS news it sends a message that troops can get away with thing. It's for the first time animal cruelty is a federal crime after president trump signed a bipartisan bill into law. Animal rights activists praised the legislation which was passed unanimously in the house and senate expanding a tweet and Obama lost certain acts of animal cruelty will now be punishable with fines and up to seven years in prison. And president Tom can keep his tax returns under wraps for now after the Supreme Court at a congressional subpoena on hold the justices granite the president's request for an emergency stay to keep its financial records confidential while they decide whether to take up the case. The house oversight committee is seeking the records from his accounting firm. The president's legal team claims he is immune from investigation while in office. Next this morning the search for answers after a brazen heist at one of the world's oldest museum. Priceless jewels are stolen from this museum in dressed in Germany and now officials are organizing a special team to crack the case. These are the priceless artifacts that were stolen in a matter of minutes from the green bald museum in Dresden Germany. Thieves making off with three sets of eighteenth century jewels including historic swords pearls and diamonds. These objects. Extremely precious. Because of that when you but also because of the craftsmanship because of that history that they have embedded in his. Police have released a surveillance footage showing to ax wielding thieves smashing their way into glass cases containing the jewels. Said to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The thieves certainly did some planning. This morning authorities are investigating whether they sparked a fire in an electrical junction box near the museum which created a blackout in the surrounding area. They say after entering the building through a smashed the window they headed straight for the display case that help the jewels. The thieves reportedly escaped in an Audi a six a luxury car with a top speed of 155. Miles per hour. A car matching that description was found on fire at a nearby parking garage. The suspects longer line. Museum officials are urging whomever is responsible not to try to break the jewels that. Into individual stones they claim they'll be nearly impossible to sell because of the publicity surrounding this case. All right other news Russia may be banned from competing and the next two Olympics experts at the world anti doping agencies say Russia still violates the rules about performance enhancing drugs. If the agency's board approves the band would also include other competitions. Such as soccer's World Cup. And a man wielding a machete is dead and a police officer hurt after a drama played out in real life on the streets of Hollywood we say. First a suspect committed an armed robbery that he attempted a carjacking in a fast food drive thru actually. Was able to take over that vehicle and smashed into two police cars the suspect ran from the accident on foot with a machete. They'd turn is headed running toward an officer chasing him into the street. London where that officer who fall on the on the granny can actually see in this video here how close he was to striking that officer with a machete. But another officer fired at the suspect killing him the police officer who was injured was treated at the scene. Police believe they may have found the remains of a missing Alabama college student nineteen on IO Blanchard disappeared a month ago the remains were found in a wooded area near Montgomery. Three people have now been charged in connection with the case Blanchard is the stepdaughter of mixed martial arts fighter Walt. Harris added Maryland has released three men from prison after serving 36 years. For a murder they did not commit then sixteen year old they were convicted of shooting another boy in an argument over a jacket. Their accusers recently recanted their story and prosecutors say that they may have been co worst. And that police may have withheld evidence. The State's attorney asked a judge to throw out their 1983. Convictions. Assuming it is for us that there won't pay to put it like just won't do. And what needs serious always smiling and happy that we freed we got a lot. A lot to fix and the I'm pretty sure the community will rally around and it came well the judge offered an apology but admit it. It probably wouldn't mean much these are the latest releases stemming from a program in Maryland to free wrongly convicted prison. There's a frustrating to know that someone served time for something they did right you. But then at the same time really really thankful for this project right and someone advocating for these innocent men. Technically very very cool. Well coming up a dog goes for wall ride out this Chihuahua got behind the wheel it's a little scary what can happen when a Chihuahua students. Gets behind the openness and Harry that first the crackdown on protests in arrive. We'll go across the pond for its insides look after it hits. Welcome back. For the best fabricate a controversy unfolding at the White House and all over social media. It involved Conan the hero dog injured in the raid that killed the founder of crisis. Conan has recovered from the injuries sustained on that delta force mission overseas in this morning. The dog is back on American soil swapping. The doghouse for the White House will dance sorts all of that out for us. A hero's welcome at the White House for Conan the dog who helped take out prices leader Abu barker albeit Dottie. President trump the First Lady and vice president pence recognizing the Belgian Malinois. With a plaque and certificate for going above and beyond taking Conan for a walk from the Oval Office. To the Rose Garden. That was home about. Coated himself. A tough. Cookie. And nobody's gonna miss would have done it. A tough cookie for shirt and a very good boy or AZ but the president and vice president using male pronoun in reference to Conan can't Israeli air. Syria. Real joy to be able help well here's. Though some of comments fans say she's a very good girl. The White House offering conflicting reports throughout the afternoon on Monday at one point confirming Conan is a good point which would make sense several outlets reporting Conan is named after or male comedian Conan O'Brien. But then reporters fetching a correction to that story. Conan is a girl but wait. Update Conan is back to being a male per White House aides. One thing everyone can agree on cone and a courageous canines is very deserving of all of that recognition. And those had scratches to of course. And reporters also asked the president if he would be interested in adopting Conan but the president said that. Conan is not ready for retirement just yet and is technically still a working dot I. And so got some work to do I let's move on now to Iran where the nation's Internet has been restored after the government shut it off for a week amid. Protests over a gasoline price hike and a crack down on protesters. By security forces the school across the pond to the London bureau a foreign correspondent doing Follett and a special guest there. Mark here on bureau producer some by a leak Guillen to break it all down a good morning guys. At the CNN. Good morning hey we're really really excited to house my she just got hair from a Tehran just a couple of days ago and shade. Was working to try and cover the protests as their ongoing but I do say that was that it's not shotgun that sent the whole country offline. For almost a week say some my I'm just tell us quickly that it these protests. That was sort of low the simmering protests and then all of a sudden though was that huge hike in gas prices that really kicks things off right. We huts. Sporadic protests across the country but they are not so because skilled or severe. But about two weeks ago like pro days ago. The gas price treat cold and to rehab. Lots of protests and very quickly. You know erupting around the country hunt and says he is apparently yes and they know within this spend. 48 hour is that government kind shut the Internet and the it's it's kind of made its. Almost impossible for everyone to understand what his going on and and they've done they shut the Internet found. Without warning and advice and I can't do it right how people react to that continues to be the beginning to Iowa's met personally surprised because it would happen that's the punk protest intended would be content originally like Indy specific places that people with gatherer and you know shout slogans they would cut the Internet to prevent coordination. And monks people so localized yes I'm litter brits. Win now win in the day after it did shutting Internet we started to understand it was not in the Oconee and it was almost every event and it then it will be realized discount of the injured that the government has and that was unprecedented the whole country ain't gonna get a job and yet it took to the imprisoned at let me give you kinda example. What I went through that night Iowa's waiting apiece for ABC news. And sound I drafted my piece when it to flying than you realize there I didn't have Internet and at my home. So I called a few friends at one of them said that he Huntington and so. IU when it to go to their quickly and then I realize that it could use the Internet they I mean that the Iranian national war there is so because they can't atlas cut so they can contact. That's really fascinating I mean from the outside everyone was wondering you know what we are struggling to get information. Out of Iran because of this blackout and it generalists. Often find it hard working in Iran right leg one other kind of I'm challenges that you that you face what kind of things to you come across when you're trying to report on sense of topics like the protests. Get in they aren't and can fairly specific moments very sensitive but we want to bar. But we remain. I was honest and open as we can and there aren't ghetto kind of red lines behalf two of seraph. And and you know. I think it's would be to get vests of every one if I was Germany Soviet could. Cross reference it did they cut that we receive an airplane gets messages and claims from people that's I cannot verify because I don't have the Internet. And to think could be the best of everybody and really that's I could. Referred to authorities to peephole. Them play defense system way I could to say hey DC's this is rumored this is not true whereas. And another against China because Amnesty International was trying. To verify reports of how many people reportedly were killed in the in these princess they had tried to whack out what number and they said that at least a 106 people may have been killed. But they said the number was much higher than it was hard for them to verify. I don't want Austin I just won a two Oscar. Iraq Iran names on the ground hair that this protest was started because of this high can gas prices partly because of US sanctions right so it. Do the everyday Iran and people did they Blaine. The Americans for the sanctions do they blame the government owned video is it a bit of bad if I'm until mussels and the sanctions also effect you pass me right. Yes they do you know I'm. Originally starred Whitney general feelings and there are mixed feelings some but I would say that many are very upset and angry about the sanctions would break off from my DUS and the country. In frustration indie spirit is and they are not overnight feelings and people have been through very tough times in the course of the past 1015 years because of the sanctions. And everyone tied their hoax R&B UR and Dieldrin true indeed that was signed in 2015. And and then prison and trump would out of these steel and re impose all of those sanctions and you know my generation people my age. Late power winds and the generation after me reveal our whole kind of song like that so when is our lives is going to get there. An assignment and a government. And also there is anger on the government because of the mismanagement because of the corruption so people are kind of trapped between Denise management and core action and sanctions and I'd it's really hard to find having out of it because people do not the norm when he wants. Huge foreign intervention or need to get no Andy Dillon no hope they can. They keep pond and unlike Civil Disobedience are doing protest because their protests may not to be facing the best they post of. We'll. That's a little slice of that life in Iran for you guys but yes and I'm so glad to have you had exactly unit came back to Iran to continue reporting I thank you so lots sheriff Scott. And it really pulling back the curtain there's in my I think you for your incredible reporting. Opt for us this networker really appreciated and Julie thank you for really facilitating that and I'd that was his incredible there and some I had nice to meet you as well I've the first time into politics for ever. Silver lighting is batch yet to come back to London and we had to get a introduction to her and of the hard work that she's been doing for ABC news it and for all of us thank you guys so let's right now get. That's what's it all the way up just talk about so obviously some tough and serious issues have been around Iran's. To check in. Out for drives a totally different react completely different. Dog out for a giant. Basically this puppy a chill while lap. Got behind the wheel of he and we don't know how our us SUV so while -- with able to shift or pushed the battle for our horse just was it. What you know it could've been was the engine running and the dog for the return now it'll all their possible because how does the card to start going. Because that the gas. Fuel nozzle was not in the car either she had just started the car. It's time ago BCB trying to do to use detective reasoning here because we're really try to figure out how in the world to try wallet got a car to back up. I'm for it like it's rolling into traffic is if the baby to break was on in. Yeah well I'm glad everyone is safe including the so while our well sort of things giving these goats. Haven't a little yanks have the big day. Or this sweet little girl saying. Here have a hot dog but goats to write all these goods that is a gram accounts by the way they're famous and they're here as well and they're hungry ha. If that's. Well we are happy that Thanksgiving started early for those little goats and next to a Michigan man's car. That's so appealing. He earned some cash after being pulled over. C brass weight and his big banana car. Were near the Ohio border when a trooper stopped him. Once everything checked out the trooper gave him twenty bucks. Because it was just because he liked him right is because that brass grave is actually raising money to drive the big banana across the country. I haven't researched this completely but I do know that this would spark joy so if that's what he's using to fuel his campaign. Sparking joy with the big book big bright banana. A man I yet to Ireland have to support them over you they would get out of that slippery situation. And a baby still thankful it was found that a parking garage in California had this little guy there they're libelous. And then we see some video of him I actually like falling. This use falling asleep like nodding off and then waking public airwaves refining meal. But shouldn't we all look like that around this time of mourning for discount. I'll write right. We definitely arts and had a long morning catching ourselves are moving on now I would like to have candy ice cream cookies Kate could do that whatever you want. That is for dessert book for Thanksgiving dinner. I would imitate for breakfast right about down signal boost its exactly what our sources recommended. When will Ganz stopped by. Thanksgiving. Is right around the corner as you guys now. Are you skated for Thanksgiving Hendry yeah. Look at some ancient look people look like a lot of loot Turkey is. The act. Get away Thanksgiving to you own so I thought terror wrongful to spend time with my full online role. Are you excited about the matter. I'm looking hood Chris this okay. Laurie Oakes report. Don't like stopped the iconic so let's say our. And we're gonna have a Thanksgiving dinner for our friends and our families that can't. Let's make the menu right now what are we putting on the main. Gabriel theater of that beautiful Brad Allison time. Corn on the cob love it heats that classic Thanksgiving dash. Deanna. And think giving as that's that's basically fabric family through heat but the key fellow. The French. News. Fish fish. Yeah. Ice yet here his meaning all my favorite things now. Who can opt you don't want your school like this is at the movie theater. The three to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and though there. I think about that act. Latin clinical. Think of us think well OK so on Thanksgiving a lot of people watch football are you guys football people. Well. Now and if you can find me. If the black people can I. Can't seem like out. I came a off. If you're watching football they say close the rat free through a plaque or there's a flag on the play who knows what that homeland. Homer and home run. I have no I do. The Thanksgiving of the day about giving thanks so let's go down the line and say what we're thankful for this year ankle formerly of Baltimore Oakland. Okay your family of course I think it because both careful and hopeful we'll. Luke yeah what are you thankful for Ida. Please proof read parents like a little love that. Mattie. Family. Gabriel. And apparel. Have already passed rural. And Ronald learn rule. From home plus apple can fall school. Fact that. Big thanks so will games there and this is independent Manhattan. They always come through for those kids mad they're not just Smart they are adorable they gave up and funny. And they give up recess the talk too well did did you hear the little one it's that classic will classics with all the time I hear you're parents must use that term Allen you are thinking. But governor I will tell you what to watch out for on this Tuesday last Thanksgiving comes early on the el train. New York City say whether it's for war grow. Here's what to watch out for today's back to back storms will mean trouble for holiday travelers stable camera the western half of the country would heavy snow. And high winds a heavy snowstorm moves into Nebraska and Kansas. By this evening December we'll still be getting snow while the storm excess of the Great Lakes hundreds of flights. They have been canceled and there is a good chance strong winds won't ground the balloons in the Macy's parade in New York on Thanksgiving Day. President trump is set to grant a presidential pardons were one of a pair of turkeys as part of a tradition that goes back to 1947. Afterwards president trap is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at Sunrise, Florida before spending the holiday weekend at mar a lot go with his family. Meanwhile Democrats running for president will be on the campaign trail mayor Pete that it did senator Elizabeth Warren center Koppel Harrison senator Amy Klobuchar. Are scheduled to hole events and Iowa and new comer to the race former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Is expected at an event in Phoenix Arizona. Plus don't forget to give it to the debrief for an update on top stories in the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. And volley from us on this Tuesday to the New York City Subway. Riders getting an early Thanksgiving dinner. You know what what better way to sit down and enjoy a holiday meal that on the subway. Everybody got a plate is reported one car of a train heading from Manhattan to Brooklyn over the weekend treating. These guests to Turkey cranberry sauce mashed potatoes corn bread. The whole worse this one person tweet it and this one person may have been made no obvious that the Mac and cheese is correct. And the company was classy. Make sure the McEntee that's correct people. That that is really the key to a great meal that you really mess up Mac and cheese it's like everything else can be fine. Just the right thing. That is our question of the day would you eat Thanksgiving dinner are her New York City Subway. When you eat any thing that stranger debut on the subway. Majid on about. Indeed. On a boat. Are you trying to do the exam I am very irate data out everyday out of play would you eating the rain Berry is. Garrett. Tell us in the comments section or tweet us at ABC news laden living here from you. I would probably just thank the chef. And so you know what what you're doing is a game changing some of these folks need a little spontaneity and life lifter of their heads some encouragement. Hoping humanity. All of that. Fake you. And that feels my soul yet I will not be feeling right so with that coming up and take you play. I just IV in about a third of dads out there goes it's just. I don't know a lot of things on us that went one thing lesser need. Or talk to people know of people I look. I look at people in fact it's funny what I do look at people in it like introduce myself perspective conversations sometimes they look a little suspicious be like yeah. British red lake. What do you why. My good air quoted have a conversation I love that I do that it I was being vigil robotic. Great time the past couple of points have a conversation with you com thank you thank you for being here for this morning America how to get time of Adrian baker everyone's fine yeah my third time since my second it's morning and there America. And ended in two. More mornings it will be Thanksgiving America it will be. And that make sure you're watching that's when your. At home for Thanksgiving cooking I hear on export outlets folks cook on Thanksgiving morning well let's sit around here's my little device. Misha the Mac and cheese Fries and that is there for us on this Tuesday they forget to and other bankers. I we'll see you tomorrow yes he's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.