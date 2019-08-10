Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna lose and Evelyn that there are here other top five things to note this Tuesday number one president John facing backlash for his decision to pull American troops from northern Syria even some of the president's moves Warner Republican supporters in the US withdrawal clears the way for Turkey to attack the Syrian Kurds who fought side by side with US forces. To defeat crisis. The White House says the president is keeping a campaign promise number ten the latest on the impeachment investigation and Washington the US ambassador to the European Union is set to testify on Capitol Hill today you'll be asked about his role in trying to get Ukraine. To investigate you buy. Meanwhile Democrats have issued new subpoenas to the Pentagon and white house on to number three a new legal battle stemming from the between academic school districts in Missouri and Kansas are now suing the the districts are seeking unspecified damages. Meanwhile program offerings have become the latest retailers to stop selling cigarettes when he went deaths have now been linked to VP. And NBA is escalating after the general manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted support for pro democracy protesters in Hong Kong in response China state TV said today that it will no longer air NBA preceding games that in China. And is now reviewing all its cooperation with the NBA announcement follows remarks made by the NBA's. Mission of supporting the rockets yet. And finally number 52. California men are talking about their close encounter with a shark in the waters off Los Angeles. Danny McDaniel and John Chambers were heading to a dark spot along Catalina Island. In kayaks on mcdaniels. Felt something bumpers boat that something turned out to be a great white shark. About twenty feet long moments later clamp down on his kayak. Complete drug I had my order up like this the primary thought on top of everything else was don't fall into the water. Other thoughts were oh my god this is. This thing as giant Coke Kraft of crap or crap and then. I yelled at him for a bid for him to hit it elect go and then turn between the two of us and drop them we can see it again. Let shark left behind some puncture marks and a kayak as well as a couple of its teeth which were nearly three inches long while. We've got much more to talk about coming your way is working Americans. Let's get more now back Dick's stores president from facing a growing backlash even from some Republicans after his sudden decision to pull US troops removed Syria the president says he's making good on a campaign promise that some of his staunchest supporters say. Featuring America's Kurdish allies who help fight ice is four years and that leaves the current open to attack from Turkey ABC's a nest Iraq Qatar joins us. With the latest from Washington and that's good morning. Good morning Kenneth and Elizabeth all the president's decision comes as his owner of military leaders have advised him again instead over fears it could destabilize the region. Overnight in new images of US forces withdrawing from their positions in northern Syria. After president chance the sudden decision to pull out of the region. Arguing he's making good on a campaign promise. It's Turkey Syria. Let them take care of it let them take care of that we want to bring our troops back home. The White House green lighting a Turkish incursion that could wipe out US backed Kurdish forces in the area. The Kurds have been America's strongest ally in the fight against existing Turkey wants the land to send hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees back and music heard says terrorist insurgents. Wired News. Caring leader and our job. Well about signing with a anybody we've been in serious for many years you know Syria was supposed to be a short term hit. Just a very short term hit and we were supposed to be in and out we want to bring our troops. Back home. The move drying strong criticism from Democrats and even from some of the president's biggest supporters. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell saying it would increase the risk that ice is and other terrorist groups regroup. The plea abandoned them good luck getting invited to help America and the mutual radical Islam. Al-Qaeda and I says. Following the criticism president trump insisted if Turkey does anything that I in my great and unmatched wisdom consider to be off limits. I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey. And it's unclear just how extensive that expected Turkish incursion will be the Pentagon. Is worried that there could be a resurgence of prices if the Kurds are wiped out as the Kurds currently hold thousands. Of ices prisoners and asked for the Kurds and they say they feel abandoned Kenneth and Elizabeth. Time and asked thank you there. We'll help Democrats moving forward with the impeachment inquiry are planning to take extraordinary steps when they meet when the or regional whistle blower sources say. They're considering masking the whistle blowers voice and appearance and they plant to conduct the interview and secure location away from the Capitol Hill. After the president demanded to know who the whistle blower is Democrats are concerned he's Republican allies in the house could reveal the person's identity. And a federal judge in New York dealt president trump does setback in the battle over his tax returns the judge ruled. New York City prosecutors can see Trump's tax return aren't. It's all part of that investigation into hush money payments to women who claim they had to fears with trump before he was in office. But the president's lawyers won the next round when an appeals court temporarily blocked the ruling while it considers the issue. The main utility company in northern California says it made preemptively cut power to about half of the state Pacific gas and electric is concerned about apparel lines sparking wildfires are a spell of dry and windy weather. The terror could be cut in half of California's 58 counties as soon as tomorrow morning outages could continue through Thursday. Southern California's me utility says it may also cut power to about 121000 residents and five counties. And climate change protesters took their case of the streets a lower Manhattan they poured red paint on Wall Street ball. Statue and blocked some intersections. Nearly 100 people were taken into custody the protests were part of an international effort to raise awareness. About climate change. Moving on an Oklahoma woman is recovering after she was shot while sitting in a pick up truck by a dog. Police and eight at say the woman a Labrador named Molly and Molly's owner were waiting at a train crossing last week. Molly jumped on the senator console was costs are owner's gun to fire a bullet hit the woman defying. No charges have been filed. A federal prosecutor in the college admissions scandal has given a rare interview two hours ABC station in Boston. US attorney Andrew Elena praise actress Felicity Huffman for taking responsibility for her actions. And pleading guilty Hoffman received a two week prison sentence but leveling told WCVB that is office would seek a lengthy sentence. For Lori Laughlin and her husband. We're fighting charges against them. If she's convicted I don't think it's and you give you hearing any state secrets by saying we'll probably ask. For higher sentence for her than we did for Felicity Huffman it was after trial I think certainly we'd be asking for something substantially higher. The next hearing airlock when this case is scheduled for mid January. Scary moments at the international balloon fiesta in Albuquerque the gondola of one of the hot air balloons caught by you're the pilot and their passenger. We're taking to the hospital there were a number of other mishaps including one balloon that flew into a cable line and another landing in a tree. And the question what planet in our solar system has the most moons. Has a new answer. Saturn is the answers has officially jumped ahead of Jupiter in the celestial count scientists say they have found twenty Newman's around the ring. Planet living at 82 that's three more than Jupiter 79. Saturns in humans are about three miles in diameter astronomers say. There may be as many as 100 other smaller moons orbiting the planet. Called baby men's apparently. The map pretty cool very cool. And the fact that we're just learning about this just incredible they were coming up the king of Sweden this stripping some of his grandchildren of the royal titles. We'll find out why. Well first can you be fired for being gay or transgender. They aren't even before the 54 today when we come back. Welcome back we turn now to the question being considered about this Supreme Court today can you be fired for being gay or transgender the case is being heard today. Are the first to address whether federal anti discrimination laws protect. LTV to cue workers. This morning gay and transgender rights or in the spotlight as the Supreme Court returns to session in three potentially landmark cases. The High Court is expected to decide whether it millions of silky BTQ Americans. Are protected under federal anti discrimination laws which prohibit employers from terminating workers because of their sect's. Today it's finally here. It's the first time a transgender civil rights case comfortable for the court Amy Stevens says she was fired from her job as he funeral director in Detroit. After she revealed her plans to transition from male to female. And basically made me mad. 'cause you have put your time here. Damage happened to him anyway. And now I certainly don't need me anymore. The funeral home says Stevens was fired for not complying with the dress code for men even though she was dressed professionally as a woman. The court also hear the case of Jerrold Abbas stock who was fired from his job. With child welfare services in Clayton County Georgia. The county fire buff like after claiming an audit found he had misspent money but Baath doc says he was by your. After joining a gay softball league. That's the moment in my life started to change within months of bad decision they were negative comments about my sexual organs may. They were disparaging comments about the fact that was participate in the days off all. The third case involves a former skydiving instructor from New York. Donald Jakarta was fired in 2010 after turning female client. Who was strapped to him for a job not to worry about the close contact because he was quote 100%. Gay. The skydiving company insists he was not fired because of his sexual orientation but because he shared inappropriate personal information with a client. Doris sister is pursuing the case even after Donald died in an accident in 24 teen that I. Think this would be his moments to strike team make sure that not only way to he'd be able they gave. Justification. And everything back that he deserved. Justice Clarence Thomas will not be in court today because of an illness the ruling in these cases is expected. By the end of June. Now to Hong Kong where the territory's leader Carrie Lam is saying the Chinese military could step in if protests get too bad. So let's go across the podtacular McFarland in the London bureau from war so Julie. Good morning to you first of all and also as lamb saying what it it would take for Chinese intervention here. Mourning Kenneth. Oh yeah it's it's kind of hard to tell. Barron minds this is the outcome that everyone has been dredging and is hoping that would not. Com to pox because of course remember that Hong Kong the former British colony it was promised a high degree of autonomy when it was handed back to the Chinese back. In 1997. Now we on now entering the fifth month of consecutive. We tens of of protests. In Hong Kong and they show a neck signs that Beijing's they had the chief executive power Elan in a press conference the on Tuesday morning. She said that it's that it was clear that the solution had to come from Hong Kong it's self. But she said no options could be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least how none that conversation is basically a pairing. Two hints that trying to set and maybe. I will ready the ground for a possible. He chat intervention. From Beijing now the Chinese have said to severed from several months ago at. That the Chinese on they were ready to stunned and intervene if stay requested. By the Hong Kong authorities it's not yet come to that but oldies protest as many of them have been protesting against the police brutality of the Hong Kong. Police on we have seen such a violent scenes lost in bonds and dot still has not coolest people. To abandon the cause and stop protesting meanwhile. These parent has having a real. Impact on the Hong Kong economy's new figures on saying. That tourism. In a tea bag that was a big mainland Chinese national holiday. Added that week tourism numbers down by half. And hotel occupancy and retail figures were bent down by a quartet and did. From Los yet according to carry mom issues mentioning this in conference. And the one of the reasons why she said that time is really run running out Hong Kong to sort this out now. When Julio word. On hearing the US if blacklisting some Chinese tech companies think that they're part of a repressive campaign against Muslim minorities in China. What technologies are we talking about here. Exactly of those but not this is not the last time about the US authorities have I did Chinese organizations TV and steel list that's kind of what they did what while way that's. Tech conglomerate. Not C a bit the Americans about the citing security concessions. But the US Commerce Department they have added as you say 28. Open positions to this and T list. But they say that's China's campaign of repression mass arbitrary detention and high technology surveillance. Against these ethnic minorities week is how six and other members of Muslim minority groups. Is unacceptable and now what we may Safire's a number of companies. Such China's the Asian giants province as well a lot of these Rigas lived. The public security bureau is a lot along the list along with us some other gov actual government agencies. As well as he can vision stuff what technology and make good V technology now it looks of bees. Companies have specialize in surveillance. U techniques. Set facial recognition. An AA IA. Software these kinds of things now it's pie is part of the US trying. You know ten pairs restrictions. On these countries. Which it says helps a Chinese crackdown on these religious. And ethnic minorities. Inn net places like Xinjiang province now. That there is of course of micron told us on chip that trade war with China and going on in the background. It is and Britt a move on to the British royal family just a minute but the royal family in Sweden is in the news this morning. So apparently. Julian sure you know this that the king there is stripping his grandchildren have their titles so what is this all of. X and this is quite into things they'd two of king Collins good stops grand children. A boy in ago. They no longer have the title of royal highness and then not expected to perform. That royal GTE's they ought however remaining. Prince and princess. Two out of his five grandchildren. And bid that the changes then affects the other grand children who warrant direct line. Two succession now this is pot of and there are there was some pollen and tree. Nation's loss here to try and op day to more denies the world found they on Ponce about was involving how much public money is spent on subsidizing and paying. For the found thee in Sweden now. Royal experts have said that some of these principles and create the size of the world economy. Now it's its central staying because. You know this means rough on me. But like any other found me they have been the NICU is send they have the line of succession. But could of the world tummies are on the weld. Then not actually got big that there an average sized found me and when I was reading up on this story I a was just in some risks the summer is such. And if you wanna compare it to Saudi Arabia. They are around 151000. Men that is. I hope debt Saudi Arabian royal found they. Of course and leave 2000 of them. Consider its net and influential and and considered wealthy by Saudi arabians founded spent it's quite an interest staying. Well it away from the Swedish royal finally but I was as it's been going to that they will still be prince and princess. They'll still attend some so racial found me functions but ban nor wants sort of school. Active whacking members of girl found me. So they will Matta have that. Hi highness title but Gregg I will still call them friends than princess and really that's all that. I yeah I think you dare you I think that means you no longer have to cat C at them that. And I made a high five but what of a but they still being friends and friends. Ever more private citizens there I guess exactly exactly right go to parliament lot of bureau thank you so much we appreciate it. Yeah that's checkered verification is now starting with eight touching mother daughter moment between too cute chips. At a zoo in Australia look at them go. All saying. And that mama chimpanzee there named Hannah the daughter seven month old beliefs and is zookeepers. Apparently just can't get. Enough of this mother and daughter duo who apparently they just love to play with each other. So sweet and add a bad title world record rise successfully guessing eleven ice cream flavors while blindfolded. It's harder than it sounds. Obvious even video you didn't have him just going to town there. Sixty seconds on the clock he he he went through much of flavors he got some wrong got some right but of course we had to try to well here. Early this morning. What got me and I feet. Or a backed out of a million the Dublin who OK now we don't know yeah. And honest Bob bass thumping know it looks like confetti and add a pregnant Mack strong look at them. Our staff through this server server okay you know what I think they don't read about it. I. I know you like don't go out. Yeah right U theory wrong. Wow. You know. And did ice cream all over my updates. All over your face better luck next time we'll check out the holiday decorations on this restaurant near Pittsburg. If this Dave puff marshmallow man. We got a call. Us they got the tentacles coming out there of that whole building there. That's. I mean they're ready for Halloween there what they did for Christmas. And moving on now a couple of royals have been making a lines but not necessarily for the reasons they hoped for on the heels. There a ten day four nation tour of Southern Africa Prince Harry and that's just Megan. Are now embroiled in two separate legal battles with the British tabloids here's ABC's manually. Oh we're not only caught on camera. Thanks Harry seems snapping back at a reporter when asked what it does not personally I'll tell. This moment and hustler and negative headlines. Casting a cloud over Harry and they constrict his carrying pads fight any. It was meant to be attended royal tour of Africa EB Archie until the first for the new family of three spotlighting charities along the way but. Thousands of miles away from home that could not asking the British tabloids and you know bitter legal battle began late last week Buckingham Palace confirming Prince Harry is suing the owners of both the sun and the New York. It connection to the illegal interception of voice mail messages. There's always a risk for Prince Harry in filing this kind of lawsuit there's the potential for backlash if there's the potential that if they lose. That it could make the tabloids. Even more aggressive. It's uninteresting move. By the royals and British website byline investigates what's broke the story. Claims carries going after the paper's owners and senior managers accusing them of covering up criminal behavior that dates back over a decade including allegations reporters and private investigators. Accessed his mother princess Diana's voice mails in the past all anyone has talked about since the penultimate day about tool. I'm carrying Mankins you'll see. Another lawsuit coming from the duchess of Sussex striking back against the mail on Sunday and its parent company. Accusing them of being on a campaign -- published false and deliberately derogatory stories. Tensions reaching a boiling point after the mail published a private letter that the duchess wrote to her estranged father. In response Prince Harry got personal in a statement Harry reading my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I've seen what happens when someone I love is come modest sized to the point they are no longer treated are seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my Willie. Falling victim to the same powerful forces the duke going on to accuse the paper of strategically omitting portions of the letter to purposely mislead readers. The mail on Sunday denies that the letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning and it they stand by the story published the will be defending this case vigorously. Harry's Reese did move sparking controversy. Among the biggest critics piers Morgan a former editor of The Daily Mirror and a possible target and one of the lawsuits. That ball price of its people that public people in that sense when Harry could Edison Diana Odyssey of the mega mobs being anywhere near the level the same of Princess Diana. The couple is now determined to not let these legal battles overshadow the work in Africa but a commonwealth is a very diverse place right with 53 countries and so being a part of this family in the platform that comes with that is. Incredible responsibility that I take really seriously. Being able to be in Africa and South Africa it's my first time being in this country has been really powerful. Now the question remains what that embrace will look like back at home. Just incredible they're they're going through that in and hopefully it won't overshadow that obviously the great work they're doing but. So I don't things the last we've seen about all this controversy in the back and forth there. And no comment from the palace right or at the paper's book coming out we've got a busy day ahead we'll let you know what to watch out for on this Tuesday. Plus French critics flinch at a gift from artist Jeff can put forth saying about the news who share. After this. Here's what to watch our for today the US ambassador to the European Union Gordon installment is set to testify after you've merging. As a key figure in the and a string of text messages about. Pressure Ukraine to investigate you buy. President trump is scheduled to O would be presidential medal of freedom the nation's highest civilian honor to former attorney general Edwin Meese who served under president Ronald Reagan. Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner mark Morgan will hold a rare point camera press briefing at the White House. And the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether thousands of transgender Americans are protected. Some employment discrimination under the Civil Rights Act. Which bars employers from terminating workers because of sex. Swedish teen climate activist Greta Tim Burton will participate in a foreign and standing rock north coast North Dakota. To discuss the Dakota axis pipeline and proposed keystone XL pipeline with. Two activists. Dakota iron eyes but don't forget to tune into the debris for an update on all our top stories in the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. And artistic gift appears to spit out a lot of critics in the social media world. American artist Jeff king's work is called boo K of two lifts it isn't adding symbol of solidarity between the US and peiris. And the week of the terror attacks for years ago but one ranked columnist called it. Dreadful. Another person waited for regions would not think to looks on large colored marshmallows. Meantime parents mayor called that a beautiful gift because I guess he relies in the spirit in which it was given. Yes but people on social media definitely in pairs are sounding off about this one so colorful that. Couple some people out of town so that's our question of the date what do you think of these critics take on this sculpture. Do they have a point or should they be thankful for the gesture tell us in the comments or tweet us at ABC news five. And that's it for today you made it Kenneth Kaiser day. Our first day back. That have a great day everyone will see you tomorrow.

