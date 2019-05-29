Transcript for It's Morning, America: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Good morning I'm that he rarely I'm gonna vote here in the top heartening to know this Wednesday number one another round of destructive tornadoes hitting overnight a twister had just outside of Kansas City leaving a trail of destruction and shredding homes in the path. The threat also extended to the northeast with a tornado causing this damage outside of Philadelphia. Any New Jersey classes are canceled today at a high school. After a possible tornado damaged the building there have now been at least eight tornadoes reported to the National Weather Service for twelve street needs a new record. Number two know Paul and defending the number of permits issued to climb Mount Everest this year some blamed overcrowding for causing. This humor that traffic jam in the so called death zone eleven people have died this season nearly 400 permits were issued to climb the world's tallest mountain. A tourism official there blames weather conditions insufficient oxygen supplies and equipment for the deaths on the number three McKenzie made sources putting the world gain from her divorce settlement have very good years she says she has a disproportionate. Amount of money that share so she has signed on to forgiving place. The campaign urges the ultra wealthy to give at least half of their fortunes to charity based causes divorce agreement with Amazon founder Jeffrey says gave her a 4% stake in the company work. 36 billion dollars. The report now the TSA says it's making money off of forgetful flier according to the agency more than 960000. Dollars. Left behind a security check points last year mostly in change. New York's Kennedy Airport that led the way with more than 72 grand like ours and pick up and it. The event and money actually goes into a fund for aviation security program and finally number five is this the worst ceremonial first pitch of the baseball season. I think a lot about the White Sox employee of the month on the map right there and I'll man I mean she did hit. She nailed the team's photographer who was just trying to document the big moment of course this allows us to bring back another worst first pitch ever. Hello that's rapper fifty cent before a Mets came about five years ago. Yeah Paula. Like whenever a thing. The White Sox are withholding the employee's name in hopes of -- her the embarrassment of photographers as he never saw the ball coming. And it says both he and back camera. Are fine art Coppola took a warm this pitching arm them don't find out that's why mag used behind me right now. He's ready for that I'll watch out. I Good Morning America Africa. Good morning that's our question of the day was that the worst ever yes it's I think it made me I've cities that was pretty bad get an update. I'm gonna marry out lists of others and you got a look at these up here on Carly rage Epson. All right I eightieth. She took a lot of heat get her. Very very poor pitch at least get the confidence to go up there and be terrible you know how we can beat her when she got the first pitch of the game yeah be. Also met and got to put this out of the universe tennis I wanna throw the first me alone now we sit together. Together we're package deal for Everett fact hat. So tell us who was the worst in the comments or tweet us at ABC news live Maggie released the worst know that. Now we don't attic of monotony nonsocial right we don't do that. We don't do that was telling his hair beating it got so that when I got some. Early as saying that you know. The unit viral stuff have Kenneth and I throughout the first pitch somewhere really excited about that to be very special and a feel moment for us also stress on our big story of the day are they ran around look at doing. Ramping up with a tax on former vice president Joseph Biden apparently viewing him as the biggest threat in a crowded field. I Democrats vying for the White House. The president brushed aside criticism for taking aim an item on foreign soil and siding with Kim don't run now finding is firing right backs we're gonna bring in. ABC's known across our I'm dean who has been the latest from Washington lot of we reciting area we can't believe we still have a lot of months until went on election is already nasty. That's right Maggie take edit. We are more than a year out from the two point one election but already the trumpet biting campaigns are giving us a preview of what the race could potentially look like. In a crowded pool of democratic presidential hopefuls president Rhonda zeroed in on one potential Tony twenty rival. Former vice president Joseph Biden. Joseph Biden was a disaster his administration. With President Obama. They word basically a disaster. The president taking his attacks abroad using his historic state visit to Japan as an opportunity to slam his political rival. And breaking with longstanding tradition. To keep domestic disputes off foreign soil Kim young and made a statement that Joseph Biden is a low IQ individual he probably is based on his record those remarks earning trump criticism from both sides of the ideal. Another 20/20 Democrat senator Connell a Harris on MSNBC. Calling it irresponsible. It is wrong it is contrary to our values and it is contrary to the best interest of our country at the bite in campaign also firing back saying the president's remarks were quote. Beneath the dignity of the office and that trumps siding with the quote murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president. Speaks for itself but in a tweet overnight trump says he was actually quote sticking up for Biden this latest back and forth exchange comes as the trump campaign is ratcheting up its efforts. In key battleground states like Pennsylvania. Were biting grew up. At a rally their last week president trump told the crowd that Biden was born there it's the later abandoned the state in Houston last night fight in reference rate. We moved from scratch an outstanding presence and then to find work. There are very. Now president from narrowly won Pennsylvania back in 2016. Then two years later Democrats flipped three house seat previously held by Republicans in the 2018 mid terms and ABC will host the third democratic primary debate and partnership with Univision. It's scheduled for September 12 and thirteenth. Ninety Kenneth. Mona thank you I can never going to be talking about this for her. We will hung low on that ended and moderate knows this is well that with the way 2016 went we're still talking about that. Yeah. And in an effort to 120 we are surgeries on this article and I think you so much was. Breaking down. Evidently aren't seeing again. Other top stories the Supreme Court has decided it not to take up a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district's policy on transgender students that means. Students I'm Boyer town just West Philadelphia. We'll be allowed to continue using bathrooms and locker and the correspond with her sexual identity. Students behind the appeal had argued the policy violates their right to privacy. And other news senate majority leader Mitchell calls making it clear any seat that opens up on the Supreme Court. Won't remain bacon even in an election year after his speech in Kentucky McConnell was asked about what he'd do in the event of a vacancy on the High Court. And he said quote we kill it. But McConnell famously blocked president Obama's nominee. Merrick Garland never represented here Garland that happened ahead of the prefix in election saying the voters. Have a right to decide whether Democrat or Republican would fill. The opening. And Whittington to bring up that old footage if this happens again and they will just like incredible footage of other politicians. I think Joseph Biden said some Bain and so. Expect for that to happen again as well and the fighter or abortion rights is heating up as more seats consider restrictive new legislation. The Supreme Court just weighed in on a controversial Indiana law Louisiana appears to be on the verge of passing its so called heartbeat bill. And it she's Brad Melky tells us that Missouri is threatening not to renew delays since of the State's only abortion clinic. Hey guys yeah a representative from Planned Parenthood told supporters. These is not a drill they say the only license abortion clinic in Missouri. Could be shuttered next week. That's noticed one of a handful of cases that are being challenged in the courts right now. Well Louisiana's democratic governor prepares to sign a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as before many women know either pregnant. The Supreme Court made its own notable decisions on a different state law ABC's Devin Dwyer covers the court and he should this decision actually came into power. Odd that basically did did did a number of things restricting abortion access in the state also said in some requirements. On what to do with fetal remains how the seventh circuit actually struck down the the law but the Supreme Court on Tuesday let. Part of that lower court ruling stand basically mean the Indiana ban on abortion solely on the basis of selective abortions that ban. Remains in valid it's not allowed to go into effect but the Supreme Court did say. That the State's requirement that fetal remains be treated like human remains have to be very eating cream meted. Can go forward in so that's a big development and what's really interesting here he said. Was this opinion from. Does Clarence Thomas who seemed to signal to anti abortion rights advocates that they would put a pretty good shot at further restricting abortions. Legal analysts have called this a road map for conservatives. We'll have a lot more on this debate on start here into this morning listen on apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. Kenneth Maggie. Thank you Brad and now to consumer alert about sunglasses do you know it viewers have expired this crazy I did not know that sunglasses even in it could expire but apparently duty can be dangerous. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can damage the protective coating and some glasses. To happens is after two years there's a way to test your glasses is which do you shiny UV flashlight against a five dollar bill are high here. And when the water mark from the bill lights up. Put those sunglasses in front of it if it disappears or sunglasses. Are still work and they're not just take all those dollar bills he's used to that experiment and by some news on what. The club some of our inexpensive and it doesn't and you barely two years. Yeah although we did some crowd sourcing of the control Truman and no one here actually keeps her sunglasses for dinged that are lost. Broken sat on yeah maxed out so maybe holding up not a big or. Virginia 40000 pound the Memorial Day trash and created tons of anger among Virginia Beach residents locals say the annual event call. Float hopi left one stretch of beach littered with up on food or housing cans. A nine person public works crew showed up and immediately left after seeing the snow yeah. It's hard to clean it up because that's their job and that's what they do we if I was only nine of them they could use an extra man power definitely there's is the just one ton of trash. Our regular weekend. Good reminder though all your trash ends up polices beaches and Cesar so crowded with. Now he began to try to take some of that trash with you off the beach you're just review is the only plastic intercept of course there as well now combined tax saving the planet. Very. Coming up we'll go across the pond to the London bureau. Populated island will explain. What's going on this is our competition I live actually about the play. We'll go across the pond now to do McFarlane and then London bureau Juliet good morning I can AM. Following comments made overnight by national security advisor John Bolton and Abu Dhabi whose suspects Iran of targeting and a key Saudi port. And what he says is that felled attack. Exactly cat national security advisor John Bolton he is as they say and an Iraqi capital of without being he is that I'd jarring. This high since period of tensions. Between the gulf nation Saudi Arabia and the gulf. And Iran now he was speaking to John Lewis and he. Did not elaborate much but he said that's that that was an alleged attack on this fourth oil port city. Cooled down do now. Obviously this is just the latest incident and a number all of escalating instance. Throughout this whole crisis remember the US has sent an act Ashcroft Carey and 52 obamas to the region it's deployed hundreds more troops. And the have been a drone strikes from. Rebels in Yemen. Who are backed by Iran. Say new American allies in the gulf especially Saudi Arabia have really been trying to illustrate how how deep they concede the stats have been. Lots to follow think his budget catching us up at it will be followed it closely as well moving on now. To Malaysia where the nation's last male Sumatran rhino has passed away and Julianne Chris what this means. For conservation efforts the final male rhino seems pretty serious. Yes saying Sumatran rhino is that indigenous to into the museum but there were a couple in the Lacey and what's happened is spots the lost now Ryan and the lazy. How is unfortunately died they try to Paramount for the fee now. Who white rhinos are among the next critically endangered species on us I believe this not any white Ryan is an Africa. Any more. And as for the Sumatran rhinos those Bambi a hundred of them left in the wild or now. Basically in Anthony's the US is actually involved in conservation efforts with Malays in Anthony's it to try. And help them but the trouble is remaining Ryan is asked after the cross. The jungle and into musing about unable to find each other for breeding. Then a lot of this is because of deforestation palm oil concessions. But conservationists and even tried IDF to try and base numbers and it just seems I than losing the fighting a losing battle so it's really really sides. Yes sad indeed. And so we should lighten things up just a bit chilly outside now to then. When did you explain some Burris customs. The usual the different ways across the pond. Chances are the mouthpiece of the British people. We go to you. Right that light have like that I I'm playing like a blast went their way to tell who's gone on in this video take Villa. They collect this is one. I'm honestly this is. This is accuse fields of national pride means. I and this is at the annual cheese wrestling competition. Now is being found by officials from health and safety full obvious reasons. So this is an unofficial race that leg you can go save hundreds of people expect say to know what they do is they Rhode reels of team. He's done an incredibly steep hill and they chase after it on the bus plus new gaze down. Winds now I just want to just read out how that normally very high brow. And stiff upper limit BBC has been reporting the story on line. Didn't and you jump in has been crowned I'd be death defying amulets she's renting race cookbook I love it lending. Southern lesson what it says Perry like the BBC news iPad me. But very Garrett seventeen and 15100 yards on a one T grades in health. Not accident do go to NET as those he is this race this is race win. Unending they eat the cheese at the end zone when it still covet and Ross and my. But they do the win is always do hold that hold that she's real laugh and as they celebrate winning but it's. I'm an identity now I'm in other industries resolved. It really I love Christian so here's what did you visited. They've throat she's Dowd the hill the name run after it yet that fifth. Palin I don't know why wet pet at I don't know what I just that guy Billy explain Linda didn't take off. And that I'm those cuts those British custom customs and ways I can honestly say there's no wind greater. Then you. My friend being in there it not he's. Yes there isn't one right now who gets much he's the U. I really that terribly energetic. Thanks guy had a lot better it's tired she is. Let's check our notification is starting a web that Puget if flamingo the murder. Spotted fourteen years after his escape to make here this zoo. That's I think we're opening do little easier hang in now just killed Kelly they knew it was the same bird because they have a tag. That's on its leg and it was like flamingo for 92 or something. Honor I want to know where Flamengo for 91 it is fatally pit stop we still second as its existing slim at best place for lacking me escaped late founder and Texas and Texas meadow and Kansas attack us. He went the disc at the baseball. Actually I do guys we need help Fleming he'll do fine OK we've got that out there again you've been fact checked flamingos do they live here while. I and other and other animal news yep we've been covering a lot of graduation recently here's one Alabama with an unexpected guests a dog. It did not give it goes right up to that ceremonial table Obama because he lets ask himself really getting you gotta go dear husband guy second from the left him. Who's covering his face harassment. We'll showing yeah. That's his own that's his owner. That dog is being Charlie had dogs that I have to we we aren't the numbers illustrate how and it does panic and just holding his face is like polishing my graduation now have been at times here. Well within memory that argued in getting snow doesn't care that doggy bakeries like what it's good freedom. I'll take a look at this one this is a crazy. Video that's a rocket Russian rocket and it's trying to take off but most. Look I think it goes that was guide it's insane. That could has been the origin story for the next big marvel superhero. Door compact. British soared 2.0. And the war may be this time than she ate. I did not ask for real urban he should've seen it by now. Whatever authority is always a mean yeah that rocket went on. Yeah that's not the crazy part is that the rocket that hit at Laney to different parts of the rocket. And it's still completed its mission in lower. Pretty cool and if you saw this man climbing to Ivo Tara last week and thought. In light find here is not before you now that you can zip line off the towers only. You're brave last week that a man like he's yelled yeah hallway outfit and I and now you can zip line from it. Six miles per hour it's on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower legacy you know what counselor and aligned islands sped up fanatic Felix when a lot of the plan apparently that his longest Mount Everest it goes through what was happening there. And that's fine I would do that would you. Now that's a sound are hey guys let's not go its morning America our first live remote way all right Abbott it is but. That is 10 AM Saturday lot of front slept with a half twists. I knew that because I just watched him do it back into that he's reading right now thirty rental there that gymnasts. This is the first time this flick has ever been reported on camera admittedly the percent of have been completed in the world. That's pretty that looks like he's ditzy yet I'm does it. Are coming up more than 500 students who are competing for TO PD. OG what fats found. Hot sauce topped we're. Lawyers aren't they why not the national spelling bee will Ganz wolf. Spell it all out for us after this. And if so watch out for today the new Star Wars and galaxies and area Disneyland will be. Dedicated in a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of Friday's opening. It will be home for the longest ride I ever at a Disney park and then all of a full size replica of the millennium falcon. And X wing and tie fighter. Disney is the parent company ABC news and I am very excited because. Meanwhile in a galaxy not so far far away cosmonauts on the International Space Station will take part of the spacewalk retrieved. Science experiments and definitely science. And president tumbled participate in this swearing in of the president and chairman of the board of directors of the import export bank. And Hillary Clinton is due to speak at the commencement ceremony for hundredth college in New York. But don't forget to tune into the debrief for an update on our top stories and the briefing room or breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. 562. Of the world's sharpest dollars are gathered near the nation's. Capital and this morning they're recovering from around the one of the issuer Scripps national spelling bee and our own residents scala. I got the market its fancy I forgot my monocle at night. So that they had something to make you see about monocle. Oh and note CL EI. Even now that's right Bob and don't tell. Do you have access having a picnic that we don't want to around Lance gun didn't move fast and head into an event that's gonna sell it out for as well okay. Eight months ago a lebed millions dollars in classrooms across America and beyond. Began their journey towards the Scripps spelling bee championship and today to brightest young minds took the final steps towards taking that top prize. Can you spell competition. 562. Youngsters from all fifty US states. And some making the trek from far flung places like the Bahamas Germany Ghana or Japan. Using whatever techniques they can't spelled their words correctly. Christina drawing the words out on her hand from Trulia with the classic card spelling trick. And a K. I'll knock out. But this year more kids like a shy and typing the words into their palm as if there's a cell phone there. A sign of the times perhaps and some of the example sentences also getting a more modern 2019 a car listen to this one for the word topsy turvy nets. As in Michelle contemplated hiring Marie Condo to straighten out the topsy turvy ness of her office. But ended up opting for a cheaper local option but for Sundays first prelim rounds of the V spelling disaster. That bell signaling the end of this year's journey and other speller is having an easier go of it Leverett doodle. There like god create you aren't. I have a leopard and. Nice. Library Google. Phone. Wit about my mom let me ask you all of the information. RO OF that kids really do say and spell it darnedest things. So at the end of day one we're down from 562. To 490 sellers. And the competition will pick up later this morning when those incredible young people will spell their way closer and closer to the championship and that 50000 dollar. By those he hopes that it's not related. It has hit an all cold and that it you got a show yeah I again. The pressure on those kids. No is there a word that you'll have difficulty selling yen. Or but he or orange I can never spell it get here is why this is like us. Have been terrible problem is story the one time no one. Yeah out of friends they'll one time I ever cheated on a test in my I'd I remember perfectly and Larry. Miss can't take a step slow money now. That's your limitations no word origins on her spelling passed and I could never had a sound say ballot container has so I. UN and the karma has gotten me to this day I still cannot spot that Ingrid. It haunts me argue that she tells that story well. And that was really good. It moved. Back up. Whenever I thought I can that would give them a Guidant story killed. I really get somebody that lives I'd remember the first war that had trouble spelling. And thank second or third grade and it with linguists. Got a little view than there is some GE U I language. And now as I said earlier we've Belgrade and with language. Can. Now now look at our men and happen. Not that it. What word or not campaign wherever it gave me your question of the David's still got another question about it what words you have trouble spelling are now let another another tweet us ABC his life. I think the well I think the Maggie I think he needs and a check of the gonna see you tomorrow again blades aren't you glad Maggie really yeah. Tomorrow a lot its own.

