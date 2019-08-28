Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski speaks out about NFL retirement

Now Playing: 2-year-old killed after shopping display falls at Illinois mall

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin and husband 'united' in legal fight

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

Now Playing: Soccer star Carli Lloyd considering kicking for NFL team

Now Playing: Women deliver powerful testimony in Jeffrey Epstein case

Now Playing: Purdue Pharma offers to settle opioid lawsuits: Report

Now Playing: Trump wants to shift FEMA money to immigration

Now Playing: Puerto Rico on edge as Tropical Storm Dorian nears

Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski opens up about early retirement

Now Playing: Possible multi-billion dollar opioid settlement from OxyContin maker

Now Playing: Puerto Rico under state of emergency for Tropical Storm Dorian

Now Playing: The best way to cut a mango? Cat Cora says turn it into a star

Now Playing: Epstein accusers speak out

Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $500M in opioid suit

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Dorian gaining strength as it heads for Puerto Rico

Now Playing: 2 kids dead after stabbing suspect allegedly steals police cruiser, crashes into van

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin back in court for alleged participation in college admissions scheme