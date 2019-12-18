Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Program cannot vote packaging arming its top I think sentenced Wednesday number one impeachment day in Washington. House is hours away from its historic vote to impeach president drop lawmakers will debate for six hours before voting around 7 PM. Just ask the president holds a rally in Michigan tonight he sent a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slamming if he's been as an attempted coup. An overnight broad street rallies held across the country I live coverage of today's vote against this morning at 8:30 eastern here on ABC news five. Number two police in Austin, Texas say they have no suspects in the case of a missing mother and her baby. I for Smart and her three with old daughter haven't been seen fox Thursday. The FBI has now it's going to search that agents were knocking on doors last night at the apartment complex are. Broussard and that shower last seen her parents spoke of it is much more. When we have all. If you have open Ivan thank you didn't know voters. It is heard loud and hold them. Authorities favorite stars beyonce is not a a person of interest in this case on to number three at big merger in the auto industry yacht Chrysler and the parent company who would you have agreed on terms of a 5050 merger to read the world's fourth or auto maker. I haven't decided yet I think for the company they say they will not. Closing any plan that comes Monday after Ford announced its rating 3000 jobs it for area. Investing more than a billion dollars into plants and send us. Number four we're seeing an image of a young girl who lived 5700. Years ago thanks a piece of stone age showing god she discarded and Denmark. Check out an artist's rendering. The girl researchers are falling Lola. It's based solely on DNA extracted from a gun like material made from a birch tree. It's the first time not complete ancient Valentino was constructed for something other than it's an addition to low let's appearance scientists could tell she was practicing tolerance for I think would be if the months. And doubt. And with Lola. And Ali number five with only a week before Christmas many of us are under a lot of stress he's survey and that is 7% of Americans find it hard to relax during the holidays -- from those gifts. That was the top concern cited filed by Russell family events and the search for the perfect gift for a loved ones don't be stressed people. Might be stressed obvious just by the fact that we're now sitting. And outstanding like we usually little stress mix it up a little bit. Kids see the history unfolding of Capitol Hill today as president problem is on the greens of impeachment. We learned overnight that lawmakers have agreed to six hours of debate in the house today before they take the historic vote around seven tonight the president sent a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Comparing comparing the impeachment process to the Salem witch trials the Democrats believe they have enough votes to approve articles of impeachment. Meanwhile overnight protesters held rallies in support of impeachment across the country from new York and Michigan. Kansas and California in the season as yeah Qatar joins us now with the new details on what's ahead today there on Capitol Hill and that's good morning. Good morning to name Kenneth and historic vote now just hours away with house meeting at 9 AM eastern this morning to begin debating those two articles of impeachment against president trump. And a final vote expected later this evening. Capping off months of investigation and weeks of public hearings today the US House of Representatives is set to impeach president trounced. Just the third time in US history that's ever happens the president jump is accused of obstructing congress and abusing the power of his office for personal gain when he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate his political opponents. Or. No I don't take any. Zero. To put it mildly. In a scathing six page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the president slamming impeachment. Calling it an illegal part is an attempted to and accusing Pelosi of declaring open war on American democracy. And adding. More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem witch trials. Speaker Pelosi responding on CNN calling the letter ridiculous. I'm getting really fully vetted we have learned to. Seen since. Clearly sick. And in her own letter to Democrats rating. If we do not act to we will be derelict in our Judy. After a procedural vote to house members will get one last chance to debate the two formal articles of impeachment. They'll have six hours to do so with time equally split between parties. The final vote will be held immediately after her. And is expected to pass along party lines with even many moderate Democrats from trump swing districts coming out in support of impeachment. I wasn't elected to do what's politically safe I'm I was elected to do I think is right. Lawmakers are now looking ahead to that impending senate trial Democrats want to hear from four witnesses that the White House had initially blocked from testifying. But senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has already indicated he has no intention of calling witnesses to name Kenneth. And asked thank you ABC news on live coverage of today's impeachment vote stream mean at 8:30 AM eastern. Meanwhile the house has passed a one point four trillion dollar spending package to avert a government shutdown the bipartisan legislation includes increases for domestic programs. Favored by Democrats as well as a boost in military spending. Priority for Republicans. It's separated into two bills which the senate and president trump are expected to approve before Friday's deadline. Work some campaign chair men problem airport is in the hospital he's been serving a federal prison sentence on charges related to special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. His attorney says metaphor is in stable condition and that his family's being kept in the dark sources say this have neo metaphor is suffering from a heart related conditions. Meanwhile at a ports former deputy has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and probation after pleading guilty to charges related to the Muller investigation. The judge admitted Rick gates has been extremely cooperative with investigators but the crimes are too serious and some time behind bars this necessary. Gates will serve. The jail time on weekends during the three years of probation. US military says it's keeping a close side at a Russian spy ship that's been tailing off the southeast coast. Is it a ship has been moving south for days while operating in a way that's considered unsafe. ABC's Martha Raddatz has the details. The Russian spy ship Victor Lim they have spotted in international waters sailing down the coast of the southeastern US. It's bad behavior erratic and dangerous sailors from Charleston to Savannah to the port of Jacksonville. Warned to use extreme caution. Because the ship is operating in an unsafe manner. The Russians now east did the Bahamas failing to respond to calls from commercial vessels trying to coordinate safe passage. And failing to use running lights even in low visibility. The US has been tracking increase Russian activity in international waters. While overseas in the eastern Mediterranean. US navy rear admiral William Houston telling David the US is aware the Russians are trying to send a message. They absolutely are. And watching very very closely you yeah there's really not a day where we're auction them every single. The US has a navy destroyer the USS Matt hand shadowing the Russian ship off the US coast. DeLeon have also made headlines in 2017. When it was spotted near a US submarine base in Connecticut. And then docked in Havana Cuba for a week before reappearing. At another US submarine base off the coast of Georgia. The biggest concern with this ship is that there will be a collision at C it was just last June in the Philippine sea. That a Russian ship almost collided with the US guided missile destroyer coming within about a hundred feet. Martha Raddatz ABC news Washington. Our thanks to mark that they are new York city police now say the apparent abduction of a teenage girl was a hoax a surveillance video struck an error that showed a mother and her six out daughter walking along a street. But tablet format appeared in track that he not crow was found unharmed and police say she confessed that she set an all up. Because her mother is quote over protecting a source says the mother wants to move back to Honduras but the team doesn't want to go. Are prominent architect has been killed in New York witnesses say she was hit by debris that fell off building and renovation. Sixty Euro era cut Cashman was walking near Times Square when. Part of the building's facade fell on the sidewalk. Records show the owners were cited earlier this year for damage above the fifteenth floor that could pose a hazard to pedestrians. Officials will now investigate whether it's gasoline should have been installed. Now the what's being called a Christmas miracle in Florida young sister and brother are back but their family this morning. After they were missing for nearly three days we're now learning more about where they work and the one request they had after being rescued. This morning the new picture showing the missing brother and sister from Jacksonville moments after they were rescued holding water and snacks covered in dirt but alive after spending three days in the words some miracle Christmas miracles Boston six year old Braxton and it's five year old sister Brian seemingly vanished on Sunday morning when they were playing in their front yard. For days rescue teams searched that's their family Tweeter for their safe return. Right a variety of gals think uranium dropped bombs. Looking like and we love yeah. Then the miracle they were hoping for we Rhode. And outlook. One of the rescue team members heard a voice thought was a child's voice. And so they say announcement look innocent album we're talking Braxton and Brian have found inside an old pump pal Schmitt fix swampy woods. Where they're taking shelter a quarter mile from home and I. Failed. The children's older brother says he exhausting search had taken an emotional told this is something this whole storm is cause harm is not like going disappeared. It's terrible livable way police say the children likely wandered away in became lost and they had just one request after being rescued it was a lively talkative. In ask for a cheese pizza that we quickly. Delivered to. Just an incredible sort police say it appears that Korea and Braxton war alone the entire time and we talk about. Are these children OK physically they are okay this morning there apparently a little dehydrated but you think about the mental told. Absolutely it means spending a number of days out there by themselves a breaking that they were found together and are back on morning. Coming up the gift wrapping life pack that's breaking the Internet. We predicted that the test but first we're opening up it is his ball and looking back to the last impeachment of a sitting US president. After this. Welcome back. The house represented this is just hours away from voting on two articles of impeachment against president. It's almost violent you're so the day that the house voted to impeach President Bill Clinton are opening ABC news Bob back to December 19 1990. On world news tonight this Saturday article one is adapted. For the second time in our nation's history the House of Representatives impeaches the president. The president react saying he'll stay focused on his job it's what I've tried to do for six years. It's what I intend to do for two more. Until the last hour of the last day. Good evening I'm Charles Gibson. President Clinton has been impeached the House of Representatives today approved two of the four articles of impeachment. Accusing him of perjury and obstruction of justice the issue now goes to the United States senate for a possible trial. In the house today it was a partisan vote and it will have repercussions not only for this president. But for the presidency itself and for the House of Representatives President Clinton was win his pastor. While the house was impeaching him ABC's Sam Donaldson has the reaction from the White House. House Democrats came down to the White House to rally round their leader. Mrs. Clinton walked arm in arm or their husband as they came to the lawn below the Oval Office. Where surrounded by his backers the president made his case to the American people for avoiding a long senate trial. I have accepted responsibility for what I did wrong in my personal life. And I have invited. Members of congress to work with us to find a reasonable bipartisan. And proportionate. Response. That approach. Was rejected today by Republicans in the house. But I hope it will be embraced. By the senate discredited to be very conciliatory toward the senate including senate Republicans. Let house Democrats continued to bash house Republicans the president now wants to censure deal in the senate. Impossible in order to avoid a trial. We're joined by ABC's Cokie Roberts also Jackie Judd in Washington. Cokie give us the thought on this day how about this trial to come in the senate that we get to trial. The trial is likely to come yes Charlie you know the institution of congress well and you know that some of his players insist on the prerogatives of the institutions and in the senate. That would include. Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia the historian of the senate who will insist that the senate should go forward at least for awhile. Obviously the pressure will now be on. To try to bring that to a short conclusion but the pressure was on the house as well and an election intervened and the house is impeach the president. Jacqui quickly when you first learn to the story back in January ever that we get to this day and my gosh Charlie no. Though the one constant of the story in fact over the past year has been. It's utter unpredictability. And even though over the past few days every one had widely expected these articles of impeachment passed. Sitting here it was still. A shock it was just an a shock to hear. The speaker pro town in the house floor announced that the first article of impeachment had passed. And so now I don't think anyone. Could have predicted that we would find ourselves here on this night talking about what we are adds analyst when he went right to the day. And is always interesting to take a look back and mean people sane and are really looking at both those cases and comparing it to you there. All right let's check a notification is now. Starting with that gift wrapping half going a buyer are those we've probably seen it. Technique Reid turned to get diagonally to make better use of the wrapping paper that person did this makes it look so easy. So we tried it earlier world news now. I moved. Then snagged doing out here hate Friday go here tanks then there's the oh my god I'm more. Your. Ash Chicago's for you. I like when. You see things like that on you know on social media and actually work. So cool. An except another life packed this one for mom whose dollar it would stop crying when she left the rooms and act out. Sect cutouts and not living with biogas here whatever they and they whatever kneeling down. Yet but I heard the baby save mom you're pretty stiff. Ha I. Actually she's heading out or if an artist. Here's a sketch the man whose felons detectives say this is the caricature of the suspect in a robbery at. Perverse side its festival of lights this month the guy asked artists to me the drawing when it was done the suspect. Grabbed a bag with about 500 dollars in it and ran off but he left the picture behind police posted on FaceBook with a message do you recognized his caricature and no we are not kidding. And there's Obama Biden unique holiday gift from Europe for less than sixty dollars. You can a piece of a French castle in the western part the country and once served as a home for French medieval nobility. The costs 55 bucks the way it's like I'm accesses castle spot in the garden bearing your name. And a role in planning the future though fortress. That's a question of the day would you buy peace that castle tells wireline tiny capsule up crumbling castle I was an insult the property like that. Thousand I would her tree city news let us now. I get ready for the good times saying ABC handsome all in the family network is bringing us that suited each of the hit show with a list stars. ABC did this in May with an episode of all my family and the Jefferson and like in May the actors will perform live. ABC's George Pataki. LA. It's easier the second time around. So far decidedly no. Equipment and and and Woody Harrelson returns to the role of all the families iconic character Archie Bunker and a second episode of live in front of a studio audience. Marisa Tomei is back is Edith soar like baron holes is Mike and Ellie Kemper as Gloria. Justine in which auto joins the cast in an unnamed role. Either I constantly these original so you don't ever want and it you know I think it's a fine line opted to sort of toe because you want to making your own but these people already deceased splendid job of creating them in the first place Greg and take. But those words are still the same and the message is still the same it's just us as actors interpreting it our way I just think it's the strength of the comedy that just made it. With Stan always tickets. Another classic comedy from writer producer Norman Lear will be featured good times. Taking over the roles from Esther Rolle and John Amos. Viola Davis and Andre Brower. Working opposite hers just aren't sure what to see it come together to see burst into flame you know the mean to finally tonight and so I'm really looking forward to. This live thing that we dorm on Wednesday. Jay pharaoh tackles the iconic part of their son JJ originally played by Jimmy Walker. There might be a few dynamite some just let you know. Maybe not a maybe I don't know I like saying the story kept. How will. Is his going to be good. It's gonna be good chest and you'll see live in front of a studio audience all in the family in good times tonight at 8:7 central here on ABC. In Los Angeles George and Akio for ABC news. Can't wait to see that it's going to be good good good rebroadcast. Of I say rebroadcast that they already did that they do it live line. And it the area. A busy day ahead on this Wednesday December 8 April tight but watch out for plus the incredible display of sportsmanship at a high school wrestling competition after this. There's about or today the full House of Representatives is set to vote on articles of impeachment against president trump after a marathon. They it is it flies. Clock coverage. Leaving at 8:30 AM. Eastern until the final apple meanwhile president Robert Stewart a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan this evening Democrats running for president are on the travel as well secretary. League Castro is set to tour the downtown women's center. Let's get road Los Angeles before holding a town hall in Pasadena. Senator Cory Booker is scheduled within our roundtable with community leaders and old aids. Beau bock. With Booker debate in Las Vegas and attorney general though bar is expected to announce a new initiative to reduce violent crime. Or folly from. Us this morning a remarkable display of sportsmanship from our. A high school wrestler in California Shane Hanson but losing her and a championship match but then his opponent dislocated his shoulder. Forcing him to four Fed's giving handsome though when. Answer was awarded a gold medal but during the ceremony he shocked everyone what he gave the gold. To his opponents saying he deserved it because he was winning before his injury cancer says it was the right thing to do. But a pretty about because he was obviously winning that Madsen. It wasn't my last away and he's right here in this finals Mattson is basically being given first place he doesn't want to. The opposing coach sent a letter chances schools saying I've never witnessed such an amazing display Shane Hanson. Probably to tears with his sportsmanship. The other kid he dislocated shoulder. Any loss taught a lot of sore loser. But they hear they cared there you forget kid. I'm for it. We're really got to leave it. I would go immediately clear divide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.