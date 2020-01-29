It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

More
Americans evacuate virus epicenter in China, GOP doesn’t have the votes to block impeachment witnesses, Trump’s Middle East peace plan and more.
23:33 | 01/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"23:33","description":"Americans evacuate virus epicenter in China, GOP doesn’t have the votes to block impeachment witnesses, Trump’s Middle East peace plan and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68609283","title":"It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020","url":"/US/video/morning-america-wednesday-jan-29-2020-68609283"}