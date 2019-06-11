Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

Good morning cannot smoke and Hayley hard time here are five things you need to know this Wednesday November sex. I won the election night results coming in overnight and Democrats are plain mean ignite the figure stories from the governor's race and the red state of Kentucky. For Democrat Andy this year has declared victory over the incumbent we'll. Republican that haven't. Even though analysts say the races still too close to call president trump who won Kentucky by thirty points and sweet sixteen in the world would support behind that an at a rally Monday. Democrats say this race proves their momentum nationwide. I haven't had an opportunity yet to speak to governor Bevan but my expectation is that he will honor. He will honor the election that was held tonight they and he will help us make this transition. And I tell you what. We will be ready for that first day in office and out of court. We are not conceding this race by any stretch. And they want the process to be followed and there is in the process and. Governor Babbitt would need to win court approval for full recount. You are responding to results president comes campaigns that the president rally Monday help Bevan finished stronger than expected. And help five they're Kentucky Republicans when their wings. It was a good night for Democrats in Virginia. They won control of both houses of the state legislature that means Virginia will be under complete democratic control for the first time in 25 years good news for Republicans the Mississippi lieutenant governor Tate Reeves will take over the governor's mansion. He easily defeated his democratic challenger. Now we're seeing the impeachment battle in Washington any new admission from one of the president's top advisors porn online. And he was met by protesters arriving arriving at the airport in Portland Oregon Tomlin now says he quote. Did not changes in testimony to acknowledge the quid pro quo in the Ukraine scandal but that's seem at odds with a newly updated transcript of his testimony. In which she acknowledged that. US military aid was with help from Ukraine until you training and promised to investigate president from political rivals ought to number three the American family massacred in Mexico Mercury news stories of survival. Nine members of a warming feeling were killed on their way to a wedding. Including the re winning in six children. Officials suspected drug cartel case of mistaken identity. Many other members of the family were saved by the actions of a thirteen report who helped hide several of his siblings behind a tree. Using Francis to cover them all he walked fourteen vials to get help. We've also learned of a dying mother who had her baby under a feet inside their SUV to escape the attackers. Who remain on the rise. We had to Florida for number form where sheriff's deputies charged with Trout of the peace after a video show him grabbing his fifteen year old girl by the neck. Slamming her to the ground Broward County deputy Willard Miller has also been suspended without pay yesterday came after the girl appeared to kick him. That happen at a school for children with emotional and behavioral issues. And finally number five the raging debate right now. Currently is Carolina plane nonstop Christmas music operating at a station in Chicago has already started playing the holiday hit. They started yesterday over fat critics are slamming the things you for rushing to see that. Others say it's never too early and with six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. The station doing us all safer beginning in the mood early you let us know what you think. Yep Bill Graham tells you think about these dancing Santas as well. Yeah that big story off. Howard do we need to say some good morning. Now we doesn't get great tonight right to our big story in each of battle and Washington that is and in new ignition from one of the president's top ambassadors Horton silent. He was met by protesters overnight arriving at the airport in Portland ore in. Silent now says he quote did not change his testimony to acknowledge a quid pro quo in the Ukraine scandal. That seems at odds with and newly updated transcript of his testimony. ABC screening Mitchell has the need each else Corina. Hey Gary good morning to you it was a stunning reversal by one of president trumps loyal supporters and it came a four page statement telling lawmakers his memory was quote refreshed. And that he personally delivered the message president trump allegedly sought to send to Ukraine. For the first time Gordon somber and revising his testimony confirming a quid pro quo linking Ukraine. Announcing a public investigation. Into president Trump's political rivals in exchange for 400 million dollars in military aid. Someone adding the public statement would need to come directly from Ukrainian president's so Lansky himself. In his original testimony summoned denied any preconditions to aid when asked the president has used a testimony in his defense. A bad that it wired what is. Demanded that it met the right. It would not under his dad for what we're. A hundred that. It looked does that there was no way broke well but don't forget. The firm and says he was just repeating what the president told him on a phone call. And now he says his memory was refreshed my other key witnesses who contradicted his initial statements it's never too late. To do the right thing. People want to keep coming forward telling us the truth. Grow up. Arriving back in Portland over ninety ambassador was met by protesters chanting tell the truth. And senate testimony the White House dismissing some money through personal jet that transcripts that were released today show exactly what the president has been saying all along. And that is that he did nothing wrong in a statement the White House argues that transcription or even less evidence for impeachment been previously can't. Now house Democrats have requested acting White House chief of staff make Mon may need to appear for deposition on Friday. But his testimony like others this week won't likely be blocked by the White House Caylee. Thanks so experience. And credible for you leave a lot of why investors believe it's important to hear from the Moby. Fuel moon bay news comes acting chief of staff so he has an intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the White House including the withholding of military aid to Ukraine. You may remember that briefing last month he admitted to a quid pro quo saying quote. We do not all the time with farm policy before walking back that admission in a statement. Her and I really appreciate it. Our I would turn out to the other big story this morning the massacre in Mexico and American family. Slaughtered on the way to a wedding this morning new stories of survival are emerging. Nine members of the same family were ambushed and killed just across the border from Arizona. But a quick thinking teenager is now being credited with saving several of his siblings hiding him in bushes along the road. And we now are one infant was found alive after she was hidden under the seat of a vehicle that came under attack. This morning stories of heroism and survival after the deadly ambush and an American dream we Mexico the group was traveling by caravan picking up family members for a wedding. When they were attacked by drug cartel or what officials call an apparent case of mistaken identity nine members of the Mormon family were killed. Including three mothers in six of their children. Two of them were twin infants this morning relatives say a seven month old baby named faith is alive thanks to a final selfless act by her mother. I don't know if if Christina. In her last moments of life. Save your daughter by letting her down on the floor board. Bibi beef was found alive hours after the attack they think that need me no matter try eighteen who. Put the child like on the floor under the sea and some might save her life. Meanwhile a thirteen year old boy is credited with saving several members of the family relatives say the teen hit six of its siblings after their mother was shot and killed. And then walked fourteen miles to get help. He basically electric shooting Daryn Daryn there are sixty people shooting at them from all over the mountains around and it had decided that you can't. A ways from where they're shooting and going to the collision that lets can rate. Mexican officials say the women's three suvs may have been mistaken by rival drug gains the family is part of a religious settlement it's a nor state. A section of northern Mexico known for his drug violence tied to organized crime. ABC's Tom Thomas is in Mexico. I asked a former Mexican intelligence officer why these vicious criminals would shoot and kill. Innocent women and children his chilling response because they can't he says they are the law that section of Mexico. President trump addressed the ambush saying Mexico with the help of the United States must wage war on the drug cartels Mexico's president responded saying he's grateful for trumps offs were. So says his country will move forward alone. We are thinking about those victims this morning family members who survived the attack are now being treated at a hospital in Arizona. In other news a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges for fake cancer scam. Jessica hand Smith claims she had severe colon cancer and needed help. The 31 year old allegedly collected more than 101000 dollars using go find me in FaceBook. First an acquaintance and Maine her own husband reported her to the police. The families who say they were the victims of racism at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Illinois are speaking out Justin bell and his family requests at the table for eighteen. He says the host asked for the race of the group allegedly because another customer. Did not want to be seated near black people some of the children cried as their parents spoke at a news conference Tuesday. I was appalled. I was astonished I was in a restaurant. Trying to take my family or friends and kids. To a restaurant. And I was being asked what race I was. To see them try different this thing. Is her from going because at some relation have to. You look at these civil. And there are different. And then the dot that's okay. Buffalo Wild Wings apologized and fired the employees involved and that customer has been banned for life. Lawmakers and Los Angeles want new directions perhaps like Google Maps in ways. They think trying to fix short cuts provided by those apps are clogging up residential streets some cars have been re routed on the block roads. City officials consider beanie apps now are asking for changes to keep cars away from streets that don't usually carry heavy traffic. The video there of the cars is like on the curbs. Sidewalks. And there's any city in America worrying mean the way is apt. Yeah last. Definitely LA right. AT&T have been fine sixty million dollars or misleading millions of customers with unlimited data plans. The fine to settle the Federal Trade Commission complaint that's that the company did not clearly tell customers their web browsing speed will be slowed down. Significantly if they use a certain amount of data. Millions of customers will get partial refunds. Incredible video here shows an officer saving an Illinois home from a fire. Bullying police officer Stephen Murphy was patrolling the neighborhood when he August 9 and one pop payment. I'm customer being grabbed the fire extinguisher from his car rushed inside and put out the planes it all happened less than a minute after the emergency call. Your work by him and in Wisconsin a home outside Milwaukee is no longer on the edge. The house had been dangling off a cliff over Lake Michigan since last year when his deck fell off. Parts of the foundation and basement fell into the late last month the crews demolished the home yesterday. Ever the first time drones have been used to deliver prescriptions to customers. UPS says it made two deliveries very CVS pharmacy in a Raleigh summer. One was to a private home the other to a retirement community the drums didn't land but they heard about twenty in the Aaron lowered the boxes to the ground carefully. And operator did monitor the flights. And that's our question of the day do you want your packages delivered by drone. Prescriptions groceries. Toilet paper or alcohol products but every liked would you like to be get a drone delivery. Be the first in your area perhaps. An apartment buildings oh in New York City and a hot islands the drone would come right outside your window. Well what Saddam Shiite I can't go back an open my windows so I don't. Yesterday's New York. But let us know what you think in the comments or tweet us at ABC news live what I hear from you. Gang coming up and they knew waiting it fifteen minutes saying. Sign new popular app this taking over social media and why it's raising red flags in Washington plus the football tapped gone viral hats. Some new feline fans. More after this. Pain welcome back new Millie as social media users are going got god. Well that's brand new half that they hope you'll give them that thing that they love. A plus a plus applauded. But is there a dark side and even a threat to your personal data lingering behind of those short and punchy videos. Here's ABC's will read. It's all part of a new digital landscape build one snappy video at a time if you haven't. Heard of take doc. Month. What is exact. Reese Witherspoon needed a tutorial for her sixteen year old son deacon priest to becoming take darker color cat man. She's just one of the millions of people who discovered the yeah. Ariel Martin AK ABB Ariel has mastered the terrain of tick tock. Perfecting the art of lip syncing to songs like all I want for Christmas is you. Or who the dogs out. And creating innovative performance art and let's talk numbers how big are you. How big am I have my eight. And two point nine million aren't tech talk how does that make you feel. I like it did a beautiful thing and I just want to express love and productivity and as much as I possibly can. She was one of the first to build following all of the platforms back when it was still known as musically. She moved from Florida to California as her tick talk Beno divorced her in Hollywood. She's just landed a role in Disney Channel zombies to. Yeah and is launching a music career. She's directing herself in her cover of Lou reed's walk on the wild side. And road to acceptance. I want to direct means me that my main goal right wanted to be an opinion. So much of the content on ticked off he's created by teenagers in their bedrooms. That intimacy and exposure could be fertile ground for over glowing eyes and predatory comments. Six tuck says it's working to keep its young users safe and just released these videos made by popular creators. Showing how to do things like filter comments. A lot of people. Tick tock is adamant that the platform is a joyful place but it is not immune to that heralds the digital world. As reported in the Wall Street Journal tech talk recently had to take down anonymous accounts linked to high says. They are just the latest social media company targeted by the terror group. Ticked aug deleted the videos in permanently banned the accounts. Adding quote content promoting terrorist organizations. Has absolutely no place on ticked up. And the company itself which is owned by Chinese artificial intelligence start out by dance. Is now being investigated by congress over allegations of censorship and improper data collection and storage. Dick talk would not answer our questions on camera about this instead referring us to this statement on their web site. I tick tock US general manager pat tick tock we have no higher priority than earning and preserving the trust of our users partners and regulators we store all US user data in the United States with backup redundancy in Singapore. The company adding that China does not control the content of tick tock in the United States are US team makes decisions that we see is best for the US market. And we are given the independents to do so. None of this is scaring away the droves of teens and young adults who are flocking to tick tock hoping to reach the same heights as creators like maybe Ariel. These pleasing her own path in this new digital world. And we'll read in Los Angeles. Will Ryvon getting down there it's like six but something. Or when do we get to see you that. Take I got it how I wanna be Bala. I think there will re began and Alastair garnered vacations starting with that viral black cat on Monday Night Football in his biggest fans. Apparently watching from home with these videos of other feline say dad. If that's our friend. Helmet on no no. Look Katz is wanna see other caps on TV misrepresentation. Matters. Absolutely all know Clinton in the count on the field and quite I don't know if it doesn't like Khattab and backfield cat get off that field. The Douglas. How that would work related. Atlanta yeah. I am very. I do not like that cat not lay out. No laid out hey we in new world record. Oh or write her saying no it isn't that they had in the face competing for a -- jury company name this one point three million dollar. Gilded toilet yes as a toilet. Complete with a Boe approves seat coded way it. Diamonds. And heating millionaire not breaking new records from loans diamonds. In. A toilet my question is what was the previous record my question is who's shooting and a toilet. A lot of questions that Kenney asked here yeah. A lot of things -- inning to do with diamonds other than sit on them well when. The toll will match what your putting and it served. We're number one Oregon and knocked her to a group that fishermen. Who made a life saving cats in the waters off of me just won't believe that it cotton. They caught a deer swimming five miles from shore the man's body in off the coast about it than. It managed to grab it by its antlers and legs dragged it into their boat and stick it to shore. Once they were sure it was safe they went back out to get one ops that lapse that's. Globs of and that is they Atlanta lobsters guy right there apt because to name. You have Virginia woman who lost her job she gave that one finger salute to the president. I do or that the motorcade was going by and she now flashing a victory sign two years ago Julie brisk mend Maida up seeing gesture toward president comes motorcade as she is spiking past the line of suvs. A picture of the moment went viral and her employer federal contractor told her to do. If you need to resign last night Pressman won a seat on the board of supervisors at Loudon County beaming come it. Incumbent Republican before the sparked. Well they. And a writer social media starts saying thank you for being a friend again and again and again in its quest to meet. 101000 brand new friends. It may seem weird now and Wallace is using to Graham to forge friendships with people. Offline and our own will and those number 2956. I can't rob lawless has a lot of friends. Pizza makers in Canada musicians in LA act rodeo in Philly. And everyone in between. That's because robs a man on a mission which he calls robs ten K friends. I would say robs ten K friends it is my admission to spend one hour one on one with 101000 different people. To see the cause of opening doors for no particular reason. During his meetings rob doesn't write anything down or take any physical notes but afterwards he manages to write a quote in a brief bio about each of his new friends are there are certain people who stand out in your mind. Or you're like wow I'll remember this person forever. They got an hour's hot I met this guy Chris and when he was sixteen. He was living in Romania but he actually came here to go boating on the Hudson with some friends. So he fell off of the boat and was actually run over by it given a 12% chance of walking again. And a 15% chance of living. And he beat but that doesn't. I just think about him a lot because that shaped in my mind what they problem is vs an inconvenience the project also presenting Robb with some unexpected life experiences of his own. A San Diego pilot offering to have its meeting with rob. In an airplane. We drove to the plane. And he joked that being said it's amateur bill's seat on the fly into the field one. And that was when I learned that he had literally built the plane himself. And you went I went yeah fire hours spent getting to know each other was flying over the coast of San Diego. Ages five to ninety strangers setting up meetings with rob via instant grant his web site or the old fashioned way being referred by frank. Which is how hunter Tom it's came across route stage. I think it's a great contact and I'm always up for meetings and a new and making new friends listening to be part of it what started as a passion projects would rob working consulting has turned into its full time gig. It's been a lot. Building is where I can do is. In the cheapest man there's a lot of getting to the point of almost meeting 3000 people. Was relying on my resources and the people who come close but you're willing to be generous and it until companies began noticing Robb's work. As the project has picked up both in terms of an audience and in terms of cuts pieces. I sort of have more conversations like I don't think two years ago I would have been able to knock on the door we were some of them listen to the arts and medicine so. In terms of finance and argue. Fully supporting yourself with the projects and building through it. Rob saying that eventually may be the project will turn into a speaking gate at companies and schools for now though would you say the project has major world bigger or smaller. Smaller for terrorists. I think when your walking past. People who you recognize and be back stories you know. It just makes everything feel it vote. What is best thing about the project I'm starting to see people take on their own initiatives and meeting new people. And I like that the project has this matter of good to it if ten people are trying to meet new people this year as a result of it and they have a good experience. Maybe when he we'll do that next year there's a lot of talk about loneliness driven by social media driven by technology. And if I can have a small footprint in changing. That is something I'd be really proud of. Robbing so be it add ten more years love Laurie he's able to wrap up the project in the meantime if you like to use. You or social media to take a break from social media you can schedule a meeting with rob my reasoning on sewer lines instant Graham is in bill is robs ten cape Brett. When at least 3000 I want to be a whole number. He's fired he got that by the that we've done Astoria right 83 people a day school that's true we can't call will find out. Coming up what's happening in appeasement approach today in a new airport opens we'll tell you where. Pleasant clean and keep up belted out his parents and a Little Mermaid live me wanna hear that he didn't see a last night this they let us. You know it's what wants to get there and do what I. Soon here's what to watch out supported president trump is scheduled to give remarks on judicial confirmations before heading to let's keep America great rally in Monroe Louisiana below. Melodic drop a set to visit the Boston medical center's home program for neonatal abstinence syndrome. The First Lady will meet with staff and patients to discuss the hospital's work assisting pregnant women with substance. Use this quarter. A top State Department official David Hale is expecting did tell investigators about the department's reaction to president from removal of the former US ambassador to Ukraine. Two other officials are expected to snap their scaffold up possession. But Texas bishop who has been pleading to halt the execution of death wrote in the Rodney reed. We'll hold a press conference this afternoon Reid is scheduled to be executed in less than a month. But maintains his innocence. Reid's family legal team say new developments in the case exonerate him. Any old Louis Armstrong more it was international airport is now a thing of the past. In new one point three billion dollar terminal opened today but don't forget visions of the debris and update a hard time. Stories and briefly went full breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. Finally from us on this Wednesday morning we're still loving the live presentation of The Little Mermaid it's been. Thirty years has the animated movie first made us watch on the big screen last night ABC went back I'm dead that's the a Little Mermaid live a special presentation including live performances of the movie's musical numbers in some cases he onstage performances Max the movie shot. We're shocked and this star who made the most mix Queen Latifah who played Ursula. We're caught CNN. Easy. This went on to dinner this one wants to get the parent I do what I. Did seem to you. That was our thoughts and it's well yeah. Cleveland teammates pointed out this committee out of her backstage scene in its steam Jo white down her Tenet will spur. Optimum shot one band we did OK so it's official Queen Latifah as an actual goddess fact also backstage after the show absolutely. Karbala Hussein played aerial it was a life changing she get any credible you'd awful job but give that it was it was. A fantastic job really is spectacular and. Meant and done in a Wayne that nothing has really been done before that 360 immersive experience and her. And they did a great job again except for. Jerry is check here at there where was Claus no plus no costs there Ronnie audience ever audience member and claws but I wrapped. Didn't have you like it wasn't me. Saying yeah you're trying to get land right where I'm to that what that you remain a part of our world here on this morning America. That's it for us it is a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.