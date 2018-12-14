Transcript for Mother of American student stabbed to death in Netherlands 'totally in shock'

Well the mother of an American student murdered in the Netherlands says she can't understand why someone would hurt her daughter. Sarah happen time was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Rotterdam her roommate a 23 year old Dutch man is charged in the killing. Oppenheim smother says Sarah had complained about the suspect getting increasingly angry. We had talked and I toddlers she need to get out there because it's something ain't right you don't know appeals you just need to get out of their mom you're just worried. My guess what moms need to worry that's their job. But kids need to listen sometimes too. That's going to be really tough no word on a motive for the killing. Oppenheim was studying in the Netherlands and was just days away from coming home for Christmas. Our phone lines mother and leaves today to bring her daughter's body back to Minnesota.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.