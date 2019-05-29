Transcript for Mother of 5 missing amid custody battle: Reports

A widening search for a fifty year old mother of five in Connecticut is now under way. Jennifer do Lotus was last seen Friday in New Canaan driving a 2017 black Chevy Suburban. The search efforts intensified yesterday with about a dozen state and local police cars a lion in her neighborhood. The do Lowe's has reportedly bit involved in a long custody battle in a divorce case.

