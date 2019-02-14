Transcript for Mother of Parkland victim remembers the life of her daughter Alyssa Alhadeff

Such a difficult time for Parkland families were so thankful to be joined by. Laurie ala dad she lost her beautiful fourteen year old daughter Alyssa last year. In that school shooting Laurie thank you so much for being with us this morning. Thank you don't. Laurie I understand that you wrote a Valentine C a letter to homeless it's a beautiful letter. But before we talk about that letter how has this year this past year been for you. You know on February 14 I had no power no control. And after that I just live for a list I used. My energy and my employee to be her boys because her boys that are about to fourteen. And I'm just trying that they change in the impact. Through my nonprofit organization bake our schools they eat and I grant credit for our county school board and I lions. There are trying to make a direct change here in for our capital. And Laurie should be so proud of you mom she really would be. That love letter to list side describes. When you last saw her dropping her off at school on Valentine's Day talk about that letter and the details in that letter. You know that that letter he galloped exactly. What hath been. Everything I falcons. Stop in what a little look play. And it was just pouring my vote for a live and whining it felt that we just miss her greatly enriched. I love her so much and and we just wanna act. Down and bad. How has it felt to sea students from across the country. Fighting for stricter gun laws trying to make a change. In this country after or what happened there at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas. I'm very inspired by the student being being using their Horry that there our. However I'm not so this thing on the gun issue it becomes too polarizing people the right people it'll last and then. They forget about making school fees. And just last week I helped get deal with the law passed in New Jersey. Governor murky biennial list in Bob now required every school. The have a panic buying in to get law enforcement. On the scene at quickly up pop the ball. And through my nonprofit or unity it is itching teen. Do it and are using their boy to get delist the law passed in nurse Dee now. The and that's great congratulations on on on that but. Laurie this past year as you know we cannot imagine a says it's been very difficult difficult what's. What's been able to kind of pushing forward and in any severe your fighting for a lists. But talk about it one another motivate her or eat well there's your family your friends your community something that's really been able to. And it give you strength this year. You know that strength comes from a list I don't look at what they need just laying in bed by what he's doing. My belief that Arafat his support teen. Get out there and fight for my friends fight for my brother who has it still go to school every day and our schools are still thought target. Goat that strength comes from illicit power and from the power at this president Jean. To honor that can't do nature schools or fever or baton. Absolutely. All right Laurie thank you so much for time thank you for telling us about a list your community the change that you've invoked we really appreciate it. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.