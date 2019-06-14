Transcript for Mother, 4-year-old son attacked by coyote in park

Cops if 37 year old mother was pushing her four year old son between the pool and tennis courts here she didn't see that coyote at first until someone yelled. It was right behind her. When she turned around basically the coyote lunged at her bit her in her late. At that time the stroller turned over the coyote went there to child and bit him in his late. As other people were in the parking starts to run this is where the coyote backed off. The woman was able to write the stroller and try to flee but the coyote can lunged did not get that time he then. Fled into the woods. It's that was just before 7 PM at the Fairfield recreation complex police officers along with the associated humane society then searched. About an hour and a half later Sargent frank Traci saw something all of a sudden I knew he turned around assert right. Unfortunately I had to. Worst. He fired four shots cops believe it is the same coyote and attacked mother and child but there have been several coyote sightings here in the past few weeks. Including a coveted attacked the dog last night's a police are urging people to be careful coyotes don't normally attack. People a lesser rabid the humane society will be testing for babies meanwhile this park. Will likely be open tomorrow with police posted here with the by polls just in case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.